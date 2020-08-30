(Shenandoah) – After three Sundays, we have reached rarified air.
Today’s blog is the conclusion of a major undertaking. For the past few weeks, we’ve ranked the top 100 children’s television shows of all time—shows that no doubt generated fond members to KMAland readers of all generations.
Part I featured numbers 76-100. Part II covered kidvid shows from 51-to-75. Part III counted down numbers 26-to-50. With today’s blog, we arrive at the pantheon of children’s television—the top 25 shows. From the post-World War II years of the late 1940’s into the new millennium, these programs were major influences on society, and stand the test of time. Legendary figures and pop icons dominated many of the shows.
By unveiling the final quarter of our countdown, I’m bracing for comments from those upset that their favorite shows were excluded from the top 100. Believe me, this list has been subjected to my own second-guessing, and I can think of numerous programs that were left out. Still, I have no major misgivings about the outcome of this little project (after all, it’s just my list, anyway).
So, join us for one more trip back into time, as we countdown the final 25 programs….
25. “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” (Syndicated, 1983-88) By the power of Grayskull! He-Man had the power to defend Castle Grayskull and Eternia from the evil Skeletor and his mob. More importantly, “He-Man” had the power to sell a lot of toys for Mattel, and change the scope of kidvid as one of the first of many ‘80’s cartoons based on products.
24.”iCarly” (Nickelodeon, 2007-12) This blockbuster kidvid sitcom featured Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, who, along with her buddy Sam (Jeanette McCurdy), hosted their own webcast—and hilarity ensued. Produced by Dan Schneider, “iCarly” had a huge following. One 2010 episode, “iSaved Your Life,” was the second-highest rated program in Nick’s history. Spaghetti tacos, anyone?
23. “Blue’s Clues” (Nick Jr., 1996-2006) Me and you and a dog named Blue spent a lot of time together for a decade-long ride on preschool kidvid. Assisted by hosts Steve (Steve Burns), and later his brother Joe (Donavan Patton), Blue helped young viewers solve a series of games and puzzles. Only “Dora the Explorer” (number 41) surpassed “Blue’s Clues” in terms of longevity on the Nick Jr. schedule.
22. “Lizzie McGuire” (Disney Channel, 2001-04) Pacesetter for the “Zoog Disney” lineup of shows in the early 2000’s, “Lizzie McGuire” centered on a young girl’s slings and arrows of outrageous misfortune in junior high. Hilary Duff became a pop sensation as Lizzie. Lalaine and Adam Lambert played friends Miranda and Gordo, respectively.
21. “Batman: the Animated Series” (Fox Kids, 1992-95) Television’s greatest animated adaptation of the Dark Knight, “Batman: TAS” sparked the kidvid superhero cartoon resurgence in the 1990’s. Kevin Conroy was the definitive voice of Batman/Bruce Wayne. Fun fact: Mark Hamill—Luke Skywalker, himself from “Star Wars,” voiced the Joker.
20. “That’s So Raven” (Disney Channel, 2003-2007) Multitalented Raven-Symone starred as Raven, a girl that uses her psychic powers to get out of jams—or, sometimes, get into them. Another legendary kidvid sitcom of the 2000’s, “That’s So Raven” was the Disney Channel’s highest rated program. A sequel—“Raven’s Home” began airing in 2019, with Raven’s son Booker inheriting his mom’s psychic abilities. Go figure!
19. “Saved by the Bell” (NBC, 1989-93) Saturday mornings in the 1990’s wouldn’t have been the same without Zach (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Screech (Dustin Diamond), Slater (Mario Lopez), Mr. Belding (Dennis Haskins) and the rest of the Bayside High inhabitants. “Saved by the Bell: the New Class” succeeded the original show, running from 1993-to-2000. “Save by the Bell” was a children’s TV game-changer, as it ushered in all the live action sitcoms to follow—including many in our top 100.
18. “You Can’t Do That On Television” (Nickelodeon, 1981-90) Another Canadian import, “YCDTOTV” was one of Nick’s first major hit shows, and anchored its afternoon programming throughout the ‘80’s (it also introduced slime to the network). Buoyed by a talented cast of kids, “You Can’t Do That On Television” featured a series of sketches all based on a certain theme. Memorable cast members included Christine “Moose” McGlade, Alasdair Gillis, Lisa Ruddy, and Alanis Morissette, who went on to greater fame as a ‘90’s singing star.
Speaking of singing stars…..
