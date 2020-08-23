(Shenandoah) – Well, as the old saying goes, I knew the job was dangerous when I took it.
No, I’m not talking about my position in the news department at KMA—though, admittedly, it’s been fraught with many challenges and consternation in 2020. I’m talking about the monstrous undertaking of ranking the top 100 children’s television programs of all time.
Why, oh, why did I ever decide to do this? What possessed me to make a long list of a media genre some people dismiss as junk? The reasons are simple:
1) It was time to give children’s TV its just due as a major part of society over the past eight decades.
2) It’s given me a much-needed reprieve from writing about the regular news stories (and, boy, don’t we all need a break!).
Regular readers of this weekly blog—all three of you—know that we’re halfway through our countdown of the Kidvid 100. Part I covered numbers 76-100. Part II featured numbers 51-75.
And, some memorable programs are included in numbers 26-to-50. Hope these great shows bring back some fond memories (complete with links to some memorable theme songs)…
50. “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?” (PBS, 1991-95) Based on the popular children’s game (but not to be confused with the Fox Kids cartoon show of the same name), “Carmen Sandiego” pitted three young contestants as gumshoes trying to solve crimes using clues gleamed from geography questions posed by host Greg Lee. The late Lynne Thigpen played Lee’s boss, the Chief. Rockapella performed the catchy theme song.
49. “ThunderCats” (Syndicated, 1985-89) Thundercats, HOOOOOO!! The classic animated show featuring Lion-O, Panthro, Cheetara, Tygra and the rest of the big kitties, protecting Third Earth from the dreaded Mumm-Ra and his gang of mutants. Fortunately, Lion-O possessed the Sword of Omens—kind of his Swiss army knife. Fun fact: Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass, the program’s producers, also created “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” a TV Christmas staple since the early 1960’s.
48. “Animaniacs” (Fox Kids 1993-95, Kids WB, 1995-98) Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment brought Yakko, Wakko and Dot to life. Escapees from the water tower at the Warner Brothers’ Burbank studios, The three Warner kids wreaked havoc on society—and often lampooned other TV kids’ shows. Other characters had their own segments on “Animaniacs,” most notably “Pinky and the Brain.”
47. “Hopalong Cassidy” (NBC 1949-55) William Boyd originally portrayed Hoppy in a series of “B” western movies in the 1930’s and ‘40’s. Those movies were edited into TV’s first western programs in 1949. Boyd later made Hopalong episodes specifically for television, and paved the way for other western TV stars—Gene Autry, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, and the Cisco Kid, to name a few. Keep reading—one more appears in our top 100.
46. “Super Friends” (ABC, 1973-85) The Super Friends—Superman, Batman and Robin, Wonder Woman and Aquaman—anchored ABC Saturday morning programming for more than a decade in different formats. Helping them were teen assistants Wendy and Marvin, then later the Wonder Twins, Zan and Jayna. One noteworthy version was “Challenge of the Superfriends,” in which the Justice Leaguers took on the Legion of Doom (not to be confused with the Alabama Crimson Tide).
45. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (Syndicated, CBS, 1987-96) Originally based on a comic book, the Ninja Turtles were smash hits in the late 80’s-early 90’s, spawning a toy line and a series of movies. Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello and Raphael’s adventures continued into other programs. They may be fighting Shredder and that no-good Foot Klan into kidvid eternity!
44. “Speed Racer” (Syndicated, 1967-68, Cartoon Network, 1996-2000) Known in Japan as “Mach GoGoGo,” “Speed Racer” is arguably the best of the manga-inspired cartoons ever aired in the U.S. Each week, Speed and his powerful Mach 5 zoomed into adventure, backed by his pit crew of Sparky, Trixie, Spritle and…of course…Chim Chim the monkey. (Ask yourself whether Kevin Harvick or Brad Keselowski would have a monkey in THEIR pit crews?)
