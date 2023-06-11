(Shenandoah) – Look all around—summertime is definitely here!
Temperatures outside are warmer (at least until this weekend), Little League, middle school and high school baseball and softball games are full swing (along with baseball and softball P.A. announcers), outdoor pools are open (including in Shenandoah—hooray!). And, the Kansas City Royals are losing. Again.
Then, there's the recent foibles of my Los Angeles Dodgers. But, let's not go there.
Another sign of summer is at the movie theaters. Yes, it’s time for the summer blockbusters. The summer movie season actually began in May with “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.” In my view, it was the best of three “Guardians” movies, and the best Marvel flick since “Avengers: End Game.”
Memorial Day weekend marked the premiere of the live action version of “The Little Mermaid,” followed by last weekend’s big debut of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse.” (Great flick!). “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is on this weekend’s film docket. Incredibly, the geniuses running the movie studios decided to premiere three blockbusters during one weekend: “Elemental,” (the new Disney offering) “Asteroid City,” (not to be confused with College Springs), and the one I’m most excited about, “The Flash,” featuring Michael Keaton’s return as Batman, and Ezra Miller out of legal trouble.
In honor of “The Flash,” and because I’m such a superhero geek, and because I have no other ideas for blogs, it’s time for a DC Comic book edition of…Useless Trivia!
Once again, we’ll give you some multiple choice questions, you have to come up with the right answer.
So, go find a phone booth, or head for the Batpoles! Here we go…
1. The Blue Beetle, Captain Atom and the Question were all obtained by DC Comics from which of the following defunct comic book companies?
a. Fawcett
b. Timely
c. Charlton
d. Quality
2. What DC supervillain was introduced in a 1971 edition of “The Forever People?”
a. Mongul
b. Solomon Grundy
c. Doctor Phosphorus
d. Darkseid
3. What superhero came from the planet Thanagar?
a. Green Lantern
b. Hawkman
c. Booster Gold
d. Doctor Midnight
4. Since the new Flash movie opens next weekend, which of the following was NOT one of the Flash’s secret identities?
a. Arthur Curry
b. Wally West
c. Jay Garrick
d. Barry Allen
5. In the early ‘80’s, Dick Grayson gave up being Robin, and became what superhero?
a. Flamebird
b. Beast Boy
c. Nightwing
d. Cyborg
6. Lightning Lad, Saturn Girl, Balloon Boy and Braniac 5 were members of what interplanetary superhero group?
a. The Teen Titans
b. The Legion of the Superheroes
c. The Doom Patrol
d. The Southwest Iowa Theatre Group
7. On earth, he was known as the Martian Manhunter. What was his Martian name?
a. J’onn J’onnz
b. Carter Hall
c. Abin Sur
d. Kanjar Ro
8. What supervillain killed Supergirl in the epic DC Comics series, “Crisis On Infinite Earths” in the mid-1980s?
a. The Joker
b. Lex Luthor
c. The Anti-Monitor
d. The Antipasto
9. Mr. Mind was an archenemy of Captain MarERRRRRRR Shazam. What was Mr. Mind?
a. A garter snake
b. A worm
c. A turkey vulture
d. A wiener dog
10. Ronnie Raymond and Martin Stein fused together to become what superhero created in the 1980’s?
a. Mr. Miracle
b. The Creeper
c. OMAC
d. Firestorm
For those who didn’t peek, here’s the answers:
1. c., 2. d., 3. b., 4. a., 5. c., 6. b., 7. a., 8. c., 9. b., 10. d.
So, how well did you do? Here’s a scoring chart:
8-10: You’re qualified for the Justice League.
5-7: You’d make a great sidekick.
3-5: You grew up reading Trixie Belden novels instead of comics.
0-2: What are comic books?
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.