17. “Hannah Montana” (Disney Channel, 2006-2011) Before making some serious career missteps (like twerking at the “MTV Music Awards”), Miley Cyrus owned children’s television for a five-year period. “Hannah Montana” centered on Miley Stewart, teenager by day who become international pop star Hannah Montana by night. Cyrus’ dad Billy Ray also played her father Robby in the show. Emily Osmet, Mitchell Musso and Jason Earle rounded the cast of “Hannah Montana,” which set the format for other Disney Channel programs in the 2010's.
16. “Schoolhouse Rock” (ABC, 1973-2002) Another staple of Saturday morning TV, “Schoolhouse Rock” featured five-minute short firms teaching kids about multiplication, verbs, nouns, history and other educational stuff—complete with lively music and animation. Many of the tunes helped kids through their school years, such as “Three is a Magic Number,” “Conjunction Junction,” “I’m Just a Bill,” among others.
15. “The Electric Company” (PBS, 1971-85) “We’re gonna turn it on…we’re gonna bring you the power….” Another Children’s Television Workshop-produced classic, “The Electric Company” was a worthy successor to “Sesame Street,” helping elementary kids develop grammar and reading skills through sketches and musical numbers. Bill Cosby, Rita Moreno, Skip Hinnant (as Fargo North, Decoder), and Judy Graubart were among the cast members, as well as a young Morgan Freeman as Easy Reader.
14. “Kukla, Fran and Ollie” (NBC, 1949-54, ABC, 1954-57) Iowa native Fran Allison joined Kukla, Ollie the Dragon, and the rest of Burr Tillstrom’s Kuklapolitan Players in one of kidvid’s pioneer programs. Beyond the 1950’s, the threesome would reappear on other TV shows, most notably as hosts of “The CBS Children’s Film Festival” from 1967-77. Also noteworthy: “Kukla, Fran and Ollie” was one of the first network programs originating from Chicago.
13. The Walt Disney anthology series, including “Disneyland” (ABC, 1954-58), “Walt Disney Presents” (ABC, 1958-61), “Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color” (NBC, 1961-69) “Wonderful World of Disney” (NBC, 1969-81, CBS, 1991-97, ABC, 1997-2008, ABC, 2014-present), “Disney’s Wonderful World” (NBC, 1989-91), “Walt Disney” (CBS, 1981-83), “The Disney Sunday Movie” (ABC, 1986-88), “The Magical World of Disney” (NBC, 1988-90). WHEW! From recurring characters like Davy Crockett in the 1950’s, to nature films appearances by famous Disney cartoon icons, original TV airings of Disney movies, and other special presentations, Walt Disney has had a steady presence on television for almost six decades (and that’s not even mentioning The Disney Channel, Disney XD or Disney Plus).
12. “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends” (ABC, 1959-61, NBC, 1961-64). Jay Ward and Bill Scott produced this legendary animated series, featuring the exploits of Rocket J. Squirrel and Bullwinkle Moose. For years, “moose and squirrel” kept Frostbite Falls, Minnesota safe from the clutches of Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale, delighting both kids and adults. The “friends” included Mr. Peabody and Sherman, Dudley Do-right and other memorable characters. “Rocky and Bullwinkle” remained a syndicated TV favorite following its original network runs.
11. “The Muppet Show” (Syndicated, 1976-81) Television’s last great variety show starred Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Scooter and a galaxy of other Jim Henson creations. Guest stars galore lined up to appear with the Muppets in a magical half-hour program. Who could forget the Swedish Chef, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker, “Pigs in Space,” or “Veterinarian’s Hospital?”
10. “American Bandstand” (ABC, 1957-87, Syndicated, 1987-89) You may not think of this as a kids’ show, but children of all ages learned about music and dancing from Dick Clark, as well as the scores of teens who strutted their stuff for more than three decades. Originally a local show based in Philadelphia in 1952, “Bandstand” went network five years later. After airing five days a week, the show shifted to Saturday mornings in 1963—and the rest is TV history. As a sample, here’s a link to a classic “Bandstand” episode from November 16th of ’63—six days before Dallas.
9. “The Flintstones” (ABC, 1960-66) Yabba dabba do!! Fred Flintstone and his “modern stone-age family” were the central characters of television’s first primetime animated program. Next-door neighbor Barney Rubble shared in many of Fred’s misadventures in the community of Bedrock. Originally aimed at adults, “The Flintstones” became a children’s favorite for years after its original network run, and set the table for “The Simpsons” decades later. Fun fact: Mel Blanc, Barney’s voice, also provided the voice of Bugs Bunny and a host of Warner Brothers’ characters.
