(Shenandoah) – With all the turmoil in this country, what we really need now is something totally irrelevant – for just the weekend, anyway.
And, this reporter has just the thing. So, from Media Central Shenandoah, it’s time for…Useless Trivia!!
Longtime readers of this blog (all three of you) know how this works: I’ll ask you a series of questions on a certain irrelevant topic, and you have to pick the right answer from multiple choices (including some that are totally bogus).
Today’s topic…1980’s pop music. So, go put on your leg warmers, parachute pants, Members Only jackets, Choose Life T-shirts, whatever. The answers are listed below, but no peeking! Here we go…
1. Which artist had the most #1 hit records in the 1980’s?
a. Bruce Springsteen
b. Madonna
c. Michael Jackson
d. “Weird Al” Yankovic
2. Which of the following is NOT an actual name of a group from the 1980’s?
a. Toto Coelo
b. Was Not Was
c. A FLock of Seagulls
d. The Essex Noise Ordinance
3. Simon LeBon was the lead singer for which of the following 1980’s groups?
a. Duran Duran
b. The Motels
c. Wall of VooDoo
d. Madness
4. “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” was the first major hit for this rock duo:
a. Air Supply
b. Hall and Oates
c. The Eurythmics
d. Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy
5. What future “Friends” cast member appeared in Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” music video?
a. Lisa Kudrow
b. Courtney Cox
c. Jennifer Aniston
d. David Schwimmer
6. Which of the following artists performed during the closing ceremonies of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles?
a. Cyndi Lauper
b. Lionel Richie
c. Elton John
d. Merle Haggard
7. Which of the following songs was NOT on Michael Jackson’s legendary “Thriller” album in 1983?
a. “PYT (Pretty Young Thing)”
b. “Billie Jean”
c. “Man in the Mirror”
d. “Human Nature”
8. Limahl sang the title song for this 1984 motion picture:
a. “Goonies”
b. “Footloose”
c. “Ghostbusters”
d. “Never Ending Story”
9. Wrap artists Run DMC teamed with this heavy metal group to cover “Walk This Way”:
a. Aerosmith
b. Guns N’ Roses
c. Megadeath
d. Tommy Dorsey and his Orchestra
10.Which of the following singers did NOT have a solo in USA for Africa’s recording of “We Are the World” in 1985?
a. Billy Joel
b. Diana Ross
c. Frankie Avalon
d. Huey Lewis
Here’s the answers:
1. c., 2. d. (just seeing if you were paying attention), 3. a., 4. c., 5. b., 6. b. 7. c., 8. d., 9. a., 10. c.
So, how well did you do? Here’s a scoring chart:
8-10 right: You memorized the lyrics to “West End Girls” by Pet Shop Boys.
5-7 right: You remember when MTV actually aired music videos.
3-4 right: You never had a mullet
0-2 right: You still listened to disco music in the '80's.
