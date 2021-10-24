(Shenandoah) – KMAland residents: prepare to be scared out of your wits!
Yes, it’s THAT time of the year again! The time when ghosts, goblins, creatures and things that go bump in the night surround us. When pumpkins glow in the dark, black cats cross in front of you, and spooky things are waiting for you at every turn.
But, enough about the November 2nd general elections.
No, we’re talking about Halloween. And, while we’re on that subject, it’s time for something that’s really scary…Useless Trivia!
Regular readers of this blog – all four of you – know how this works. I’ll ask a series of multiple choice questions, and you have to select the right answer (and once again, some of the answers are truly bogus).
And, with Halloween approaching, today’s topic is…monster movie trivia! So, put on your thinking caps, and strap yourselves into your DOOM buggies! Here we go!
MWAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHA!! (I had to start things out with an evil laugh!)
1. Which of the following monsters was NOT portrayed in a movie by Lon Chaney Jr.?
A. Frankenstein’s monster
B. Dracula
C. The Invisible Man
D. The Mummy
2. What arch enemy of Godzilla was often seen with two tiny girls singing his praises?
A. Ghidorah
B. King Kong
C. Mothra
D. Mecha Godzilla
3. Vincent Price and Joseph Cotten starred in this 1971 British horror flick:
A. “The Abominable Dr. Phibes”
B. “The Last Man On Earth”
C. “the Pit and the Pendulum
D. “Debbie Does Dallas”
4. What island did King Kong inhabit before being captured and taken to New York?
A. Australia
B. Gilligan’s Island
C. Themyscira
D. Skull Island
5. What did the monster do in “Frankenstein” in 1931 that caused a national uproar?
A. Kill a priest
B. Throw a young girl into a lake
C. Smoke a cigar
D. Vote for a Democrat
6. Before he played Marshall Matt Dillon in the long-running TV western, “Gunsmoke,” James Arness portrayed the title creature in this 1952 horror flick:
A. “The Creature from the Black Lagoon”
B. “Gorgo”
C. “The Thing From Another World”
D. “Strawberry Shortcake”
7. How was Dracula killed in the 1931 movie classic?
A. Van Helsing drove a stake through his heart
B. He was shot with a silver bullet
C. He was beaten by the Wolf Man
D. He lost on “Squid Game”
8. “Help me….help me…” is a line uttered in what famous monster movie?
A. “Little Shop Of Horrors”
B. “Mighty Joe Young”
C. “Dumb and Dumber”
D. “The Fly”
9. The monster in the 2017 movie, “It” is:
A. A doll
B. A clown
C. A robot
D. An ESPN panelist
10. Which of the following monsters did NOT appear in the 1948 movie, “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein?”
A. Frankenstein’s monster
B. Dracula
C. Colin Cowherd
D. The Wolf Man
For those that didn’t peek, here are the answers:
1. C., 2. C., 3. A., 4. D., 5. B., 6. C., 7. A., 8. D., 9. B., 10. C.
So, how well did you do? Here’s a scoring chart?
8-10 right: You’re scary good at monster movie trivia!
5-7 right: Your favorite song is “Monster Mash”
3-4 right: You left the room whenever a monster appeared on TV.
0-2 right: Go back to watching the Hallmark Channel.
Mike Peterson is a senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management, or its ownership.