(Shenandoah) – Warning: the following blog is part shameless plug and part malarkey.
For the past few weeks, this reporter has been dividing his time between his usual duties at KMA, and in preparation for a special production at the Park Playhouse. I’m extremely honored to be a cast member in the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group’s production of “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.” Production dates are December 16th-18th at 7:30 p.m. and December 19th at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the performances will help defray medical costs for Tim Barr, a retired Shenandoah city employee, veteran SWITG actor and a great guy, in general. Look for further details in future news stories.
Blatant theatre propaganda aside, with the holidays upon us, I thought that you, the reader, could use a break from the hustle and bustle of Christmas. So, there’s no time like the present for…Useless Trivia!
Regular readers (all four of you) know how this works: I’ll ask you some multiple choice questions, and you must select the right answer from some obviously bogus options. In honor of the SWITG production of “A Christmas Carol,” today’s topic is…Christmas movies and TV specials. So, put on your thinking cap (or in this case, your Santa cap), and here we go…
1. In the legendary Christmas presentation, “A Christmas Carol,” Ebenezer Scrooge is best known by which of the following catchphrases:
a. “Bah, humbug!”
b. “I’d like to buy a vowel, Pat.”
c. “Blast it, Jim, I’m a doctor, not a bricklayer!”
d. “TOUCHDOWN, KAN-SAS CITY!! Tyreek Hill tastes the sweet nectar of the end zone!!”
2. What famous comedian provided the voice of Frosty in the TV animated cartoon special, “Frosty the Snowman,” which first aired in 1968?
a. Alan King
b. Red Skelton
c. Jackie Vernon
d. Jackie Mason
3. Ralphie, the young boy in the 1983 movie, “A Christmas Story,” was told that the gift he wants for Christmas would shoot his eyes out. What was it?
a. A bazooka
b. A Falcon 9 rocket
c. A Steph Curry three-pointer
d. A Red Ryder B.B. gun
4. What major holiday event was featured in the classic movie, “Miracle on 34th Street?”
a. The Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California
b. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City
c. Clarinda’s Lighted Christmas Parade
d. The Maui Invitational Basketball Tournament
5. Bing Crosby first sang “White Christmas” in what classic movie?
a. “The Road to Morocco”
b. “Going My Way”
c. “Holiday Inn”
d. “Hot Wet American Summer”
6. What famous comedian was known for touring American military bases around the world during Christmas?
a. Jack Benny
b. Bob Hope
c. Dave Chappelle
d. Danny Thomas
7. “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” first aired on television in 1964. Which of Santa’s reindeer was Rudolph’s overbearing father?
a. Dasher
b. Prancer
c. Donner
d. Ringo
8. Getting back to “A Christmas Carol,” what was Ebenezer Scrooge’s original job?
a. Placekicker for the Los Angeles Rams
b. Undertaker
c. Businessman
d. Lord of the Sith
9. In the 1969 Christmas episode of “The Brady Bunch,” what did little Cindy Brady ask for from Santa Claus?
a. That her mom would have another baby.
b. That her mother’s voice would return.
c. That cousin Oliver would go away.
d. That Jan would stop saying, “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” all the time!
10. Which of the following is NOT a plot complication in the 1974 Christmas special, “The Year Without a Santa Claus?”
a. Santa has to rescue Vixen, who becomes ill and is locked up in an animal shelter.
b. Some kid named Iggy says he doesn’t believe in Santa Claus.
c. The contentious Heat Miser-Snow Miser feud.
d. Santa trades in his sleigh for a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.
Here’s the answers (and hopefully, you didn’t peek, since Santa is watching):
1. a, 2. c. 3. d., 4. b., 5. c., 6. b., 7. c., 8. c., 9. b., 10. d.
So, how well did you do? Here’s a scoring chart:
8-10 right: You would love Christmas year ‘round.
6-7 right: Hallmark Channel Christmas movies are made for you.
3-5 right: Santa is putting a lump of coal in your stocking.
0-2 right: When is baseball season?
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.