(Shenandoah) – Thank you for reading today’s blog—especially those of you checking it out an hour earlier than usual.
You had no choice this Sunday.
With clocks being set an hour ahead overnight because of Daylight Savings Time, your brain is no doubt a bit woozy after losing an hour of sleep. That’s why I’m taking it easy in this week’s blog, and not laying down anything heavy on you.
Of course, that means only one thing: Useless Trivia Time!
Today’s multiple choice questions salute the worldwide box office-leading film: “The Batman.” All questions are based on all things Batman – including comic books, TV and movies featuring the Dark Knight.
So, put on your cape and cowl, and have at it:
1. According to Batman’s origin story, why did Bruce Wayne become the Caped Crusader?
a. He was upset over getting a parking ticket from Gotham City P-D.
b. To avenge his parents’ murder.
c. He hated Daylight Savings Time.
d. To ensure fireworks are legal in Shenandoah from July 1st-4th.
2. The Riddler is the main villain in “The Batman.” What is the Riddler’s secret identity?
a. Jack Napier
b. Oswald Cobblepot
c. Edward (E) Nigna
d. Pee Wee Herman
3. Staying with “The Batman,” Zoe Kravitz is the latest actress to portray Selina Kyle, a.k.a. the Catwoman. Which of the following actresses have NEVER portrayed this purrrfect Batman foe/love interest on television or in the movies?
a. Eartha Kitt
b. Lee Meriwether
c. Anne Hathaway
d. Phyllis Diller
4. In 1969, Batman sealed up the Batcave at stately Wayne Manor and moved his headquarters to this new location:
a. The Wayne Foundation Building
b. Gotham City Hall
c. Gotham City High School
d. The Donut Stop
5. What famous politician almost appeared as a guest on the 1960’s “Batman” TV series?
a. Nelson Rockefeller
b. Robert F. Kennedy
c. Richard Nixon
d. Terry Branstad
6. In 1983, Batman angrily resigned from the Justice League and formed his own superhero group, the Outsiders. Which of the following superheroes was NEVER a member of the Outsiders?
a. Metamorpho
b. Black Lightning
c. Blue Beetle
d. Katana
7. Frank Gorshin was the actor best known for portraying the Riddler on the “Batman” TV series, but not the only one. Riddle me this: Who else played the Riddler on the original “Batman” series?
a. Andy Griffith
b. Chuck Connors
c. Marlin Brando
d. John Astin
8. What character did Batman’s readers vote to kill off in the “A Death of a Family” comic book story line?
a. Tim Drake
b. Jason Todd
c. Selina Kyle
d. Bat Mite
9. What actor voiced the Cape Crusader in “Batman: the Animated Series” in the 1990’s?
a. Don Messick
b. Dee Bradley Baker
c. Kevin Conroy
d. Mel Blanc
10. What villain created in the 1970’s revived himself with the Lazarus Pit?
a. Man-Bat
b. Dr. Hugo Strange
c. Killer Croc
d. Ra’s al-Ghul
Only a diabolical fiend would have peeked at the answers. Here they are:
1. b., 2. c., 3. d., 4. a., 5. b., 6. c., 7. a., 8. b., 9. c., 10. d.
So, how well did YOU do? Here’s our scoring chart:
8-10 right: Holy “Jeopardy!” You’re a Batman expert!
5-7 right: You should strongly consider wearing a cape.
3-4 right: You’ve been banned from driving the Batmobile.
0-2 right: You're actually the Joker in disguise.
Batfan Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership, or Commissioner Jim Gordon.