(Shenandoah) – After a brief respite, the Sunday morning blog is back!
(Trumpet fanfare! Sirens sound! Fireworks!)
Actually, it’s no big deal. All I really did was take two weeks off. But, now it’s time to get back to providing insightful commentary on the local, national and world scene, to enlighten and astound readers across KMAland.
Nah, let’s do Useless Trivia, instead.
What better way to return from a long break that to provide something totally irrelevant? And, Useless Trivia is perfect in this situation.
You know what it’s all about – I’ll ask multiple choice questions, and you select the answer. Warning: some of the choices are really bogus!
Since we’re shooting for total irrelevance, today’s topic is…TV children’s shows of the 1960’s and ‘70’s.
So, set the Wayback Machine to Saturday mornings of long ago, and here we go….
1. Boo Boo was Yogi Bear’s sidekick. Which of the following was Quick Draw McGraw’s?
a. Ding-A-Ling
b. Blabber Mouse
c. Baba Looey
d. Cosmo Kramer
2. Tim Matheson, the voice of Jonny Quest and Samson, among other characters, later appeared in what famous movie?
a. “Jaws”
b. “National Lampoon’s Animal House”
c. “The Shining”
d. “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”
3. From 1964-65, CBS replaced the Saturday morning edition of “Captain Kangaroo” with another kid’s show hosted by Bob Keeshan.
What was it?
a. “Mister Mayor”
b. “Super President”
c. “Milton the Monster”
d. “Face the Nation”
4. Name the go-go boot-wearing group of little girls that harassed the Banana Splits from 1968-70.
a. The Rotten Eggs Gang
b. The Sour Grapes Bunch
c. The Legion of Doom
d. The Babysitters Club
5. Which of the following was NOT a Hanna-Barbera produced Scooby Doo knockoff?
a. “Goober and the Ghost Chasers”
b. “The Funky Phantom”
c. “Speed Buggy”
d. “The View”
6. Which of the following “Match Game” regulars also played Hoodoo in “Lidsville,” and the title role in “Uncle Croc’s Block?”
a. Richard Dawson
b. Gene Rayburn
c. Brett Somers
d. Charles Nelson Reilly
7. What creatures made the Marshall family unwelcome on “Land of the Lost”?
a. The Sleestax
b. The Daleks
c. The Romulans
d. The Palestine Liberation Organization
8. What famous sports team had their own 1970’s TV cartoon show?
a. The Los Angeles Lakers
b. The Pittsburgh Steelers
c. The Harlem Globetrotters
d. The Shenandoah Mustangs and Fillies
9. Which of the following shows was NOT on ABC’s 1967-68 Saturday morning lineup?
a. “The New Casper Cartoon Show”
b. “The Fantastic Four”
c. “Journey to the Center of the Earth”
d. “Cool McCool”
10. Which of the follow cartoon characters voiced by the legendary Mel Blanc was a Hanna-Barbera creation?
a. Bugs Bunny
b. Sylvester
c. Captain Caveman
d. Porky Pig
For those of you who didn’t speak (or use Google for that matter) here’s the answers:
1. c., 2. b., 3. a., 4. b., 5. d., 6. d., 7. a., 8. c., 9. d., 10. c.
So, how well did you do? Here’s a scoring chart:
8-10 right: Space Ghost would be proud of you.
5-7 right: You’re eligible to join Freddy, Shaggy, Daphne, Velma and Scooby Doo.
3-5 right: You grew up reading books instead of watching TV.
0-2 right: How DID you spend your Saturday mornings?
