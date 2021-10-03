(Shenandoah) – The following blog is brought to you in living color on UBS:
Announcer: From our studios in Shenandoah, UBS presents another episode of “Shaft Theater.” Today’s presentation is entitled, “Who’s Running for Mayor?” Our story begins in the offices of the Acme Election Ballot Company. Two computer data entry workers are talking....
Bud: Well, Lou, it’s time to prepare the ballots for the citywide and school board elections coming up November 2nd. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen just sent us the names of the candidates for all the offices.
Lou: Great, I’ll put the names in our computer so that we can print up the ballots.
Bud: I’ll have to warn you, there’s a lot of candidates running in this election. And, some of these candidates have strange names, so we must make sure to get them right.
Lou: Don’t worry, just tell me the names. First of all, who’s running for mayor?
Bud: Who.
Lou: The name of the candidate.
Bud: Who.
Lou: The candidate for mayor.
Bud: Who.
Lou: The guy who’s running.
Bud: Who’s running for mayor.
Lou: What are you asking me for?
Bud: I’m not asking you, I’m telling you. Who’s running for mayor.
Lou: I’m asking YOU who’s running for mayor.
Bud: That’s the man’s name.
Lou: Who’s campaigning for mayor?
Bud: Well, he has to if he wants to be elected.
Lou: If WHO wants to be elected?
Bud: That’s right, Who’s running for mayor.
Lou: I don’t know.
Bud. No, I Don’t Know is running for city council.
Lou: Never mind that. Give me the name of another mayoral candidate.
Bud: Yes.
Lou: The name of another candidate.
Bud: Yes.
Lou: Another candidate for mayor.
Bud: Yes.
Lou: Another name on the ballot.
Bud: Yes
Lou: I’m asking you for another name!
Bud: And, I’m telling you another candidate – Yes.
Lou: Yes is running against who?
Bud: You’ve got that right.
Lou: I’ve got WHAT right?
Bud: Yes is running against who.
Lou: Who’s running for mayor?
Bud: Who is running for mayor.
Lou: I don’t know.
Bud and Lou Together: CITY COUNCIL!!
Lou: (Frustrated) Okay, then, are there any OTHER candidates for mayor?
Bud: I TOLD you there’s lots of candidates.
Lou: Then, tell me another candidate’s name.
Bud: Tomorrow.
Lou: You won’t tell me TODAY?
Bud. No, I’m telling you. Tomorrow.
Lou: But, I need all the names now!
Bud: I know that. I’m giving you the names now.
Lou: Then tell me who’s running for mayor!
Bud: I already did.
Lou: You did WHAT?
Bud: I told you Who’s running for mayor!
Lou: I don’t know!
Bud and Lou Together: CITY COUNCIL!!!
Lou: You have the candidates’ names for mayor?
Bud: Yes.
Lou: THEN TELL ME WHO’S RUNNING?
Bud: Yes. And, Tomorrow.
Lou: TELL ME TODAY!!
Bud: Why are you yelling at me?
Lou: I just need to know who’s running for mayor!!!
Bud: You haven’t listened to a thing I said!
Lou: What did you say?
Bud: I gave you the names. Who is running against Yes! There’s one more candidate – Tomorrow!
Lou: WHAT ARE TALKING ABOUT???
Bud: Take it easy, take it easy.
Lou: Okay…let’s try this again. Are there any other candidates running for mayor?
Bud: Naturally.
Lou, So, give me another name!
Bud: Naturally.
Lou: Are you being sarcastic?
Bud: No, I’m not being sarcastic. You asked me for another candidate’s name and I gave it to you.
Lou: So, what’s the name?
Bud: Naturally.
Lou: Naturally WHAT?
Bud: No, WHO is running against Naturally, not What!
Lou: So, Naturally is wrong!
Bud: No, WHAT is wrong!
Lou: I DON’T KNOW!!
Bud and Lou: CITY COUNCIL!!!
Lou: (takes a deep breath) Okay. Let’s say all the candidates for mayor are at the candidates’ forum at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium October 14th. Natalie Kirsch from the Forum for Revitalizing Shenandoah asks a question. Who answers the question?
Bud: Well, he should, if he wants to do well.
Lou: Will any other candidate answer questions?
Bud: Yes
Lou: Well, what other candidate?
Bud: I told you. Yes.
Lou: Who?
Bud: That’s right. Yes is there with Who.
Lou: Well…will another OTHER candidates be at the forum?
Bud: Tomorrow.
Lou: But, the forum is October 14th, not tomorrow!!
Bud: No, Tomorrow will be at the forum with Yes. And Who.
Lou: Anybody else answering questions???
Bud: Naturally!
Lou: Naturally WHAT?
Bud, No, Naturally is at the forum with Who.
Lou: So, Who will be at the forum, and Yes, he’ll answer questions Tomorrow at the forum. And Naturally, they’ll be there. So, Who’s there? Yes! Tomorrow? Naturally! And, I DON’T CARE!!!
Bud: Wait a minute? What did you say?
Lou: I said, I DON’T CARE!!!!
Bud: No, he’s a school board candidate…..
Lou: AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!! (exits running from the room screaming)
Announcer: Tune in next week for another episode of “Shaft Theater,” when you’ll hear Bud say….
Bud: I’m just glad I didn’t tell him Dick Hunt is retiring!
EDITOR'S NOTE: This week's blog was dedicated in loving memory of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.