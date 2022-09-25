(Shenandoah) – Did someone get the license number of that truck?
Seriously, this reporter is lagging a bit following Saturday’s Shenfest activities. As I grow older, I get little reminders of how covering certain events are not as easy as they used to be. Take the Shenfest Parade, for example. Walking around the parade staging area conducting interviews, then trudging along a portion of the parade route to shoot video and record nat sound takes its toll. So, it would be only natural for me to skip my Sunday blog this week.
But, wait! I did that last week! After covering last Saturday night’s press conference for next year’s ShenDig Barbecue Competition, followed by that little bout with severe weather, and with the Miss Shenandoah Pageant looming ahead, I decided not to blog.
So, far be it from me to blow off my blog another week. And, this is the perfect situation for…Useless Trivia! You know how this works: I’ll ask you multiple choice questions, and you have to come up with the answer (only don’t break a sweat).
Today’s subject: 1980’s television. Here we go…
1. What teen star played Mike Seaver on the 1980’s sitcom, “Growing Pains?”
a. Scott Baio
b. Willie Aames
c. Kirk Cameron
d. Jaleel White
2. Who did Peter Jennings replace as main anchor of ABC’s “World News Tonight” in 1983?
a. Harry Reasoner
b. Frank Reynolds
c. Howard K. Smith
d. Ted Koppel
3. Before she became a popular singing star, Alanis Morissettte appeared on what children’s TV show?
a. “You Can’t Do That On Television”
b. “Double Dare”
c. “Captain Kangaroo”
d. “The Transformers”
4. What famous comedian played Mork and Mindy’s “baby” Mearth in 1981?
a. George Carlin
b. Richard Pryor
c. Larry the Cable Guy
d. Jonathan Winters
5. What TV detective series was based in San Diego?
a. “Magnum P.I.”
b. “Simon & Simon”
c. “Murder She Wrote”
d. “Quincy M.E.”
6. Controversy hit NBC’s “Today Show” in late 1989, when Jane Pauley was suddenly replaced by this anchor:
a. Connie Chung
b. Paula Zahn
c. Deborah Norville
d. Ann Curry
7. Duke, Lady Jay, Flint, and Cobra Commander were characters on what children’s animated TV show in the ‘80’s?
a. “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe”
b. “M.A.S.K.”
c. “G.I. Joe”
d. “Thundercats”
8. What planet did ALF come from?
a. Melmac
b. Krypton
c. Mars
d. Braddyville
9. Which of the following 1980’s TV series aired one of its episodes in black and white?
a. “Cagney & Lacey”
b. “Moonlighting”
c. “Remington Steele”
d. “The A Team”
10. What regular on the 1990’s TV series, “E.R.” played a character on a short-lived 1980’s sitcom of the same name?
a. Anthony Edwards
b. Julianna Marguiles
c. Noah Wyle
d. George Clooney
For those of you who didn’t peek, here’s the answers:
1. c, 2. b, 3. a, 4. d, 5. b, 6. c, 7. c, 8. a, 9. b, 10. d.
So, how well did you do? Here’s a scoring chart:
8-10: You’re a bonafide 1980’s TV junkie.
5-7: You had a crush on Lisa Whelchel.
3-4: You were a college student in the ‘80s and had no time for TV.
0-2: Who was Mr. T?
