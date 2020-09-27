(Shenandoah) – After another wild and woolly week, it’s no doubt that people want to put their brains on hold this Sunday.
Not even a trivia quiz is palpable for tired minds. Fortunately, I have just the cure on this sleepy Sunday: from Media Central Shenandoah, it’s time once again for…Useless Trivia! It’s time once again to put on your thinking cap (on second thought, don’t bother).
You know how this works—I’ll ask you a series of questions on a certain irrelevant topic, and you have to pick the right answer from multiple choices (including some that are totally bogus).
Today’s topic: defunct professional sports leagues and teams—including those Vince McMahon would rather forget! The answers are listed below—but no peeking! Here we go:
1. The United States Football League’s New Jersey Generals boasted two Heisman Trophy winners on its 1985 roster. One was Herschel Walker. Who was the other one?
a. George Rogers
b. Mike Rozier
c. Doug Flutie
d. Vinny Testaverde
2. Which of the following North American Soccer League teams was owned by Kansas City Chiefs’ owner Lamar Hunt?
a. New England Tea Men
b. Dallas Tornado
c. California Surf
d. Tulsa Roughnecks
3. Before becoming an NBA superstar, Julius Erving entered pro basketball in 1971 with what American Basketball Association team?
a. Anaheim Amigos
b. Baltimore Claws
c. Kentucky Colonels
d. Virginia Squires
4. Which of the following U.S cities never hosted a franchise in either version of the XFL?
a. Philadelphia
b. Memphis
c. Chicago
d. Los Angeles
5. In 1979, four World Hockey Association teams joined the National Hockey League in a merger. Three of the teams were the Edmonton Oilers, the New England (later Hartford) Whalers, and the Winnipeg Jets. Name the fourth team:
a. Birmingham Bulls
b. Minnesota Fighting Saints
c. Michigan Stags
d. Quebec Nordiques
6. Which of the following World War II heroes was the first commissioner of the American Football League?
a. Audie Murphy
b. Douglas MacArthur
c. Joe Foss
d. Dwight Eisenhower
7. A young Bob Costas served as radio play-by-play announcer for which of the following ABA teams?
a. The Spirits of St. Louis
b. Miami Floridians
c. New York Nets
d. Nishnabotna Blue Devils
8. In 1975, Larry Czonka, Jim Kiick and Paul Warfield jumped from the NFL’s Miami Dolphins to what World Football League team?
a. Florida Blazers
b. Memphis Southmen
c. New York Stars
d. Chicago Fire
9. The Chicago Bruisers, Denver Dynamite, Pittsburgh Gladiators and Washington Commandos were the original teams in what defunct sports league?
a. The World Hockey League
b. The North American Soccer League
c. The Arena Football League
d. The XFL
10. What USFL team was coached by George Allen?
a. Tampa Bay Bandits
b. Boston Breakers
c. Los Angeles Express
d. Chicago Blitz
For those who waited patiently, here’s the answers:
1. c, 2. b, 3. d, 4. a., 5. d, 6. c, 7. a., 8. b, 9. c, 10. d
So, how well did you do? Here’s a scoring chart:
8-10: You actually went to a USFL or WFL game.
5-7: You owned a red, white and blue ABA basketball.
3-4: You only paid attention to bowling leagues.
0-2: What? There's pro hockey leagues?
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter