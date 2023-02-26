(Shenandoah) – For the past 67 years, the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group has been a mainstay in local theatre activity.
And, the Park Playhouse has been the site of some memorable productions. Residents from all over KMAland have enjoyed a long list of great productions, featuring dedicated directors and a fantastic lineup of actors, singers, dancers and musicians. The upper echelon of area theatre talent.
Oh, yeah, I’ve been in a few of the shows, too.
Actually, I’ve been blessed to have been a part of 24 productions in 21 years – 22 with SWITG, and two with the late, lamented Clarinda Community Theatre. In fact, once again, I’ve been doing double duty in recent weeks. In addition to my usual newsgathering and anchoring work at KMA, I’ve been rehearsing with the cast of “Arsenic and Old Lace” – SWITG’s winter production. And, a lot of work remains before it takes the Park Playhouse stage March 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th at 7:30 p.m. and March 12th and 19th at 2 p.m. (note how I slipped in another shameless plug!)
Over the years, some precious memories of theatre production have accumulated. So, today, I thought I would share some of my favorite moments of SWITG play involvement, and to blow the lid off the Park Playhouse! MWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
Actually, it won’t be that sensational, but there’s been a lot of fun times in more than two decades of theatre involvement. Here’s just a few:
--- My first show was “Mr. Roberts” in the winter of 2002. I played Insigna in that production. Little did I know that theatre was about to become a big part of my life.
--- In the summer of 2003, I was cast in the SWITG production of “Annie.” Among other things, it was the first of many productions that my daughter Abby and I participated in together. Though my main character was Bert Healey, I also played four other parts. It was the closest I ever came to being a cast member of “Saturday Night Live.” Moreover, I was even put in some dance numbers – and lost seven pounds as a result.
--- Jump to the winter of 2009, when I was a part of the SWITG production of “Oklahoma.” My biggest memory of this production involves the song, “It’s a Scandal, It’s an Outrage.” A number of the men in the show were involved in this number – and frankly, we struggled. There was something about the song’s lyrics and funky beat that made it difficult to master. It was even painful for family members who had to hear us practice it at home. One memorable basement rehearsal with yours truly evoked a blood-curdling scream from Abby. Talk about outrage!
Then came Invited Audience Night – the final dress rehearsal before opening night, when immediate family members are allowed to see the show. We were all extremely nervous to perform this show. As the number began – and the men began to sing – from out of the audience came the voice my youngest daughter Anna, shouting, “OH, YES!!!”
Suddenly, the male chorus struggled not with the song, but from laughing out loud. Personally, Anna’s enthusiastic support had a calming influence -- and the song went incredibly smooth the rest of the production’s run.
--- Then, there was “HONK!” in the summer of 2009 – a great time with great people. In this production, director John Olson cast me as Bullfrog – a boisterous character who was loud, obnoxious and jumped around stage shouting, “ribbit, ribbit, ribbit!” However, the character required me to wear this outrageous green costume reminiscent of – CACK!!! -- the Boston Celtics’ leprechaun logo!
As a lifelong Los Angeles Lakers’ fan, it was embarrassing. Moreover, the costume brought back unpleasant nightmares involving the 1984 NBA Finals (curse you, Larry Bird!). Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would have disowned me. Chick Hearn no doubt rolled in his grave.
--- The following winter, your reporter-turned-would-be thespian was back in action as Dr. Glass in “Carnival.” This show was noteworthy, as my character required a thick German accident – something I am now using again in my current role as Dr. Herman Einstein. Then, one of my more memorable moments on stage occurred when Shawn Munsinger as Rosalie decided to blow in my ear and play with my lips in an attempt to arouse Dr. Glass.
This was totally unscripted – but I never complained. I may have forgotten my lines, though.
“Carnival” was memorable for a different reason, as the show and its wonderful cast helped me cope with my mother’s passing around that same time. It wouldn’t be the last time when a production helped me get through a personal crisis.
--- For “Broadway A-to-Z” (summer, 2010), and “When You Wish from A-to-Z” (summer, 2015), director Pam Lewis assembled cast resembling SWITG all-star games, with numerous veteran performers having great musical moments. “Broadway A-to-Z’ was memorable for its after-show cast parties – most lasting into the wee hours in the morning. Out of respect of the cast members, I won’t tell you what went on at these parties. In this case, what happens in SWITG STAYS with SWITG. Amazingly though, the cast that partied like rock stars laced it up the next evening, and knocked the audiences dead!
I remember “When You Wish from A-to-Z” for one special reason – I danced with Abby on stage in “So This Is Love.” The next time we danced together was at her wedding.
Yes, these plays produce priceless moments.
--- Around Christmastime, 2016, I had the distinct pleasure of playing Bob Bradley to Angie Trowbridge’s Grace Bradley in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – the Musical.” What was really fun was the scene where me, Angie and our stage daughters – Sophia Adkins and Ella Finical – ate pizza on stage. Not quite as stimulating as having someone blow in my ear, but that pizza gave me much-needed energy for the rest of the evening (though I probably gained back the seven pounds I lost in “Annie.”)
--- My Bob Bradley part was just one of the many times I was cast as the father. I’ll never forget the summer of 2012, when I played the father to 12 great kids – not to mention Angel Dukes as my wife – in “Cheaper by the Dozen.” What’s scary is that all of the kids in the show 11 years ago have grown up. In fact, some of them are married and now have their own children. Playing their father on stage for that show for one brief shining moment was a great honor.
Perhaps the biggest reward is the great relationships forged during my SWITG participation. Some of the individuals I’ve appeared on stage with over the past 21 years have become surrogate family members. I may never win a SWITG acting award, but it’s those relationships that I will treasure forever.
There’s plenty of other memories and people I could mention, but this blog is long enough. Besides, I have lines I still have to memorize for “Arsenic and Old Lace,” where more memories are waiting to be made. In fact, great productions and great performances await anyone attending a SWITG production, or at other great local theatre outlets – the Wilson Performing Arts Center, the Mills Masquers, the Grist Mill – just to name a few.
And, outstanding shows abound at our local middle schools and high schools. For example, the best of luck to the Shenandoah High School cast of “High School Musical,” taking the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium stage next Friday and Saturday evening at 7 and Sunday afternoon at 2.
To all performers on stage throughout KMAland in the present and future – break a leg! And, enjoy making memories while you’re at it.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.