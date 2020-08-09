(Shenandoah) – With Coronavirus Crisis 2020 still impacting our lives, one tends to wax nostalgia.
Over the past few months, it’s no doubt that the continuing threat of this insidious virus has made KMAland residents longing for simpler times. Sensing that people need relief, this reporter decided to dedicate the next four Sunday blogs to a big staple of childhood—television.
Beginning with today’s blog, I invite you on a journey. Come back with me to a time when Saturday morning television was a big part of childhood. An era where animated or live action characters ruled our weekends, and personalities dominated the children’s TV airwaves.
For the longest time, I’ve been considering writing some sort of retrospective on children’s TV history. Thus, I decided to so something no one, to my knowledge, has attempted—or dared—to do before—rank the top 100 kidvid programs of all time.
The ranking of the top 100 children’s television programs was developed following painstaking research. I would like to say that it was based on the following criteria:
1) historical significance
2) endurance
3) impact on society and pop culture
4) it’s standing in the test of time
But, in all reality, the rankings were developed from:
1) gut instinct
Each listing features a brief synopsis of each program, as well their original network, and the years each series aired. Hopefully, this list will generate some discussion, and it may produce some controversy (unlike any previous blog!). At the very least, I hope this top 100 list will bring back some pleasant memories—something we all need today.
So, fasten your seatbelt, as we reveal the first 25 in our list of top 100 kidvid shows:
100. “Phineas and Ferb” (Disney Channel, 2007-15) Well, somebody had to be #100! The adventures of Phineas, Ferb, and, of course, Perry the secret agent Platypus delighted Disney Channel viewers through parts of two decades.
99. “The Fantastic Four” (ABC, 1967-70) This first animated version of the Marvel Comics foursome was part of the animated superhero TV explosion in the late 1960’s.
98. “The Thundermans (Nickelodeon, 2013-18) Speaking of superhero teams, this program featured the exploits of a family of superheroes who tried to live normal lives—without much success.
97. “The Loud House” (Nickelodeon, 2016-present) Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters are a current staple of late afternoon kidvid.
96. “Victorious” (Nickelodeon, 2010-2012) One of Dan Schneider’s many sitcoms, this program starred Victoria Justice, and—even more noteworthy—featured Ariana Grande playing a supporting character.
95. “PAW Patrol” (Nickelodeon, 2013-present) A current mainstay of Nick’s early childhood programming, this animated show is still on. I REPEAT—this animated show is STILL ON!!!
94. “Darkwing Duck” (Syndicated, 1991-95) What happens when you cross Batman with Donald Duck? We found out the answer in this Disney-produced cartoon. Let’s get dangerous!
93. “Zoey 101” (Nickelodeon, 2005-2008) Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn starred in this sitcom based in a fictional high school academy in southern California.
92. “The Adventures of Pete and Pete” (Nickelodeon, 1991-1996) Two brothers named Pete were the basis of a sitcom that started out as a one-minute short, and grew into a full series in the early 1990’s.
91. “She-Ra: Princess of Power” (Syndicated, 1985-1986) He-man’s twin sister battled for the honor of Grayskull in this first—and still best—version of this Filmation-produced series.
90. “The New Adventures of Superman” (CBS, 1966-70) Filmation’s first major production was the first animated TV version of the Man of Steel. Voices from the original radio production resumed their roles for this cartoon, including Bud Collyer as Superman/Clark Kent. Great Scott!
89. “Underdog” (NBC-CBS, 1964-1973) “There’s no need to fear!” Underdog, featuring the voice of Wally Cox, was a memorable figure in heydays of Saturday morning kidvid.
88. “The New Casper Cartoon Show” (ABC, 1963-70) The friendly ghost, along with his pain-in-the-neck brothers, the Ghostly Trio, and Wendy the good witch, anchored ABC’s Saturday mornings for a long run.
87. “Daniel Tigers Neighborhood” (PBS, 2012-present) A character from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood of Make-Believe, Daniel’s animated adventures keep Rogers’ legacy alive for new generations of children.
86. “The Jetsons” (ABC, 1962-63) Very few episodes of this space age version of “The Flintstones” were actually produced. Yet, George Jetson and his family lived on, and on, and on in Saturday mornings to infinity and beyond! (Sorry, Buzz Lightyear!)
85. “Avengers Assemble” (DisneyXD, 2013-19) Based on the Marvel Comics movie series, featuring earth’s mightiest heroes. As Stan Lee would say, “’Nuff said!”
84. “Nick News with Linda Ellerbee” (Nickelodeon, 1992-2015) Veteran TV journalist Linda Ellerbee gave kids an explanation of the latest news events in series of specials.
83. “The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius” (Nickelodeon 2002-06) Based on a 2001 film, the animated exploits of an 11-year scientist from Retroville delighted audiences in the 2000s.
82. “The Big Blue Marble” (Syndicated, 1974-83) Kids who were home sick from church Sunday schools (or were playing hooky) no doubt remember this educational program, featuring stories about kids from around the globe.
81. “Hey Arnold!” (Nickelodeon, 1996-2004) This animated series featured Arnold, a young boy who lived with his grandparents, and his attempts to solve a myriad of problems complicating his early life.
80. “The Pink Panther” (NBC, ABC, 1969-78, 1978-80) Originally a cartoon based on “The Pink Panther” movie series, the panther’s animated adventures came to NBC for a long stay on Saturday mornings in various forms, then moved to ABC for a couple of seasons.
79. “The Krofft Supershow” (ABC, 1976-78) The rock group (?) Kaptain Kool and the Kongs anchored this Sid and Marty Krofft-produced anthology series, which included such memorable features as “Electra Woman and Dyna Girl,” and “Big Foot and Wildboy,” among others. Aw, those were days!
78. “Spider-Man: the Animated Series” (Fox Kids, 1994-98) Capitalizing on the success of “Batman: the Animated Series,” this animated series serialized the web head’s adventures, taken straight from original comic stories. As Stan Lee would say, “Excelsior!”
77. “The Fairly Oddparents” (Nickelodeon, 2001-17) Eleven year-old Timmy Turner sought the aid of godparents Cosmo and Wanda in this Butch Harman-produced cartoon farce.
76. “Adventure Time” (Cartoon Network, 2010-18) The animated adventures of Finn and his magical dog Jake held many a young viewer spellbound for a long run in the 2010’s.
Whew! We made it through the first quarter of our countdown! No doubt that by reading the first 25, you’ve noticed a few trends—most notably Nickelodeon’s domination in the early going. And, more surprises are in store when we reveal the second 25 in our list in next week’s blog—same bat time, same bat website! WARNING: the best is still yet to come.
