(Altoona) – So, my challenge was this: how do you sum up another whirlwind week?
One that started in Shenandoah, took a sharp detour in Des Moines, then moved up to the Twin Cities, and finally ended in Altoona – where this intrepid news reporter hit the jackpot –and no, not a slot machine!
Frankly, it’s not easy. Besides, technically I’m supposed to be on vacation. But, since I didn’t blog last Sunday – mainly because I was busy writing an actual news story and video – I thought I owned to you, the seven readers of this blog one more entry before I take the rest of the week off.
As mentioned earlier, the week started off at KMA in Shenandoah. On Tuesday, I traveled to Des Moines to cover the premiere of a short documentary, “They Came From All Over,” depicting the plight of Tom Mulholland and the city of Malvern after losing its legendary grocery store. After an overnight stay in Ames, it was vacation time! That meant a trip to Bloomington, Minnesota to check out the Mall of America – a place I’ve visited many times before – and take in some Minnesota Twins games. The Twins lost to the New York Yankee 12-6 on Wednesday, only to come back to beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Thursday night.
From Minnesota, it was time to travel to Altoona for the 2023 Iowa Broadcast News Association Convention. This year’s convention was held at the Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino, a location somehow fitting for the annual awards banquet, in which you’re always hoping for Lady Luck to come through.
In case you missed the story posted on our performance last night, KMA News won eight awards this year, including two first-place plaques. In fact, one came in small market in-depth/series category with our two-part report on the one-year anniversary of the Malvern grocery fire. And, our coverage of the continuing wind energy saga – also known as “As the Turbine Turns” – scored in the small market general reporting category with coverage of the Fremont County supervisors’ public hearing on Invenergy’s Shenandoah Hills wind farm. KMA News also received several second and third place honors in various categories.
All in all, another great year for our station. So, returning to my original questions, how do you sum it up all up? By saying thanks.
I know, this is something I’ve done before following previous IBNA awards ceremonies. But, it needs to be extended again. And, there’s several people and groups I’d like to thank:
--- My wife Mary, my daughter Abby, son-in-law Derek and daughter Anna. Your love and support always sustains me.
--- To the outstanding people that make up KMA, from our management, to our ownership group, and to my fellow employees. I consider myself very lucky to be a part of a great team of professionals. I’m constantly amazed by the work our news, sports and advertising departments generate each day. It’s the people that make KMA the region’s leading information source.
--- To the listeners of KMA, some of whom have been with us through the many decades of this station’s existence. You’re the reason why we work so hard. With all the other news sources available, and with the challenges brought by the social media, your loyalty is so very important.
--- To the advertisers: your loyalty is also important – especially with the bottom line. It’s gratifying that so many businesses think KMA is still the most viable form in getting their message out about their store or product. Thanks for your continued support.
--- Finally, I want to thank anyone who has inspired me or followed me through my career. Whether you’re family member or an old classmate from Fremont, whether you knew me at Cal State L.A., whether you worked with me or befriended me in my radio days in Estherville and Creston, or whether you’re some YouTuber I met last year in Las Vegas, you’ve all inspired me to do great things over the 36 years I’ve worked in broadcasting.
Lastly, I want to make one thing particularly clear – you ain’t seen nothing yet!
Look, KMA is not just some hole-in-the-wall station in southwest Iowa, it’s a dynasty. Sure, the ownership is changed, and the voices you hear every day aren’t the same ones that worked here 20, 30, 40 years ago. But one thing remains clear: our commitment to excellence is the same as it was when Earl May signed on this station nearly 98 years ago. We have been a dominant force in the local media for almost a century, and we plan on continued service to southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri for many years to come, whether it’s by radio, kmaland.com, podcasts, or even video (something this reporter hopes to expand on).
One final note, then I’m out of here: while I’m on vacation this week, I plan on producing a video on my trip last week to Target Field for Twins baseball. Looking for it in the coming days on my YouTube channel. From time to time, I hope to produce more video ballpark tours, plus other fun stuff.
Until then, see you on May 8th. Thanks again.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed is this blog is not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.