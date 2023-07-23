(Shenandoah) – Okay, I know what you’re thinking.
“Oh, there he goes! Mike Peterson is cashing in on the ‘Barbie’ movie hype in this week’s blog!”
You know what, you’re right!
But, hey, I’m not the only one. Turn on the TV. Log onto Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Threads (Threads?). The hoopla surrounding this movie is overwhelming. Heck, even my favorite Las Vegas Youtuber featured a Barbie theme in this week’s video.
Never mind the fact that some rocket scientists in the movie industry decided to release “Barbie” the same weekend as, arguably, a better and more important movie, “Oppenheimer.” And, the odds are good that more people will decide to take in a light, bubbly, happy movie rather than a biopic concerning the father of the Atomic Bomb.
At the very least, “Barbie” will bring back pleasant memories of toys people played with when they were children.
Which brings us to today’s edition of…Useless Trivia! It’s everybody’s favorite game where I give you multiple choice questions, and you have to come up with the right answer.
In honor of Barbie, today’s subject is….toys of the 1960’s, ‘70’s and ‘80’s! Let’s go….
1. What was the name of Barbie’s kid sister?
a. Mary
b. Norma
c. Skipper
d. Lydia
2. This toy, which was actually invented in 1945, “walks down stairs, alone or in pairs.” Everyone knows it’s…
a. Slinky
b. Rubik’s Cube
c. Cabbage Patch Kids
d. Madballs
3. The object of this board game was to avoid “a dud.” What was it?
a. Stratego
b. Battleship
c. The Game of Life
d. Mystery Date
4. Play-doh was originally invented for what purpose?
a. Caulking
b. Sculpting
c. Cleaning wallpaper
d. As a facial beauty product
5. Which of the following was never one of Barbie’s many careers?
a. Astronaut
b. County supervisor
c. Ballerina
d. Game show host
6. In the 1970’s, the World’s Greatest Superheroes toy line was manufactured by what company?
a. Hasbro
b. Mattel
c. Mego
d. Ideal
7. Which of the following was NOT one of the first four “Star Wars” action figures released by Kenner in 1978?
a. Luke Skywalker
b. RD-D2
c. Chewbacca
d. Baby Yoda
8. G.I. Joes were sold in Great Britain under what name?
a. Captain Action
b. Big Jim
c. Action Man
d. The Micronauts
9. First sold in 1967, this toy involved inserting colored pegs into an electric light panel.
a. Lite-Brite
b. Etch-A-Sketch
c. Colorforms
d. Silly String
10. Sales of this popular game skyrocketed when Eva Gabor played it with Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show”:
a. Candyland
b. Monopoly
c. Twister
d. Space Invaders
For those of you who didn’t peek, here’s the answers:
1. c. 2. a., 3. d., 4. c., 5. b., 6. c., 7. d., 8. c., 9. a., 10. c.
So, how well did you do? Here’s our scoring chart:
8-10: You could be one of Barbie’s friends.
5-7: You could be a G.I. Joe recruit.
3-4: You spent more time reading books growing up.
0-2: Go watch “Oppenheimer”
One final note: For more toy nostalgia, read my blog tracing the history of G.I. Joe written back in December.
