(Shenandoah) -- How well have YOU followed the news on KMA?
Well, it's time once again to test your knowledge of current events. Live from Television City in Hollywood--actually Media Central Shenandoah, located in my basement--it's time for another edition of the KMA News Quiz!
The object of the game is simple: You'll be asked a series of questions based on news stories on KMA and other media outlets. Simply guess the correct answer from among four choices (some of which are obviously bogus). The answers will be listed at the bottom of the blog--but please, no peeking!
So, put on your thinking cap--and install your sense of humor app on your cell phone--and here we go:
1. Which of the following was NOT one of the area legislators reelected in the November 3rd general elections?
a. Cecil Dolecheck
b. Mark Costello
c. Kanye West
d. Tom Moore
2. Which of the following candidates was elected to the Fremont County Board of Supervisors on November 3rd?
a. Randy Cooper
b. Chris Clark
c. Jacob Holmes
d. Kim Kardashian
3. The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors is appointing a new office holder in this position:
a. County Treasurer
b. County Sheriff
c. County Attorney
d. A replacement for Captain America on the Avengers
4. The Shenandoah School Board recently approved the substantial completion documents for this project:
a. Construction of the new A Avenue Bridge over the East Nishnabota River
b. Construction of a SpaceX rocket landing pad next to the K-8 Building
c. Construction of a new statue next to Mustang Field honoring Andy Reid
d. Shenandoah High School's renovation project
5. In addition to being reelected to the Iowa House, Ray "Bubba" Sorensen recently finished painting another Freedom Rock in this community:
a. Fremont, Nebraska
b. Red Oak
c. Creston
d. Monterey Park, California
6. Which of the following was recently approved by the Shenanodah City Council?
a. A resolution making Mayor Dick Hunt's birthday a national holiday
b. A resolution making Patrick Mahomes an honorary Shenandoah citizen
c. A lease for new equipment for the Shenandoah Golf Course
d. A new bat signal for Shenandoah Police to summon Batman
7. Legandary TV game show host Alex Trebek died last week at the age of 80, Which of the following game shows was never hosted by Trebek?
a. "To Tell the Truth"
b. "High Rollers"
c. "Battlestars"
d. "Card Sharks"
8. Page County's Public Health Office and the county's Emergency Management Coordinator's office recently moved to this new location:
a. The county's new annex building in the former Clarinda United Methodist Church Education Building
b. Clarinda's former Shopko Building
c. County Engineer J.D. King's office
c. Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles
9. Discussion took place at recent Essex City Council meetings regarding this subject:
a. A proposed ban on playing "The Baby Shark Song" anytime, anywhere in the community
b. A proposed noise ordinance in the community
c. An expanded NFL playoff format
d. A resolution outlawing those awful Sonic TV commercials (PLEASE, for all that is holy, take them off!!!)
10. 2016 Shenandoah High School graduate Hannah Ritchey recently received this distinguished honor:
a. National League MVP
b. The Emmy for Best Supporting Actress for her role on "Ozark"
c. A Fulbright U.S. Student Program Award to study in Sweden
d. Being named new host of "Supermarket Sweep"
Now, for those who didn't peek, here's the answers:
1. c, 2. b, 3. a, 4. d, 5. b, 6. c, 7. d, 8. a, 9. b, 10. c
So, how well did you do? Here's a scale to rate your level of local news knowledge:
8-10 answers correct: You're a KMA News connoisseur
5-7 answers correct: You need to eat, drink and sleep kmaland.com.
2-4 answers correct: You watch too many "Seinfeld" reruns
0-1 answers correct: You'll claim this quiz was rigged, and demand a recount
Mike Peterson is a senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.