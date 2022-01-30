(Shenandoah) – Good Sunday morning to everyone—except if you’re a Cincinnati Bengals or San Francisco 49ers’ fan.
With that opening line, you can probably tell what teams I’m rooting for in today’s AFC and NFC championship games. So, I’m not even going to mention those two teams’ names, because, frankly, I don’t want to jinx them.
Readers of this blog—all four of them—will remember a few weeks ago, when I picked the Bengals and the Green Bay Packers to play in the Super Bowl. The thing is, I have this habit of cursing whatever team I pick to win the Big Game. Witness the Packers, who lost to the Niners in the playoffs a few weeks ago.
Soooooooo, I’m not even going to say the name of the teams from northwest Missouri and southern California that I’ll be cheering for. You know who I’m talking about.
Anyhoo, since we’re on the subject of the NFL, let’s make that the theme for another edition of….Useless Trivia! By now, you know how this works: I’ll ask you some questions, and you have to pick the right answer out of multiple choices (some obviously bogus).
Today’s topic: pro football of the 1960’s and ‘70’s! So, let’s travel back to the days when the NFL became a national obsession—especially for a young kid growing up in Fremont, Nebraska.
And, here’s the kickoff….
1. Which of the following was NOT an original American Football League team in 1960?
a. Buffalo Bills
b. Boston Patriots
c. Houston Texans
d. New York Titans
2. On November 17th, 1968, NBC cut away from the last couple minutes of the New York Jets-Oakland Raiders game to present what children’s TV special?
a. “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”
b. “Heidi”
c. “Pippi Longstocking”
d. “Godzilla Versus Mecha Godzilla”
3. In 1970, what New Orleans Saints placekicker booted a then-NFL record 63-yard field goal to beat the Detroit Lions?
a. Pete Gogolak
b. Don Cockroft
c. Chester Marcol
d. Tom Dempsey
4. What player scored the only touchdown for the New York Jets in their 16-7 upset victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III in 1969?
a. Matt Snell
b. Joe Namath
c. Don Maynard
d. Emerson Boozer
5. Which of the following was NOT one of the sweeping rule changes adopted by the NFL in 1974?
a. Goal posts were moved from the goal line back to the end line of the end zone.
b. Sudden death overtime was instituted for regular season games.
c. Kickoffs were moved from the 40 to the 35 yard line.
d. Howard Cosell was ordered to wear a bigger toupee.
6. Which 1960’s Green Bay Packers’ great wrote the famous book “Instant Replay?”
a. Bart Starr
b. Fuzzy Thurston
c. Jerry Kramer
d. Paul Hornung
7. On December 23rd, 1972, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Oakland Raiders 13-to-7 with “the Immaculate Reception.” Who was Terry Bradshaw’s intended receiver on the famous touchdown pass caught by Franco Harris?
a. John Fuqua
b. Lynn Swann
c. John Stallworth
d. Rocky Bleier
8. Under the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, three former NFL teams joined the former AFL teams in the American Football Conference. The Steelers and the Baltimore Colts were two of the teams. Who was the third?
a. Cincinnati Bengals
b. Cleveland Browns
c. Atlanta Falcons
d. Canton Bulldogs
9. The 1971 TV movie “Brian’s Song” dealt with the relationship between Gale Sayers and what other Chicago Bears’ teammate?
a. Dick Butkus
b. Mike Ditka
c. Brian Piccolo
d. Jack Concannon
10. What team did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat for the franchise’s first-ever victory in 1977?
a. Seattle Seahawks
b. New Orleans Saints
c. New York Giants
d. New England Patriots
Here’s the answers—for those of you who didn’t peek!
1. c., 2. b., 3. d., 4. a., 5. d., 6. c., 7. a., 8. b., 9. c., 10. b.
So, how well did you do? Here’s a scoring chart:
8-10 right: Your field goals always split the uprights!
5-7 right: The late John Madden would buy you a turducken
3-4 right: You probably watch PBS on Sundays
0-2 right: You know less about pro football than the people on ESPN.
