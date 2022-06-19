(Shenandoah) – First of all, let me the first to wish all the fathers out in KMAland a Happy Father’s Day!
Okay, I’m probably not the first to do it today, but, hey, it’s the thought that counts! Anyway, I hope all fathers out there relax and enjoy their special day.
That includes yours truly.
Since I’m a father of two wonderful young ladies – one of which is getting married in August – I feel like I should take my own advice and throttle back a little bit today. That means this week’s blog won’t be dealing with anything heavy (and after the blogs the past two weeks, we could all use a break!).
So, that means only one thing – Useless Trivia Time!
Yes, friends, it’s time to put on your thinking caps (actually, don’t bother), as once again, I’ll give you multiple choice questions, and you have to come up with the answer (hint: some of the possible answers are bogus!).
Today’s topic: daytime TV trivia, covering soap operas, game shows and talk shows airing mainly in the good old days of television – the 1950’s through the ‘80’s:
1. In 1956, the first two half-hour soap operas premiered on CBS. Besides “As the World Turns,” what was the other show?
a. “One Life to Live”
b. “Love of Life”
c. “The Secret Storm”
d. “The Edge of Night”
2. What famous actress guest starred on the historic Luke and Laura wedding episodes of “General Hospital” in 1981?
a. Angela Lansbury
b. Elizabeth Taylor
c. Meryl Streep
d. Annette Funicello
3. When “Family Feud” returned to daytime TV in 1986, who replaced Richard Dawson as host?
a. Bill Cullen
b. Richard Karnes
c. Ray Combs
d. Guy Smiley
4. What game show host brought the Beatles to Los Angeles while a disc jockey at KRLA in 1964?
a. Bob Eubanks
b. Bob Barker
c. Bert Convy
d. Jim Lange
5. In 1972, John Lennon and Yoko Ono co-hosted this daytime TV talk show for an entire week:
a. “The Merv Griffin Show”
b. “The Mike Douglas Show”
c. “Dinah”
d. “Space Ghost Coast to Coast”
6. Which of the following classic TV soap operas actually premiered on radio?
a. “Guiding Light”
b. “Search For Tomorrow”
c. “Another World”
d. “The Bold and the Beautiful”
7. Jack Abbott, Victor Newman, Paul Williams, Christine Blair and Katherine Chancellor are characters associated with which of the following daytime dramas?
a. “All My Children”
b. “Ryan’s Hope”
c. “Another World”
d. “The Young and the Restless”
8. What was the first American TV game show hosted by the late Alex Trebek?
a. “Pitfall’
b. “The Wizard of Odds”
c. “Wheel of Fortune”
d. “Battlestars”
9. While hosting NBC’s “Today” show in the 1960’s, Hugh Downs also hosted what game show on the same network?
a. “Hollywood Squares”
b. “Jeopardy”
c. “Concentration”
d. “The Who, What or Where Game”
10. On November 22nd, 1963, CBS interrupted which of the following soap operas with the first bulletins on President John F. Kennedy’s assassination?
a. “The Edge of Night”
b. “As the World Turns”
c. “All My Children”
d. “Search for Tomorrow”
Here’s the answers for those who didn’t peek:
1. d, 2. b, 3. c., 4. a, 5. b., 6. a, 7. d., 8. b, 9. c, 10. b.
So, how well did you do? Here’s a scoring chart:
8-10 right: You obviously spent your summers watch a lot of TV.
5-7 right: You’d be a great daytime TV executive.
3-4 right: What DID you do during the summer? Read?
0-2 right: You mean game shows used to be on in the daytime?
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.