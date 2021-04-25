(Shenandoah) – Ever look back at something you did in your life and cringe?
There’s a million things I’ve done in my life that I wish I could have back. There are areas where I need to improve upon. Starting on Sundays, with some of my blogs.
While I was on vacation this past week (and let me tell you, I needed a break), I looked back on some of the blogs I’ve written in the past two-and-a-half years of this weekly endeavor. Four specific blogs had me shaking my head – namely, the ones dedicated to ranking the top 100 children’s television programs of all time.
In case you missed the Top 100 Kidvid blogs, you can review numbers 100 through 75, 74 through 51, 50 through 26 and the top 25 in the links provided.
Oh, I know ranking the greatest children’s TV shows of all time was a difficult mission (not to mention foolhardy). And, I know that it’s not a perfect list. But, in reviewing the list I put together last August, I realized that there were a handful of shows that deserved serious consideration, but were left out for various reasons (most notably, my own stupidity).
Keeping that in mind, here’s my honorable mention list: the Top 10 Children’s Television Programs Omitted from the Top 100:
1. “Kenan and Kel” (Nickelodeon, 1996-2000): Not including this 1990’s Nickelodeon classic was a serious faux pas. With “All That” alums Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in the lead roles, the show broke serious ground in terms of ethnic diversity in children’s TV. Certainly, it made more of a cultural impact than “Drake and Josh,” (#75), or “Zoey 101” (#93).
2. “The Banana Splits Adventure Hour” (NBC, 1968-70). Would you believe I caught heck from family members for leaving THIS show out of the top 100? A previous blog on children’s TV in 1969 extolled the memories of Fleagle, Bingo, Drooper and Snorky. The fact that the program included some groovy music merited its inclusion in any list.
3. “Land of the Lost” (NBC, 1974-76). Why, oh why did I fail to include this imaginative program in the top 100, and put in “The Kroffts Supershow” (#79)? Rick Marshall (Spencer Milligan) and children Will and Holly (Wesley Eure, Kathy Coleman) were in a big trouble when a rafting expedition took them into a land that time forgot, complete with dinosaurs and those cotton-picking Sleestax. Will Ferrell’s awful 2009 movie didn’t do this Sid and Marty Krofft production justice.
4. “Stingray” (Syndicated, 1964-65), and “The Thunderbirds” (Syndicated, 1965-66). British producer Gerry Anderson deserves his due, as his “Supermarionation” programs were among the most fondly-remembered programs of 1960’s TV kidvid. Other Anderson-created programs include “Fireball XL-5,” “Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons,” and the 1980’s “Terrahawks.”
5. “The Beatles” (ABC, 1965-67). The Fab Four left their mark on everything in 1960’s pop culture, including children’s TV. The animated adventures of John, Paul, George and Ringo helped engrain the lyrics of many a Beatles’ song in young people’s minds. Did I screw up by not putting this show in the original 100? Yeah, yeah, yeah!
6. “The Quiz Kids” (NBC, CBS, 1948-56): Few people remember this early TV classic, pitting a panel of kid contestants in a game of academics and current events. Yet, it’s one of the earliest examples of how kids TV can educate and entertain at the same time.
7. “The Transformers” (Syndicated, 1984-87): One of the toughest decisions was keeping this 1980’s show out of the top 100. Toymaker Hasbro worked with Marvel Productions to produce this daily animated program, featuring the continuing war between Optimus Prime and his Autobots versus the Decepticons, led by the evil Megatron. Think of the Shenandoah-Red Oak rivalry – with robots in disguise!
8. “G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero” (Syndicated, 1983-86): Yo, Joe! Nothing says children’s TV in the Reagan Administration like this classic program – another Hasbro/Marvel effort that sold a bunch of toys. Quoting the program’s opening, “G.I. Joe was the code name for America's daring, highly-trained, special mission force. Its purpose: To defend human freedom against Cobra, a ruthless terrorist organization determined to rule the world.”
9. “The Alvin Show” (CBS, 1961-62), and “Alvin and the Chipmunks” (NBC, 1983-90) The late Ross Bagdasarian is no doubt screaming “ALLLLVIIIIN!” in his grave, knowing that his original program featuring his beloved rodents was robbed of top 100 recognition. Bagdasarian’s son, Ross Jr. helped produce the 1980’s version, featuring the musical exploits of Alvin, Simon and Theodore.
10. “Josie and the Pussycats” (CBS, 1970-72), Following in the footsteps of “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?”, this Saturday morning standard placed Josie and fellow band members Valerie and Melody in dangerous situations around the world (talk about your tough road gigs!). Manager Alexander Cabot III, pain-in-the-butt sister Alexandra and road manager Alan added to the show’s intrigue. A sequel, “Josie and the Pussycats in Outer Space,” put Josie and the gang where no cartoon show had gone before.
And, there you have it – the children’s TV shows that should have been included in the top 100 last summer, but weren’t. I’m sure there’s other programs that readers of this blog (all three of you) remember, but were excluded. But, that’s the way it goes. All’s fair in love, war and children’s television.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in his blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership. (And, blame him if you’re mad that “Beany and Cecil” and “Phil of the Future” got the shaft!)