(Shenandoah) – Fifty years ago this fall, a love affair began.
This love story centers on the bond between a seven-year-old boy growing up in Fremont, Nebraska and the game called football. It’s a love that’s endured a half-century, and shows no sign of ending.
Yep, this reporter fell head-over-heals with a beautiful sport in 1970. And, it was hard not to get wrapped up in football that year. After tantalizing Americans throughout the 1960’s, football cemented its hold on the entire nation as a new decade began.
Pro football was just one catalyst. After all, 1970 was a zenith year for the National Football League. It was the first year of the merger with the upstart American Football League—a move which helped push the sport’s popularity through the roof. And, a major moment in NFL history—and a great moment in my childhood—took place 50 years this very night: the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns played in the very first edition of “NFL Monday Night Football” on ABC.
Closer to home, there was another variable that turned me into a football nut. It was Saturday afternoons spent in the den of our house, listening with my parents to the exploits of a team on the rise in college football: the Nebraska Cornhuskers. And, one magnificent voice booming over the radio airwaves cemented a bond between me and football, the Huskers and my parents—especially my dad.
That voice belonged to Lyell Bremser.
Yes, there were other broadcasters describing the Cornhuskers’ games on other stations. But, no announcer captured fans’ imagination like Bremser’s play-by-play broadcasts over KFAB in Omaha. Tom Osborne said it best on the occasion of Bremser’s passing in 1990—30 years ago last Monday: he epitomized Nebraska football.
Bremser was to the Huskers what Vin Scully was to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was Bremser’s voice that best captured the excitement and tension of a Nebraska game--all the agony and ecstasy. Each Saturday afternoon, Bremser provided an accurate description of the Huskers’ adventures, and entertained at the same time—keeping listeners spellbound across Nebraska and other surrounding states.
To understand the hold Bremser had on his audience, you have to remember what college football broadcasts were like back then. For one thing, actual games on TV were few and far between. On most weekends, one game aired nationally on ABC, with Chris Schenkel and Bud Wilkinson at the mics (and later--whoa, Nelly--Keith Jackson). There was no ESPN, no “College Gameday,” and, thankfully, no Desmond Howard, Lee Corso or Kirk Herbstreit (we did have Howard Cosell, but that’s another story). Yes, things were much simpler—and a little quieter—back then.
So, announcers like Bremser and the Husker broadcasts were essential for listeners’ attachment to the team. Often times, Dad would listen to Bremser while watching a college game on the den TV—with the sound turned down. Thus, Media Central Fremont was born.
True, Bremser’s popularity coincided with the Huskers’ development into a national power. Bob Devaney’s arrival in 1962 turned Big Red into an awesome force challenging for national championships. After some lean years in 1967 and ’68, in which Nebraska went—gasp!—6-and-4, the Huskers posted a 9-and-2 record in 1969, tying for first place in the Big 8 Conference, and whipping George in the Sun Bowl.
Just as the Apollo astronauts went to the moon in ‘69, Nebraska football went to the stars. And, 1970 was the year to become a Husker fan, as Devaney’s gallant red-clad unit claimed its first national championship with a 10-0-1 record. A tie with USC in the Los Angeles Coliseum was the team’s only blemish. Legendary figures spurred Nebraska’s success that year—including Jerry Tagge sharing quarterback duties with Shenandoah’s own Van Brownson. After defeating LSU in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Day, 1971, Nebraska continued its momentum into another magical season, in which the Huskers went undefeated, and won a second national title.
Years later, Bremser’s broadcasts during that magical era are still a fond memory. My personal favorites involve his descriptions of Johnny Rodgers’ kickoff and punt returns. I still get a kick listening to Lyell going bonkers over Rodgers returning the second half opening kickoff against Texas A&M in 1971. His exuberance matched Rodgers’ speed as he zoomed down the field:
“There’s the whistle, we’re ready to play football…Bellar’s kick is away…and it’s a high end-over-ender into that wind. Johnny Rodgers takes it at the 2, he runs out to the 5, to the 10, to the 15, to the 20, the 30…HE’S TO THE 40!! HE’S GOING TO GO ALL THE WAY!! JOHNNY RODGERS!! MAN, WOMAN AND CHILD, HE’S GONE!!!
(Loud crowd noise)
“HOLY TOLEDO!! 98 yards, right down the football field!!”
“Man, woman and child”—Bremser’s patented catchphrase—punctuated many Husker moments, and did the colorful nicknames of many notable figures dotting Nebraska football lore. In addition to Johnny “the Jet” Rodgers, there was “Joltin’” Joe Orduna, Guy “the Fly” Ingles, Dave “the Dealer” Humm (a quarterback from Las Vegas), Doug “Big Fig” Newton, Larry Jacobsen, a.k.a. “Big Larry Jake,” Irving “the Flyer” Fryar, "Marvelous" Jarvis Redwine and “Tough” Tony Davis, “the Tecumseh Tornado.”
Bremser continued his broadcasts through the early Osborne era of the 1970’s, and into the ‘80’s. Lyell stepped down after the 1983 season, passing the microphone to Kent Pavelka—a Husker broadcasting legend in his own right. Thankfully, examples of Bremser’s greatness are available to new generations on Youtube. Portions of his broadcasts from the 1970 Kansas State, Oklahoma State or Minnesota games provide great examples. I also highly recommend listening to Lyell’s call of “the Game of the Century,” as Nebraska beat Oklahoma on Thanksgiving Day, 1971 (a moment in time that deserves its own blog). In fact, Huskermax—the quintessential website for Nebraska football and other sports—has an entire section with transcripts of some of Bremser’s calls (kind of like the Holy Grail of Nebraska football broadcasts).
Other examples of Bremser’s legacy can be found in some of today’s announcers who best exemplify his style. Keeping Lyell’s spirit alive are broadcasters like Greg Sharpe—the current voice of Husker football—and Mitch Holthus, whose Kansas City Chiefs’ broadcasts are required listening (with the TV sound turned down!).
I won’t lie to you—over the past few months, those Youtube posts and Huskermax sections preserving Bremser’s broadcasts have sustained this reporter during a very turbulent time, including my father’s passing last October, the Coronavirus Crisis of 2020, and this crazy month, when it looked like there would be no Nebraska football season—only for the Big 10 Conference to bring it back next month.
Thankfully, the Huskers will be back in late October. No matter who they play in the opening games—Ohio State, Wisconsin, or the cast of “Hamilton,” Nebraska football will be there. But, what I wouldn’t give for one more Saturday afternoon in the 1970’s, sitting in the den next to my mom and dad, listening to Lyell Bremser call a Johnny Rodgers touchdown.
Man, woman and child! What wonderful memories!
