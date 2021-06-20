(Shenandoah) – First of all, let’s get something out of the way: Happy Father’s Day!
I hope all of you fathers have a wonderful day, and that you can sit back and relax. And, since Father’s Day is supposed to be an easygoing day, fathers deserve a blog that’s totally irrelevant.
So, yes, that means it’s time for…Useless Trivia!
By now, you know how this works: I’ll ask you a series of questions on a certain irrelevant topic, and you have to pick the right answer from multiple choices (including some that are totally bogus).
Today’s subject: TV music programs. So, put on your thinking caps (on second thought, don’t bother), and good luck!
1. Which of the following music duos never had their own TV variety program?
a. Sonny and Cher
b. Hall and Oates
c. The Everly Brothers
d. The Captain and Tennille
2. On February 8th, 1964, the Beatles made their first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” What other TV program did the Beatles perform on?
a. “Shindig”
b. “Hullabaloo”
c. “American Bandstand”
d. “Molly B’s Polka Party”
3. What singer hosted the first Grammy Awards telecast in 1971?
a. Tony Bennett
b. Bing Crosby
c. Weird Al Yankovic
d. Andy Williams
4. On the same night the Beatles first appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” the Broadway cast of “Oliver” performed. What future Monkee
portrayed the Artful Dodger?
a. Micky Dolenz
b. Peter Tork
c. Davy Jones
d. Michael Nesmith
5. What famous disc jockey was the host and announcer on NBC’s “The Midnight Special” in the 1970’s?
a. Casey Kasem
b. Jimmy O’Neill
c. Guy Smiley
d. Wolfman Jack
6. What singer caused an international controversy in 1990 when she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II while performing on “Saturday Night Live?”
a. Sinead O’Connor
b. Pat Benatar
c. Susie Quatro
d. Minnie Pearl
7. What 1960’s rock group was the “house band” on Dick Clark’s ABC series, “Where the Action Is?”
a. The McCoys
b. Paul Revere and the Raiders
c. The Turtles
d. The Temptations
8. In 1970, the Everly Brothers hosted their TV variety show as a summer replacement for what singer’s regular show?
a. Glen Campbell
b. Tony Orlando
c. Johnny Cash
d. Dean Martin
9. What pop music legend presented Eddie Murphy with a special award on “The Arsenio Hall Show” in 1989?
a. Prince
b. Michael Jackson
c. Madonna
d. Bobby Rydell
10. Which of the following singers never performed as a guest on “American Bandstand?”
a. Frankie Avalon
b. Elvis Presley
c. Brian Hyland
d. Bobby Vee
Here’s the answers (for those who didn’t peek!):
1. b., 2. a., 3. d., 4. c., 5. d., 6. a., 7. b., 8. c., 9. b., 10. b.
How well did you do? Here’s a scoring chart:
8-10 right: You love TV and music, and you’re fun at parties.
5-7 right: You learned to dance from watching “American Bandstand.”
3-4 right: If it’s not a “Law and Order” rerun, you’re not watching it.
0-2 right: Who were the Captain and Tennille?
