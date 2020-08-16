(Shenandoah) – What were YOUR favorite childhood memories?
If you were like me—and God help you if you were—some of your fondest moments were those from television screens. I was fortunate enough to be born during the 1960’s—a golden era for Saturday morning children’s programs. Then, the 1970’s ushered in a new era of kids programming that was entertaining and educational at the same time. The advent of cable television in the 1980’s generated an explosion of kids’ shows. More memorable programs followed in the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s.
Last week, this reporter launched a challenging (and maybe foolhardy) effort to rank the top 100 children’s television programs. The first 25 programs in our countdown were revealed in last week’s blog. In case you missed it—or wanted to read it again—the link is here.
Already, the Kidvid 100 has generated some, uh, interesting comments. Keep in mind, ranking the best programs from eight decades of programming is difficult. Many great shows will be left out. Hopefully, this little effort of mine will generate some fond memories, if not spirited discussion.
So, let’s set the Wayback Machine once again, as we countdown the second group of 25, from #75 down to #51. This time, we’ve included links to some memorable children’s TV theme songs with each program:
75. “Drake and Josh” (Nickelodeon 2004-2007) Drake Bell and Josh Peck starred as two stepbrothers who were polar opposites. Somehow, they lived together under one roof, without driving Drake’s biological mother and Josh’s biological father insane. Miranda Cosgrove played Drake and Josh’s younger sister Megan. Hint: Another show of Cosgrove’s shows up somewhere else in the top 100.
74 “Muppet Babies” (CBS 1984-91) Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and other “Muppet Show” regulars appeared in animated form as toddlers, living all together in a nursery. Each cartoon had the Muppet Babies living out different fantasies. Trivia note: Barbara Billingsley of “Leave It to Beaver” fame was the voice of the nursery’s nanny.
73. “Voltron” (Syndicated, 1984-86) “From days of long ago, from uncharted regions of the universe, comes a legend--the legend of Voltron, Defender of the Universe!” One of the more memorable Japanese anime imports, Volton was a giant robot formed by five separate robot lions to defend Princess Allura and the entire galaxy from Zarkon and his dreaded robeasts. And, you thought YOU had a tough job!
72. “The Magic School Bus” (PBS, 1994-97, Fox Kids 1998-2002) Based on the popular book series, Miss Frizzle, voiced by Lily Tomlin, took her students on a myriad of exciting animated adventures that were definitely off the regular bus routes. Like #73, a sequel is available on Netflix. Neither sequel is as good as the original versions, in this reporter’s opinion.
71. “Bear in the Big Blue House” (Disney Channel, 1997-2007) Jim Henson Television produced this classic preschool program, featuring a giant bear living in—what else—a big blue house (well, DUH!). Fortunately, mouse Tutter, bear cub Ojo and other characters were around to keep the bear company. It's a good bet that the closing theme--featuring Luna--is a fond childhood memory for kids at the turn of the millennium!
70. “Kim Possible” (Disney Channel, 2002-07) “What’s the sitch?” That’s a common question asked by Kim, a teen female James Bond charged with protecting the world—not mention her high school—from villains like Drakken and Shego. Boyfriend Ron Stoppable, computer genius Wade and, of course, Rufus the naked mole rat assisted Kim in her battle against evil.
69. “Wizards of Waverly Place” (Disney Channel, 2007-12) Selena Gomez burst upon the pop scene as Alex, one of three Russo siblings with burgeoning magical powers. David Henrie and Jake T. Austin portrayed brothers Justin and Max, respectively. David DeLuise, son of the late Dom DeLuise, played the Russos’ father. Another of the many powerhouse kidvid sitcoms dominating the Disney Channel’s lineup over the past two decades.
68. “Fraggle Rock” (HBO, 1983-87) The late Jim Henson’s influence is certainly strong in the top 100. This particular Henson production centered upon Fraggles—little creatures living in a system of caves. Fraggles faced the challenge of coexisting with Doozers, Gorgs and assorted silly creatures. This from the network that gave you “The Sopranos,” and “Game of Thrones.”
67. “The Archie Show” (CBS, 1968-69) This was the first in a series of Filmation-produced cartoons featuring Archie, Jughead, Reggie, Betty and Veronica LOOOOONNNNNGGG before “Riverdale.” It’s one of the few kid shows that generated a #1 hit on the pop charts in ‘69, “Sugar Sugar.” Other Archie shows followed in later years, including “The Archie Comedy Hour,” “Archie’s Funhouse,” “Archie’s TV Funnies,” “U.S. of Archie,” and, of course, “Archie and the Page County Supervisors.” (Just kidding!)
66. “Kids Incorporated” (Syndicated, 1984-84, Disney Channel 1986-94) Get a bunch of kids together in an ice cream parlor and have them sing versions of the top songs of the day. That was the main premise of this 1980’s classic kidvid program. Stacy Ferguson was perhaps the show’s most famous alum. Today, she’s better known as Fergie, lead singer of the Black Eyed Peas.
65. “Barney and Friends” (PBS, 1992-2009) Let’s face it—either you liked or loathed this educational series, featuring Barney, a friendly purple dinosaur and Mister Rogers wannabe. Each episode featured Barney and neighborhood kids learning important lessons while singing and dancing through musical numbers. New versions of “Barney” have been rumored—or shall we say threatened?
