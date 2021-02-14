(Shenandoah) – For the last 21 years, Valentine’s Day has been special for more than one reason.
February 14th, 2000 marked the beginning of a wondrous journey – the greatest adventure of my life. That was my first day here at KMA in Shenandoah, after having made the big move from KSIB in Creston. Little did I know what awaited me the next two decades.
Twenty-one years later, this senior news anchor/reporter is still going strong at 209 North Elm Street – albeit several years older, if not wiser. Though I am not a wealthy man financially, I am rich in memories and experiences.
Recently, as part of a special project – which will be announced at a later date – I sat down and summarized some of the more memorable moments of my broadcasting career. I stop short of calling them “highlights,” because some of those moments involve some grim situations. Here are some of the memories that stand out during my years at KMA:
--- I came to Shenandoah in 2000 in the middle of a major facelift of the downtown community --- the Shenandoah Magic Streetscape Project. I’ll never forget the first Night the Lights Came On in Shenandoah in November of that year, and how spectacular the town I now called home looked.
--- I’ve had a ringside seat on a number of major controversies in this area, from the West Tarkio Lake Project that never came to fruition, to the current wind turbine debate. I could mention a few more, but I want to avoid heartburn.
--- Severe weather coverage. Many a night has been spent at KMA riding out some memorable storms. Some that stand out include the 2008 tornado striking the Little Sioux Scout Camp in Harrison County, the April 2012 tornadoes in Thurman and Creston, the June, 2017 twisters that danced around Shenandoah, and the June, 2018 windstorm causing widespread tree damage – including in our backyard. Yikes!
--- Covering the January, 2008 Valley News fire. Like the streetscape project, the fire changed the face of downtown Shenandoah. I can still smell the smoke.
--- RAGBRAI overnight stays in Shenandoah in 2003 and 2016. The morning RAGBRAI rolled through Essex in July, 2016 was a wonderful experience. I can still smell the cinnamon rolls.
--- Of course, there were the Missouri River floods of 2011 and 2019. Two hundred-year floods within eight years of each other. Land devoured, homes lost, lives disrupted. Marathon hours at KMA on St. Patrick’s Day weekend of 2019.
--- The challenge of covering COVID-19, which changed all of our lives in so many ways. That’s a subject for another time, and another blog.
---Trips to Washington, D.C. to cover the Western Iowa World War II Honor Flight (2007), the Korean War Honor Flight (2013), and Iowa Senator Joni Ernst’s swearing-in ceremony (2015).
---Iowa caucus coverage, interviewing candidates/surrogates such as Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, Eric Trump, among others. The 2020 caucus campaign, alone, brought a “who’s who” of candidates to the KMA microphones, including John Delaney, Kirsten Gillibrand, Beto O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren – just to name a few.
--- Noteworthy interviews: the late Hugh Sidey on the JFK assassination, astronauts Peggy Whitson, Walter Cunningham and Clayton Anderson, Don Everly of the Everly Brothers, celebrities such as Walter Koenig (Mr. Chekov on “Star Trek”) baseball player Steve Garvey, and Allison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson on “Little House on the Prairie”). Sadly, Mary Wilson of the Supremes -- who came to the KMA studios while in Shenandoah in 2007 – passed away this past week.
--- Along the way, KMA News picked up some hardware, including several awards from the Iowa Broadcast News Association, the Iowa Associated Press and the Midwest Journalism Conference. The biggest moment came in April 2011, when yours truly received the IBNA’s Jack Shelley Award.
Besides the work-related highlights, there are the personal memories. During the past 21 years, my wife and I raised two wonderful daughters. I appeared in 21 area theater productions, including 19 with the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group. (Will I participate in another production? That’s still a big question mark.)
Then, there’s my stint as public address announcer for Shenandoah High School’s softball team. Thank you, Fillies. All those summer nights spent watching your exploits have been a pleasure.
Of course, there’s the memories of the people I worked with – too many to mention here. Safe to say, all of my co-workers helped shape me as a person. I appreciate their support -- and for putting up with me all these years.
Most of all, I appreciate you, the listener and the reader, for sticking with me through the high and lows, the slings and arrows of outrageous misfortune. You’re the reason why we work our rear ends off. No one knows what news stories will come our way in year 22, but I hope you’ll be around to take it in.
Happy Valentine’s Day -- and anniversary!!
ONE MORE THING: Much has been written this week about the passing of the legendary Evelyn Birkby. I could write a dozen blogs about all the things Evelyn accomplished in her life as a broadcaster, newspaper columnist, author, homemaker and mother. Bottom line: Evelyn packed 200 years of living into 101 years of life. She was one of the most amazing persons I ever met.
Evelyn’s passing marks the end of an era of the great radio homemakers. Her voice and her words will be greatly missed. Hopefully, she’s up there right now, baking a pie with Billie Oakley.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.