43. “The Big Comfy Couch” (PBS, 1995-2007) Originally airing in Canada, Loonette the Clown (played by Alyson Court) and her dolly Molly came to American TV in the mid-90’s, and charmed the socks off of preschool kids. Each episode featured the famous Clock Rug Stretch (where kids learned how to tell time and do yoga at the same time), and the 10-Second Tidy. Too bad it took me more than 10 seconds to clean MY room!
42. “Bill Nye the Science Guy” (Syndicated, 1993-98, PBS, 1994-99) Science with an MTV twist! Dressed in his lab coat and trademark bow tie, Bill Nye brought a Monty Python-style approach to a wide range of scientific subjects, using fast editing, visual effects, sound effects and a host of guest stars. Say what you want about Nye’s political views, one thing is sure: anybody who makes science cool is a genius.
41. “Dora the Explorer” (Nickelodeon, 2001-2019) For almost two decades, Dora, her simian sidekick Boots, and her trusty Backpack took young viewers on a wide range of adventures, with plenty of games and challenges along the way. Complicating matters were fifth-degree theft attempts by Swiper (All together now…Swiper, no swiping!!)
40. “Space Ghost” (CBS, 1966-68) KMA alum Gary Owens provided the voice of Space Ghost. Accompanied by his young assistants Jan and Jayce and space monkey Blip (yeah, another money sidekick!), Space Ghost used his power bands and other super powers to overcome a long list of bad guys aiming to take over the world, if not Saturday morning TV. “Space Ghost” was just one of many Hanna-Barbara superhero creations spicing up 1960’s kidvid, including “The Herculoids,” “Birdman,” and “Samson and Goliath.”
39. “The Lone Ranger” (ABC, 1949-57) Hi-yo, Silver! “With his faithful Indian companion, Tonto (Jay Silverheels), the daring and resourceful masked rider of the plains (Clayton Moore, John Hart) led the fight for law and order in the early west.” ABC’s first big TV hit, Kemosabe’s adventures re-aired on stations over the decades, exciting millions of kids throughout the generations. It’s a good bet “The Lone Ranger” is still airing on some cable or satellite network.
38. “Watch Mr. Wizard” (NBC, 1951-65, 1971-72, Nickelodeon 1983-90) Long before #42’s exploits, Don Herbert gave a weekly science lesson to kids in the early days of television, proving television had a role in educating young viewers in a positive way. Herbert’s experiments tantalized a new generation of kids, when Nickelodeon brought back Mr. Wizard in the 1980’s.
37. “The Wild Thornberrys” (Nickelodeon, 1998-2004) If you could talk to the animals! Young Eliza Thornberry (voiced by Lacy Chabert) did just that with a long list of animals, as she, her sister Debbie, and Tarzan wannabe brother Donnie accompanied their parents in ‘round-the-world filmmaking adventures. Often helping Eliza out of jams was her pet chimp Darwin (a monkey sidekick! What a novel concept!)
36. “Reading Rainbow” (PBS, 1983-2009) He played Kunta Kinte in “Roots,” and Lt. Geordi LaForge in “Star Trek: the Next Generation.” But LeVar Burton inspired generations of kids to read as the host of this long-running PBS program. Each program centered upon a children’s book, with feature segments based on the book’s subject matter.
35. “Double Dare” (Nickelodeon, 1986-93, 2000, 2018-19) The best of all the kidvid game shows, Marc Summers hosted this melding of “Jeopardy,” “Family Feud,” and “Truth or Consequences.” Teams of kids, and later families, answered trivia questions, or were dared to perform stunts—often getting messy in the process. You never saw anyone get slimed on “Wheel of Fortune,” or “Password!”
34. “Tiny Toon Adventures” (Syndicated, 1990-92) Based at Acne Looniversity, the young protégés of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, et al, starred in this production from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. Buster and Babs Bunny, Plucky Duck, Hamlin and other characters followed in the footsteps of the Warner Brothers “Looney Tunes” cartoons of yesteryear.
