(Shenandoah) – America finds itself at war with two viruses this weekend.
One is a virus that has crippled life in this country and world for the last five months: the novel coronavirus. An insidious medical affliction impacting not only the millions of people across the nation and the world contracting it, but also those quarantining in order to prevent its spread. Businesses, schools, churches, movie theaters, gyms, salons, barber shops and other entities have closed. Millions have lost their jobs, if not their lives.
Then, there’s the virus that’s settled upon our society for the last 400 years. It’s a more visible enemy than COVID-19, but it’s impacted many more lives. It’s a virus that should have been cured in this country decades ago, but remains all too prevalent. And, no mask or PPE can hide it, or protect people from it.
It’s the virus of hate. It’s the virus of bigotry, of anger, of violence. It’s the virus that lacks empathy and respect toward others.
This reporter awoke groggy from monitoring a second night of unrest across the country—a country I’ve had trouble recognizing in recent years. It all started with the unacceptable incident last Monday, when a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on the neck of an innocent black man during an arrest, and kept it there for several minutes. His air supply disrupted, the suspect later died.
It’s an action that took the breath out of a millions of Americans. And, it ignited a spate of uncontrollable rage in dozens of cities. Not just Minneapolis, but New York City, Chicago, Washington, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle.
From 72nd and Dodge in Omaha, to the corner of Beverly and Fairfax in Los Angeles. From the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines to the Plaza in Kansas City.
Incidents like the death of George Floyd and the accompanying riots should not be happening in the year 2020. We like to think we’re a modern society, where people of all races and ethnic backgrounds live together in harmony. Nothing can be further from the truth.
Unfortunately, America has not been able to shake the virus that generated slavery, Jim Crow laws and the Ku Klux Klan. Incidents igniting violent protests that burned U.S. cities in the 1960’s are still occurring. We’ve learned nothing from the Rodney King incident in 1990, or from uprisings in Ferguson, Baltimore and Charlottesville in recent years.
You can point to many factors keeping this sickness alive: the prejudice still choking not only African Americans, but Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans and others (no pun intended). The lack of economic development opportunities and policies still putting minorities at a disadvantage. Socioeconomic factors breaking families, causing younger individuals to turn to crime and drugs.
One other factor is something I hasten to mention. And, let me make it clear—the vast majority of law enforcement officers are decent, God-fearing, professionals who are credits to their agencies, and their communities. But, the sad fact is racial profiling in arrests is still a problem with a very small percentage of law enforcement in this country. And, it’s an insult to all the good officers who seek justice, and to keep the peace.
Then there’s another catalyst. There’s a belief permeating this country that violence is the only way to solve problems. How many demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death the past few days began peacefully, only to evaporate into destruction of public property by individuals bent on creating chaos? It’s a good bet these people don’t care about George Floyd. They care only about wreaking havoc.
Those factors, coupled with a lack of leadership from the White House (I won’t go any further), have created an illness that won’t go away. Like COVID-19, there’s no apparent cure for the disease that is ripping this country apart.
But, what we can do is stop the bigotry, the hate, the anger that is prevalent in this country. We need to accept differences in people. We need to start talking with each other, and listening.
We need to heed the words spoken by Robert F. Kennedy in Indianapolis on April 4th, 1968—the night Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis. Against a thousand warnings, Kennedy attempted to calm the waters, and call for civility in difficult times:
“What we need in the United States is not division. What we need in the United States is not hatred. What we need in the United States is not violence or lawlessness, but love, wisdom and compassion toward one another. A feeling of justice toward those who still suffer within our country—whether they are white, or whether they be black.”
Finally: if anything I wrote in today’s blog angered you, so be it. Mine is but a small voice in the wilderness, and this is my two cents. But, I’m an American citizen shaken by the virus of hate.
I’m sick and tired of it.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.