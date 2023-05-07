(Shenandoah) – What? Vacation is over already?
Yep, so much for that week-and-a-half break. Now, it’s time to rev up the machine and put together another Sunday blog.
So, what did I do on my vacation? Besides sleep – something I still didn’t get enough of – and taking in some movies, I spent a considerable amount of time at ballparks. My agenda included two Minnesota Twins games at Target Field in Minneapolis: A Wednesday afternoon matchup April 26th, in which the Twins lost to the New York Yankees 12-6, and a game against the Kansas City Royals the following evening, April 27th, in which the Twins won 7-1.
While at Target Field, I took the opportunity to shoot a video with some tips about viewing a game at one of the jewels of Major League Baseball ballparks. The entire video is available on my YouTube page. It’s the first of several ballpark tours I hope to present on YouTube in the future. And, yes, a Kauffman Stadium video is in the works.
After returning from the Twin Cities, I spent last weekend in Altoona at the Iowa Broadcast News Association convention. We already covered that material in last week’s blog. I then took in two other games: a Tuesday afternoon minor league game at Werner Park between the Omaha Storm Chasers and the Louisville Bats, won by the visitors 10-to-4, and a Thursday afternoon game between the Royals and the red-hot Baltimore Orioles. The Royals trailed 8-to-1 heading into the bottom of the 3rd inning, then chipped away at the lead and pulled ahead 9-8 in the bottom of the 7th, only to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, and lose 13-10.
Now, the three major league games I attended the past two weeks were my first since MLB instituted new rules designed to speed up the games, and help generate more offense – thus, more excitement for younger fans who are gravitating toward other sports, including the NFL and the NBA. Those rule changes included bigger bases, a ban on infield shifts, shortening the amount of time batters can stay out of the batter’s box, and most notably, a 20-second pitch clock, similar to that already used in the minor leagues.
After having viewed three games under the new rules, you can count me in as a supporter – especially the pitch clock. Both Twins games I attended moved along – The Twins-Yankees matchup lasted 2:27. Even with the Royals’ pitching woes, the game between Kansas City and Minnesota the following night lasted only 2:22, which was great, considering the game started at 6:40 p.m. This reporter was back on the Metro Blue Line a little after 9 p.m., and back in my hotel in Bloomington by 10. Sweet. On days when it works, the pitch clock is a big plus.
However, Thursday afternoon’s Royals game proved that the pitch clock doesn’t always work. The KC-Baltimore tilt lasted almost three-and-a-half hours, with a combined 12 pitchers used – six by each team. Leave it to the Royals to find ways to make long afternoons even longer.
And, while games have been shortened, the impact on attendance has been negligible. Granted, it was a mid-afternoon game, with school still in session, but the Twins-Yankees game drew only a little more than 20,000 – shockingly low for a Yankees’ appearance. The Twins-Royals game drew a paltry 12,000 people – and may have been outdrawn by the Minnesota Vikings’ NFL draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Think about that: people actually bought tickets to view the four-hour first round of the NFL draft on video boards in a stadium where there’s no actual game!
What is it that P.T. Barnum used to say?
Though the rule changes, combined with an exciting World Cup competition in March, have generated some much-needed buzz for baseball over the past couple months, it remains to be seen whether that buzz will last – especially with the NBA and NHL playoffs well underway.
A few other observations on my ballpark vacation:
--- Best concession food at Target Field: The cheeseburger and fries basket, and the fantastic Cuban sandwiches at the Tony O’s stand in back of home plate on the lower level.
--- Best concession food at Kauffman Stadium: the jumbo dog and fries, and tacos de asada at a Mexican stand on the lower level (though I will be trying other foods in the future).
--- Sad to see Lorenzo Cain and other members of the 2014-15 Royals’ World Series teams retiring, or the later years of the careers. It’s also sad to think that those years could be the last great era of Kansas City baseball.
--- If you believe there’s no real difference between the Royals and the Omaha Storm Chasers, you’re right.
--- Why don’t the Louisville Bats dress as Batman for one game – complete with capes and cowls? That would be no more outlandish then some of the other so-called uniforms in sports these days?