33. “H.R. Pufnstuf” (NBC, 1969-72, ABC, 1972-73) Producers Sidd and Marty Krofft’s first major kidvid effort featured larger-than-life puppets, most notably Pufnstuf, the mayor of Living Land, who befriends a shipwrecked boy named Jimmy (Jack Wild), and his talking flute Freddy. Puff and the island’s other inhabitants protected Jimmy from the cantankerous Witchiepoo, who wants her hands on that flute.
32. “Spider-Man” (ABC, 1967-70) The first animated version of Marvel Comics’ wall crawler stood above the other mid-1960’s superhero cartoons. Each episode centered on Spidey’s battles against supervillains originating in the comic books, as well as his struggles to maintain a regular life. The show’s theme song (“Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can”) is a classic.
31. “Jonny Quest” (ABC, 1964-65) Superhero shows like numbers 32 and 40 owe a debt of gratitude to his Hanna-Barbara animated nighttime series. The exciting exploits of Jonny, Hadji, Dr. Benton Quest and special agent Roger “Race” Bannon only lasted one season, but were rerun staples on Saturday mornings for years. Fun fact: Actor Tim Matheson provided Jonny’s voice, as well as those of Samson in “Samson and Goliath,” and Jayce in “Space Ghost.” He’s better known for his movie roles, most notably Otter in “National Lampoon’s Animal House.”
30. “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” (Fox Kids, 1993-96) It’s the show that started the Power Rangers kidvid dynasty. Stock footage from Japanese kids shows, coupled with American-produced scenes, formed the basis of this program, featuring a team of super-powered teens tormented to no end by Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd and other hoods. The Power Rangers formed a giant robot to finally quash the evildoers. Council Bluffs native David Yost, a Graceland University grad, played Billy.
29. “The Bugs Bunny Roadrunner Hour” (CBS, 1968-73, 1975-85) “What’s up, doc?” Many a kid started Saturday morning with the classic Warner Brothers’ cartoons. Bugs and the other Looney Toon characters were kidvid mainstays in various formats over four decades. This version—including Wile E. Coyote’s continuing vendetta against the Road Runner—is the most memorable.
28. “Clarissa Explains It All” (Nickelodeon, 1991-94) Young Melissa Joan Hart rose to stardom as Clarissa Darling in this kidvid sitcom that anchored Nick’s Saturday night programming. Using first-person narration, Clarissa detailed her misadventures at home and at school, flanked by pain-in-the-butt brother Ferguson, and her trusty friend Sam. “Clarissa Explains It All” and another series appearing later in the countdown set the tone for other children’s comedy shows to come.
27. “All That” (Nickelodeon, 1994-2005) combine “The Mickey Mouse Club” with “Saturday Night Live,” and you get this blockbuster kids’ sketch comedy program. Skits like “Good Burger,” “Ask Ashley, “Detective Dan,” and “Everyday French with Pierre Escargot” are among the most memorable. Famous cast members included Kenan Thompson (who later joined “SNL”), Kel Mitchell, Amanda Bynes, Jamie Lynn Spears and Lori Beth Denberg.
26. “Pee Wee’s Playhouse” (CBS, 1996-80) Broadway’s “Pee-Wee Herman Show” was transformed into a classic CBS Saturday morning program in the 1980’s. Paul Rueben’s portrayal of the wondrous Pee-Wee echoed the great kids’ TV shows of the past, and developed a cult following. Phil Hartman as Captain Carl, and Laurence Fishburne as Cowboy Curtis sparked the cast of regulars. And, yes, that WAS Cyndi Lauper performing the famous theme song!
That wraps up the third quarter of our top 100 countdown. In next week’s blog, we reach the upper echelon of kidvid shows, with numbers 1-to-25. While not giving away too much, we can tell you that some legendary personalities and memorable characters are included in the final 25. But, hopefully, none of them have monkey sidekicks!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog (especially those pertaining to chimp sidekicks) are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.