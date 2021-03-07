(Shenandoah) -- With the recent warm-up in the weather, thoughts are no doubt turning to spring.
And, one of the signs of spring’s arrival is the beginning of a new baseball season. Many a baseball fan is longing to return to ballparks across the country – especially since all major league stadiums were closed to fans during last year’s shortened season due to COVID-19. But, with the possibility of limited numbers of fans returning to stadiums this season, it’s a good time to remember the historic venues of the past.
Baseball ballparks is the category of this session of “Useless Trivia.” Longtime readers of this blog (all three of you) know how this works: I’ll ask you a series of questions on a certain irrelevant topic, and you have to pick the right answer from multiple choices (including some that are totally bogus). And, please, no peeking. Kevin Millar would be ashamed!
So, take me out to the ballgame, and here we go….
1. In the 1971 All Star Game, Reggie Jackson of the Oakland A’s homered off the roof of this old ballpark:
a. Candlestick Park, San Francisco
b. The Polo Grounds, New York
c. Tiger Stadium, Detroit
d. Atlanta-Fulton County Coliseum
2. What stadium’s nickname was “the Mistake by the Lake?”
a. Three Rivers Stadium, Pittsburgh
b. Cleveland Municipal Stadium
c. County Stadium, Milwaukee
d. Shibe Field, Philadelphia
3. Wrigley Field is the home of the Chicago Cubs. But, for many years, another Wrigley Field was located in what U.S. city?
a. Boston
b. St. Louis
c. Farragut
d. Los Angeles
4. “Hit sign, win suit” was a sign placed in the outfield of what late, lamented ballpark?
a. Ebbets Field, Brooklyn
b. Shea Stadium, New York City
c. Braves Field, Boston
d. The Astrodome, Houston
5. Mall of America was built on this former ballpark’s site after the Minnesota Twins moved to the Metrodome in 1982:
a. Griffith Stadium
b. Riverfront Stadium
c. Metropolitan Stadium
d. Kezar Stadium
6. What stadium was called “the Eighth Wonder of the World” when it opened in 1965?
a. Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
b. The Kingdome, Seattle
c. Bob “Lucky” Folden Field, Shenandoah
d. The Astrodome, Houston
7. Sick’s Stadium hosted this major league team for one season, in 1969:
a. The Seattle Pilots
b. The New York Hilltoppers
c. The Los Angeles Angels
d. The Chicago Whales
8. On May 25th, 1935, Babe Ruth hit his 714th and final home run in this ballpark:
a. Sportsman’s Park, St. Louis
b. Forbes Field, Pittsburgh
c. Briggs Stadium, Detroit
d. Shibe Field, Philadelphia
9. What ballpark hosted the infamous “Disco Demolition Night” in 1979?
a. Fenway Park, Boston
b. Yankee Stadium, New York City
c. Municipal Stadium, Kansas City
d. Cominskey Park, Chicago
10. Before moving to Petco Park in 2004, the San Diego Padres played in a stadium named after what late sportswriter?
a. Jim Murray
b. Grantland Rice
c. Jack Murphy
d. Dick Schaap
Here’s the answers: 1. c, 2. b, 3. d, 4. a, 5. c, 6. d, 7. a, 8. b, 9. d, 10. c
So, how well did you do? Here’s a scoring chart:
8-10 right: You’ve spent many a summer’s day or night in the upper deck at Kauffman Stadium.
5-7 right: You truly believe that “a hot dog at the ballpark beats roast beef at the Ritz.”
3-4 right: You arrive late at baseball games, and leave early.
0-2 right: When does another season of “Bridgerton” start on Netflix?
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.