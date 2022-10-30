(Shenandoah) – Do you like scary movies?
Or, how about scary Sunday morning blogs?
Yes, it’s Halloween – the creepiest time of the year (except for tax season). And, it’s the time when horror movies dominate cable television (for those who still subscribe to cable), or more likely, livestream services.
In keeping with the spirit, here’s something to really scare the pants off of you: Useless trivia!
You know how this works: I’ll ask you some multiple choice questions, and you have to come up with the answer. Today’s subject: horror movie trivia!
MWHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAH!!! (Thunder and lightning)!!
Sorry, folks, I thought an evil laugh was appropriate! Here we go:
1. What memorable line did Jack Nicholson utter when smashing his axe through a door in “The Shining?”
A. “Touchdown KAN-SAS City!!”
B. “They’re here!”
C. “Heeeeere’s Johnny!!!!”
D. “More news online at KMAland.com, I’m Mike Peterson”
2. Which actor played Frankenstein’s monster in the 1943 classic horror movie, “Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man?”
A. Boris Karloff
B. Bela Lugosi
C. Lon Chaney Jr.
D. Bing Crosby
3. What horror movie was the first feature-length film directed by George Romero?
A. “Night of the Living Dead”
B. “Tales From the Crypt”
C. “House of Wax”
D. “It Came From the Page County Courthouse”
4. What was the first horror movie ever nominated for a best picture Oscar?
A. “Silence of the Lambs”
B. “Godzilla Versus Mecha Godzilla
C. “Psycho”
D. “The Exorcist”
5. In “Carrie,” what do other students dump on Carrie at the prom?
A. Spaghetti sauce
B. Mud
C. Pig’s blood
D. Budweiser
6. In the 1960 movie, “Psycho,” what is Norman’s hobby?
A. Taxidermy
B. Comic book collecting
C. Making TikTok videos
D. Cooking
7. What famous American actor appeared in the 1956 film, “Godzilla” King of the Monsters?”
A. James Dean
B. Raymond Burr
C. Clint Eastwood
D. Walter Brennan
8. What 1964 thriller featured Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland, Joseph Cotten and Agnes Moorhead as cast members?
A. “Valley of the Dolls”
B. “The Seven Faces of Dr. Lao”
C. “Hush, Hush Sweet Charlotte”
D. “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians”
9. What demon speaks to Isaac in “Children of the Corn”
A. He Who Comes With Fire
B. He Who Shall Not Be Named
C. He Who is Nebraska’s Next Football Coach
D. He Who Walks Behind the Rows
10. Whose face was used as the basis for Michael Myers mask from “Halloween?”
A. Brad Pitt
B. George Clooney
C. Willian Shatner
D. Homer Simpson
For those who didn’t peek, here’s the answers:
1. c, 2. b. 3. a., 4. d., 5. c., 6. a., 7. b., 8. c., 9. d. 10. c
So, how well do you do? Here’s a scoring chart:
8-10: You watched “Creature Feature” with Dr. San Guinary ever Saturday night.
5-7: You need to read back issues of “Famous Monsters of Filmland”
3-5: Stick to “Friends” reruns
0-2: Who’s this Freddie Krueger guy?
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.