64. “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” (Disney Channel, 2005-2008) Twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse portrayed brothers Zack and Cody, who lived with their mother Carey (Kim Rhodes) in a hotel, much to the chagrin of the hotel’s manager, Mr. Moseby (Phill Lewis). Don’t forget Maddie (Ashley Tisdale) and London (Brenda Song), two teen girls who added extra mayhem. You won’t get this at a Motel 6!
63. “Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids” (CBS, 1972-85) Needless to say, Bill Cosby won’t be best known for being the creator of the first animated series starring African American characters. Credit Filmation for producing this show, based on characters out of Cosby’s childhood. Much like “The Cosby Show,” “Fat Albert” reruns largely disappeared from cable and satellite networks following sexual assault allegations against him.
62. “Powerpuff Girls” (Cartoon Network, 1998-2005) On the surface, sisters Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup looked like average kindergartners. But, under the guidance of their creator-father Professor Ultra, the girls used their super powers against evil characters like Mojo Jojo in this Hanna-Barbera animated classic. This cartoon not only charmed kids, but also adults who caught inside jokes.
61. “ZOOM” (PBS, 1972-78, 1998-2005) “Come on and zoom, zoom, zoom, my zoom…” Long before it was the name of a videoconferencing system, “ZOOM” was a PBS staple, featuring songs, skits, games and other features with a revolving cast of kids dressed in rugby-style shirts and slacks. The kids even spoke their own language on the show, Ubbi Dubbi (H-ub-i fr-ub-iends!) Today, texting Ubbi-Dubbi would be extremely difficult.
60. “The Huckleberry Hound Show” (Syndicated, 1958-61) and “The Yogi Bear Show” (Syndicated, 1961-62) Actually, these were separate shows. But in all reality, they deserve to share a spot on the top 100. The cartoon exploits of Huck, everybody’s favorite blue dog, and Yogi, who was “smarter than the average bear” delighted many a young baby boomer, and set the tone for other Hanna-Barbera characters to follow: Snagglepuss, Yakky Doodle, Pixie and Dixie, Augie Doggie, and Quickdraw McGraw, just to name a few.
59. “X-Men: The Animated Series” (Fox Kids, 1992-97) Long a Marvel Comics juggernaut, Professor Charles Xavier, Wolverine, Storm, Cyclops, and the rest of the team of young mutant superheroes finally made it to television in the 1990’s. Many of the episodes dealt with social issues—making it a cut above the average superhero cartoon. Most memorable are the episodes with the Sentinels--giant robots hell-bent on destroying all mutants.
58. “Arthur” (PBS 1996-present) Everybody’s favorite anthropomorphic aardvark continues a long run on public television. Eight-year-old Arthur Reed and his friends solve problems in each episode—and sometimes have fun doing it. Even Mister Rogers appeared as a guest star in one particular episode.
57. “LazyTown” (Nickelodeon 2000-14) One thing’s for sure: “LazyTown” is the only top 100 entry from Iceland! Superstud athlete Sportacus, played by Magnus Scheving, flanked by young sidekick Stephanie (Julianna Rose Mauriello/Chloe Lang) stressed the importance of diet and exercise while battling evil waiver-wire washout Robbie Rotten, portrayed by the late Stefan Karl Stephansson.
56. “Henry Danger” (Nickelodeon, 2014-20) This kidvid sitcom, which wrapped up a long run earlier this year, featured Jace Norman as Henry Hart, a young boy who is selected by superhero Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) to be his sidekick, Kid Danger. Most of the episodes center around the not-so-dynamic duo’s attempts to fight evil—with Henry facing the challenge of keeping Captain Man’s secret. Then, there’s acne problems…
55. “The Secret Life of Alex Mack” (Nickelodeon, 1994-98) Young people with special powers have always been an easy sitcom formula for Nickelodeon, and the Disney Channel, for the matter. Larisa Oleynik was Alex, a young girl who gained superpowers after being drenched by a chemical in an accident. Her powers included dissolving into a puddle of water (something most kids wish they could do).
54. “Ducktails” (Syndicated, 1987-90) Walt Disney Television’s first entry into the daytime cartoon battles featured Donald Duck’s Uncle Scrooge, nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, Launchpad McQuack and other friends partaking in a long list of hilarious adventures. A rebooted version recently aired on Disney XD—but the first version was the best.
53. “Justice League” (Cartoon Network, 2001-04) Following in the footsteps of “Batman: the Animated Series,” the Caped Crusader joined Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl and the Martian Manhunter in a unified effort against super villains. Other heroes from the DC Universe joined the original seven in the sequel series, “Justice League Unlimited.”
52. “Gravity Falls” (Disney XD, 2012-16) While living with their great uncle “Grunkle Stan” Pines, twins Dipper and Mabel soon found themselves solving a long list of mysteries in the mystical town of Gravity Falls, Oregon. Both kids and adults were drawn to this animated series. Rod Serling wold be pleased.
51. “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” (Nickelodeon, 1990-96, 1999-2000, 2019-present) Originally airing in Canada, the tales of the Midnight Squad became a Nickelodeon staple in the 1990’s. Each episode featured a group of teenagers meeting in a remote location to tell stories of ghosts, demons, witches and other assorted things that went bump in the night. Nowadays, the kids would just Skype!
Soooooooooooo, we’re halfway through our top 100 kidvid countdown. Haven’t seen your favorite show listed yet? Hang in there, because we’ve still got the top 50 to go. And, who knows what surprises await?
Actually, I do. But, YOU have to read the next two blogs to find out!!
