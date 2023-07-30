(Shenandoah) – Once upon a time in this country, audiences weren’t as fragmented.
Long before DVRs, DVDs and livestreaming, television viewers watched the same thing at the same time. Shared experiences were the norm. It’s something you can’t find in today’s entertainment media, except for maybe – CACK! – the “Barbie” movie!
And, there were programs that actually offered “something for everybody.” They were called “variety shows.” And, one show stood above the others for 23 years.
It was, indeed, a “really big shew” – “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
Forgive me for waxing nostalgia ONCE AGAIN in this weekly attempt at blogging. But, I was inspired by the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group’s production of “Forever Plaid.” Attendees of the production’s performances at the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah recall how the four gents in the show included a sendup of Ed Sullivan’s Sunday night program. (Shameless plug: if you haven’t seen “Forever Plaid,” there’s one last performance today at 2 p.m. Call the Park Playhouse Box Office at 712-246-1061 for details.)
For those too young to remember Ed Sullivan, here’s a bit of a history lesson.
Seventy-five years ago, CBS took a chance on Sullivan as host of a new variety program called “Toast of the Town” on its fledgling television network. At the time, Sullivan was already a famed New York City newspaper columnist and radio personality. But, television was another ballgame.
In hindsight, Sullivan seamed the least likely to host a TV show. He wasn’t the least bit “conversational and engaging” – two words consultants love to use today. His voice and manner of speech left something to be desired. His quirky herky-jerky mannerisms would leave today’s sophisticated viewers shaking their heads.
But, there was something about Sullivan that grabbed the young medium’s audiences’ attention, as “Toast of the Town” became one of TV’s first major hits. So much so that the program was renamed “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1955.
“We’ve got a really big shew here night,” intoned Sullivan at the beginning of nearly every program. “Right here on our really big stage!”
(Please note: “shew” is how Ed often pronounced the word “show.” It’s not a typo.)
But, what was this “Ed Sullivan Show” all about? Very simply, it was a barometer of American tastes. Each program featured elements of the following:
Musical performances: From opera to country, from standards to classical, from Motown to the British Invasion, virtually every major music act over a four-decade span appeared on Sullivan. Topping the list of musical acts making it big on the Sullivan show was Elvis Presley.
Few people remember Charles Laughton actually guest-hosted on the night Elvis appeared on the show for the first time in 1956 – Ed was still recovering from injuries suffered in a car accident. In fact, some people had a hard time recovering from Presley’s gyrations during his first performances. Cameras were only allowed to show the King from the waist up in later performances.
Then, there was the night of February 9th, 1964. Guests on that show included comedians Mitzi McCall and Charlie Brill, impressionist Frank Gorshin, singer Tessie O’Shea and the cast of the Broadway musical, “Oliver.” And, oh yeah, some group from England called the Beatles. Popular music would never the same after that night.
Broadway productions: In addition to “Oliver,” Sullivan presented snippets of the best and the brightest stage performances. Viewers were exposed to “My Fair Lady,” “West Side Story,” “Camelot,” “Paint Your Wagon,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Hello Dolly,” and “Annie Get Your Gun,” just to name a few. In most instances, the Sullivan performances are the only recorded history of these great Broadway shows in their original forms.
Comedians: History shows that if you made it on Ed’s show, you made it big as a comedian. Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis were on the first show in 1948. Other luminaries followed: Bob Hope, Red Skelton, Jack Benny, Bob Newhart, Carol Burnett, Phyllis Diller, Rodney Dangerfield, John Byner, Rowan and Martin, George Carlin, Richard Pryor…on, and on, and on.
Of course, one comedian was a perennial favorite of Ed’s. Impressionist Will Jordan made it REALLY big with his dead-on parody of Sullivan.
Novelty acts: Sullivan and his producers spanned the world for the most unusual acts, including jugglers, ventriloquists, contortionists and all types of circus acts – including the obligatory roller skating bear. You know, the kind of stuff somebody puts on TikTok today.
Regulars: Certain acts were famous just for appearing on the Sullivan show. Two acts come to mind: ventriloquist Senor Wences (“S’all right? S’all right!”), and of course, the little Italian mouse, Topo Gigio, whose performances were topped by one request: “Eddie, would you kiss me goodnight?”
Not exactly like getting kissed by Julia Roberts. But, hey, audiences loved it.
But, Topo Gigio wasn’t the only puppet getting time on Sullivan’s stage. Jim Henson’s Muppets’ moments eventually led to “Sesame Street,” and “the Muppet Show.”
Others who weren’t exactly performers found their way on Ed’s show. One minute, Sullivan is interviewing Cuban leader Fidel Castro, the next minute, he’s inviting Jackie Robinson, Mickey Mantle, Wilt Chamberlain or other sports legends on stage.
For more than a thousand Sundays, Sullivan and his vast menagerie reigned supreme. Then, it all came to an end in 1971, when CBS cancelled Sullivan and other longtime shows that skewed to older audiences.
In many respects, the end of “The Ed Sullivan Show” marked the completion of the Golden Age of Television. Fortunately, producer Andrew Solt’s SOFA productions purchased all of Sullivan’s shows preserved on kinescope or tape in 1991, and produced a series of TV specials, a syndicated series, and DVDs, giving new audiences a slice of broadcasting history. You can also view clips from Sullivan shows on special websites or YouTube channels.
Sadly, a show like Sullivan’s wouldn’t make it today. First of all, a program like that would be too experience to produce. Secondly, producers, programmers, consultants, etc., aren’t interested in mass audiences. Every program is aimed toward a certain demographic with specific tastes. They’re not interested in offering “something for everybody.”
So, 75 years after it hit the airwaves, let’s be thankful that so much of the magic of Ed Sullivan’s Sunday night programs is preserved for history, so that today’s generations can enjoy great moments in television – and American – history, at a time when the country was together.
It’s an era we’ll never experience again.
So, kiss us goodnight, Ed. And, thanks for everything!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.