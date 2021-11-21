(Shenandoah) – Since the advent of television, Thanksgiving and football have been joined at the hip.
Likewise, the state of Nebraska and football.
Both of those forces collided on a Thanksgiving Day to remember 50 years ago this week.
Traditionally, Thanksgiving Day means pro grid tilts hosted by the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions. Within the last decade or so, the NFL has added a third game on Thanksgiving Night rotated between the other teams. But, once upon a time, some interesting college football games were played on “Turkey Day.” And, this Thanksgiving marks the 50th anniversary of…the Game of the Century.
Regular readers of this Sunday morning blog (all four of you) know that there three memorable events of my early childhood:
1. Robert Kennedy’s assassination in 1968.
2. The Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969.
3. The ’71 Nebraska-Oklahoma game.
This reporter was only 8 years old, and a 2nd grader growing up in Fremont, Nebraska when the later occurred on a gray Thanksgiving Day, November 25th, 1971. But, the memories of that game still resonate a half century later. Anyone who was living in Nebraska at the time knows the magnitude of that matchup.
“Irresistible Oklahoma Meets Immovable Nebraska” was the headline on a famous cover of Sports Illustrated that week previewing the big game. Both teams entered the game undefeated – Nebraska was ranked #1 in both the AP and UPI polls, while Oklahoma was ranked second in the country. Even in the days before the social media, radio sports talk shows, ESPN and “College Gameday,” the hype entering the game was huge.
So, it was with great anxiety and anticipation that our family gathered at my Aunt Elaine and Uncle Ed’s house in Fremont to watch this titanic college football contest (oh, yeah, we had dinner before the game). We weren’t alone. Millions of Americans interrupted their Thanksgiving dinners to launch the epic showdown play out on ABC TV. (Like all good Nebraska fans, however, the TV volume was turned down in order to hear the legendary Lyell Bremer’s play-by-play description over the radio. Joining Bremser in the radio booth that day were other Omaha broadcasting legends, Dave Blackwell and Jack Payne).
Unlike so many sports events, the ’71 Nebraska-Oklahoma game lived up to expectations –and then some. From the game’s beginning to the very end, sitting through this game as a Nebraska fan rivaled any roller coaster at Worlds of Fun.
Emotions among those gathered in that house during the game had its peaks and valleys. I can still remember the exhilaration of the game’s first big moment – Johnny Rodgers’ 72 yard punt return for a touchdown. As the entire room screamed with delight, Lyell Bremser’s voice boomed over the radio:
“Holy Moly! Man, woman and child, did that put them in the aisles! Johnny “the Jet” Rodgers just tore ‘em lose from their shoes!”
There’s also memories of despair and disgust when the Sooners would rally, and take the lead at halftime, 17-14. It was the first time all year the Huskers had trailed at the halfway point. And, the mood on C Street was as glum as cold leftover mash potatoes.
Our darkest fears quickly diminished, for Bob Devaney-coached teams never gave up. Nebraska soon regained control of the game with big drives in the third quarter, topped off by Jeff Kinney touchdown runs. But like a bad rash, Oklahoma would not go away. The Husker defense had no answer for the Sooners’ brilliant quarterback, Jack Mildren. His operation of the Sooners’ lethal wishbone offense kept Nebraska’s defense – not mention Husker fans -- on edge the entire afternoon. Mildren’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Jon Harrison with 7:10 left in the game put OU up again, 31-28. And, things looked bad for Nebraska football – and the entire state’s reputation, for that matter.
Mom and Elaine couldn’t take the tension, as they spent the remainder of the game sequestered in the kitchen, smoking cigarettes. But, Dad and other family members kept a vigil in the living room (how Dad avoided a heart attack that day, I’ll never know), as the Huskers’ offense summoned one last historic drive.
Nebraska QB Jerry Tagge was every bit as masterful as the Sooners’ Mildren. Coupled with Kinney’s running attack – his shredded tearaway jersey flailing in the wind -- and a big third down pass play to Rodgers, Tagge directed Nebraska’s final march down the field. And, Kinney capped a fantastic day (31 carries, 171 yards and four touchdowns) with a 2-yard plunge with 1:38 left in the game, putting the Huskers ahead for good, 35-31. Nebraska’s defense stifled Oklahoma in the time remaining, sending everyone in my aunt and uncle’s house in Fremont – and houses throughout the entire state of Nebraska – into a state of delirium.
"Oh, man, woman and child, I never thought I would live this long to see kind of a football game!" exuberant Bremser exclaimed over KFAB, as the Huskers stuffed the Sooners one last time. “I am going out of my gourd! There’s never been anything like it!”
“Oh, man….,” said an exhausted Blackwell.
And, few sporting events have come close to matching the enormity of what took place on Thanksgiving Day, 1971. Nebraska’s remaining games of the ’71 season – a 45-3 drubbing of Hawaii in Honolulu, and an emphatic 38-6 walloping of Alabama in the 1972 Orange Bowl – were anticlimactic. But, they solidified Nebraska’s national championship, and the Huskers as a national college football power. Moreover, Husker football became a way of life for anyone living in the state. Even the disappointments and doldrums of the past 20 years haven’t dampened the Huskers’ following (but, that’s for another blog!).
Granted, the 50th anniversary of this great game was celebrated earlier this fall, when Nebraska and Oklahoma renewed their rivalry in September. But, this reporter wanted to wait until Thanksgiving week to rekindle my personal memories.
As you can tell, what happened on that field in Norman, Oklahoma that day in ’71 was important to my childhood. That Thanksgiving has taken on more poignancy over the years, as so many family members gathered around the TV day are gone – my mother and father, my aunt and uncle, among others.
I am so thankful for that Thanksgiving, and Nebraska-Oklahoma in 1971. It was a time of joy and togetherness. Jeff Kinney summed up the entire day with a quote in the Omaha World-Herald the next day:
“It was the most important game of my life…in anybody’s life.”
