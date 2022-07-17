(Shenandoah) – Ever wonder what would happen if someone produced a Japanese TV version of Spider-Man?
Wonder no longer, for it actually happened.
For years, American comic book fans have heard scant reports of a live-action television series featuring a Japanese version of the wall-crawling web head. Over the past few years, visual evidence of this program has surfaced on various Youtube channels – including all 41 episodes of the series airing on Tokyo Channel 12 from 1978-79.
As part of an infrequent series of blogs entitled “What I Watch On Youtube, this reporter will give you a synopsis of this, uh, international superhero phenomenon.
Besides, even hard-bitten news veterans need a break from the 24-hour news cycle. Then there’s the fact that I’ve run out of blog ideas. But, I digress.
In the Japanese version – also on known as “Supaidaman,” Spider-Man is really Takura Yamashiro, a 22-year-old motocross racer. Like Peter Parker, Takura becomes Spider-Man because of a tragedy – in this case, the death of his father. He even wears the same costume as the American Spidey –in this case, the Spider-Protector. And, like his U.S. counterpart, Takura is accused of being meek and mild, and mysteriously disappears whenever Spidey shows up. Little do they know, Takura is actually, in his words, “an emissary from Hell – Spider-Man!”
But that’s where the similarities end. Instead of being bitten by a radioactive spider, Takura receives spider blood through an injection from Garia, an alien from the Planet Spider (you were expecting maybe the Planet Grasshopper?). And, instead of battling villains like the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and the Vulture, Japanese Spidey’s main antagonist is Professor Monster. Aided by his sidekick, the Amazoness (who gives the Catwoman a run for her money), Professor Monster directs the Iron Cross Army – a Marx Brothers group of assassins whom Spider-Man defeats in every episode – and the Machine Bems, biological creatures who aggravate Spidey to no end.
Fortunately, in addition to his spider powers – spider sense, spider strings, spider net, you get the idea -- Japanese Spider-Man has weapons at his disposal, such as his own race car (Spider-Machine GP7!), and – would you believe it?—his own spaceship, Marveller!
Oh, did I mention that Marveller turns into a giant robot called Leopardon? This is good, because, invariably, the Machine Bems always become giants near the end of the episode (and, after all, what’s a Japanese TV show without a giant robot?).
Lest you think this is a Japanese rip-off, Marvel Comics actually signed off on this series through a three-year licensing deal with Toei Company, the producers responsible for other programs, including “Super Sentai” also know in America as “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.” However, Marvel attempted to suppress the program’s release in the U.S. for 30 years (though Stan Lee reportedly enjoyed it).
All you have to do is watch one episode of this show to realize why Marvel Comics disavowed its existence. I recommend watching episode 7, entitled “Fearful Hit Tune! Song Dancing Murder Rock!,” Spider-Man is almost driven insane by a hit record, “The Spider-Man Boogie.”
That’s if the show’s theme song doesn’t knock him off first.
But, thanks to Youtube, the Japanese Spidey is now available to U.S. comic enthusiasts. And, in recent years, Takura’s wall crawler has been embraced in the Spider-verse, joining Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen and, yes, Spider-Hog in modern Spider-Man comics.
Marvel comic book and Marvel Cinematic Universe purists (and those people exist) will find this Asian Spider-Man an insult. Fans of legendary Japanese cartoon shows such as “Battle of the Planets” or “Volton,” or even live-action classics like “Ultraman” will find this right up their alley. And, those in dire need of silly escapism – and have watched “Avengers: Endgame” four or five times – will appreciate this decidedly different rendition of a great comic book character.
But, if you think the Japanese superhero media is too silly, just remember the 1960’s “Batman” TV show (Holy summer CAMP, Batman!), or the 1970’s “Superfriends” Saturday morning cartoon show. Then, there’s the late 1960’s “Spider-Man” animated series. Thus, American superhero followers have no right to feel smug. Actually, THIS Spidey TV series is shades better than the American live action TV aberration airing on CBS in the late 1970’s. You REALLY have to be a super hero to remember that disaster!
Bottom line: viewing the Japanese Spider-Man episodes should be treated as a cultural experience. At least that’s what I keep telling my wife.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor-reporter with KMA News, and chief comic book and superhero fan boy. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessary those of this station, its management or its ownership.