8. ”Rugrats” (Nickelodeon, 1991-2004) Even the coldest of hearts were warmed by the exploits Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil, Angelica and the rest of the animated toddlers who graced Nick’s Nicktoons lineup for a generation of youngsters. “Rugrats” gave a baby’s point-of-view to many of life’s issues. It was Nick’s most popular cartoon—until a certain talking sponge came around. A sequel, “All Grown Up,” featured the babies in an older, elementary school form from 2003-08.
7. “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” (CBS, 1969-70, ABC, 1978) ZOIKS!! While the original series lasted only a few seasons, Scooby and the gang became enduring kidvid characters for more than a half-century. Accompanied by mystery-solving teens Freddie, Shaggy, Daphne and Velma, the talking dog has endured in various TV formats and movies. And, scores of criminals would have gotten away with their crimes if not for “those meddling kids.” The late Don Messick provided Scooby’s voice, while the legendary Casey Kasem—the original host of radio’s “American Top 40”—voiced Shaggy.
6. “SpongeBob SquarePants” (Nickelodeon, 1999-present) Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob, the wondrous talking sponge, along with the other inhabitants of Bikini Bottom, that’s all. Nick’s longest-running and highest-rated program, “SpongeBob” has grown into an enormous media franchise. Other supporting characters—Patrick Starfish, Squidword, Krusty Krab--joined SpongeBob in his undersea exploits. Celebrities joined in the fun as guest voices. For example—Ernest Borgnine and Tim Conway provided Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy’s voices.
5. “The Mickey Mouse Club” (ABC, 1955-59, Syndicated, 1977-78, Disney Channel, 1989-96) Another of the legendary kidvid shows from the early days of television, “MMC” featured Mickey Mouse cartoons (duh!), informational films, serials, and, of course, the famous Mouseketeers, who sang and danced their way into young viewers’ hearts. Annette Funicello stood out from the other original Mouseketeers. A 1970’s revival included Lisa Whelchel as one of the next-gen club members. The Disney Channel brought back the show again years later. Britney Spears was among the more notable 1990’s cast members.
4. “Howdy Doody” (NBC, 1947-60) Simply put: the show that started it all. Howdy, Buffalo Bob Smith, Clarabell the Clown and the other residents of Doodyville were among the first TV stars. Only Milton Berle and professional wrestling generated more TV set sales in the early 1950’s. Scores of baby boomers spent their early years in the Peanut Gallery—either at home or in the studio. Perhaps children’s TV’s greatest moment occurred on “Howdy Doody’s” last episode on September 24th, 1960—when Clarabell—who was unable to speak--provided a big surprise.
3. "Mister Rogers' Neighbhorhood" (PBS, 1968-2001) An earlier blog expressed my appreciation for Fred Rogers and his Neighborhood of Make-Believe. Mister Rogers is—and always will be—a national treasure. You can read the blog written in 2018 in this link here.
2. “Captain Kangaroo” (CBS, 1955-84, PBS, 1986-93) October 3rd, 1955 was a red-letter day in children’s television, as both number 5 and this program premiered on the same day. From that fateful day, the Captain—played by Bob Keeshan—became a television icon. Generations of children grew up watching the Captain, Mr. Green Jeans, Mr. Moose, Bunny Rabbit and others visiting the Treasure House. Don’t forget the Dancing Bear, and features such as “Tom Terrific” and “Slim Goodbody.”
And….drum roll please…that leads us to the number-one children’s TV show of all time…
1. “Sesame Street” (PBS, 1969-present, HBO, 2016-present) Children’s television—and the entire medium, in general--changed forever in November, 1969, when “Sesame Street” burst onto the scene. Presented by the Children’s Television Workshop as an alternative to the violent cartoons that dominated kidvid at that time, “Sesame Street” featured a mix of animated and live-action segments educating youngsters on numbers and letters—and entertaining them at the same time. Human regulars Susan, Gordon, Bob, Mr. Hooper, Luis and Maria were joined by memorable Muppet characters—Big Bird, the Cookie Monster, Bert and Ernie, the Count, and, of course, Elmo. Now available on two networks and scores of other platforms, “Sesame Street” shows no signs of slowing down 50 years after its first episode.
And, there you have it—the top 100 kidvid shows of all time. Though you may not agree with this reporter’s rankings, hopefully these last four blogs will have brought back some wonderful memories, and provided a relief from today’s world—something we all need.
And, who knows, this list may lead to the creation of top 100 lists of other TV genres down the road—if I can find the time!
ONE NOTE: This week’s blog is dedicated to Joe Ruby, co-creator of Scooby-Doo and other legendary cartoon characters, who died this week at the age of 87.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership. And, if you’re upset that “Thundar the Barbarian” or “The Wiggles” were left out of the top 100, take it up with him!