(Shenandoah) – Let’s face it – last week was a rough one in KMAland.
Tragedies both locally and abroad shook the region. I think I speak for everyone by saying I was glad when that week was over. And, with another disaster looming in the Gulf Coast with the onset of Hurricane Ida, and with COVID-19 still lurking about, we all need some relief.
Since last week’s blog carried a heavy tone, this week’s effort is attempt to lighten things up, and take our minds off of continuing developments, if only for a moment. And, there’s nothing more mindless than…Useless Trivia!
Yes, it’s the trivia quiz on totally irrelevant information (and the more irrelevant, the better). I’ll ask you a series of questions with multiple choice answers (some of them truly bogus), and it’s your job to select the right answers.
Today’s topic: Marvel Comics history! Yes, true believers, there’s nothing like comic books for escapism. And, since a previous blog centered on DC Comics history, it’s only fair to focus this round of Useless Trivia on the Marvel Universe.
So, put on your thinking caps, and as Captain America would say, “Avengers assemble!” Here we go…
1. Which of the following Marvel Comics characters was NOT created during the 1940’s?
a. The Human Torch
b. The Hulk
c. The Sub Mariner
d. The Whizzer (named for his incredible speed)
2. What building serves as the Fantastic Four’s headquarters?
a. The Empire State Building
b. The Chrysler Building
c. The Baxter Building
d. Shenandoah High School
3. When not fighting crime as Spider-Man, Peter Parker works as a photographer for what newspaper?
a. The Daily Bugle
b. The Daily Planet
c. The Daily Sentinel
d. The Red Oak Express
4. Which of the following superheroes was never a member of the X-men?
a. Nightcrawler
b. Rogue
c. The Beast
d. Thor
5. Besides having shrapnel in his heart, what personal problem afflicted Tony Stark (Iron Man) in the 1970’s:
a. obesity
b. alcoholism
c. dandruff
d. being a Nebraska football fan
6. Comic fans everywhere were shocked when this character was killed off in Spider-Man #127 in 1973:
a. Mary Jane Watson
b. J. Jonah Jameson
c. Gwen Stacy
d. The Black Cat
7. What is Hawkeye’s alter ego?
a. Clint Barton
b. Ben Grimm
c. Steve Rodgers
d. Kirk Ferentz
8. What character brought Marvel superheroes and supervillains together on Battleworld in the “Secret Wars” comic book series in the 1980’s?
a. The Watcher
b. Galactus
c. Thanos
d. The Beyonder
9. What superhero temporarily replaced the Thing on the Fantastic Four?
a. The Wasp
b. The Silver Surfer
c. The She-Hulk
d. Patrick Mahomes
10. Before he became a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, Nick Fury led what group of heroes during World War II?
a. The Avengers
b. The Howling Commandos
c. The Defenders
d. The Page County Board of Supervisors
For those of you who didn’t peek, here’s the answers:
1.b, 2.c, 3.a. 4.d, 5.b, 6.c, 7.a, 8.d, 9.c, 10.b.
How well did you do? Here’s a scoring chart:
8-10 right: As the late Stan Lee would say, “Excelsior!”
5-7 right: You may be considered for membership into the Avengers.
3-4 right: You read too many DC Comics.
0-2 right: You’ll be getting a visit from Dr. Doom!
