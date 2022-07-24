(Shenandoah) -- What? It's Sunday already? You mean it's time to do another blog?
For a while, I thought I would blow it off for this Sunday. After all, it was a busy week of newsgathering here at KMA. And, this week is going to be a doosy, with a number of things going on the community--including area meetings, the traditional Wabash Arts Camp and, of course, Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition (my mouth just waters at the thought of this event).
Yes, it would be easy not to do one this weekend. At the same time, I started this blog more than four years ago to give kmaland.com an extra feature on Sundays--besides the always-interesting "Geography with Goudge" highlight. (By the way, I understand Dr. Goudge has a biggee planned for next week. Next Sunday's article is entitied, "States with the Most Unvaccinated Baseball Players." The following Sunday's feature is "States Most Visited by Billie Eillish."
Plus, I feel like I have a responsibility to my readers--all four of you. So, if I'm going to do a blog this Sunday, let's make it simple. And, that means only one thing--Useless Triva Time!
Yes, it's time to put on your thinking caps (on second thought, don't bother), as I ask you multiple choice questions, and you have to come up with the best answer.
Today's category: music of the 1960's! So, let's rock and roll...
1. What British rock group appeared on an Omaha television show during their first American tour in 1964?
a. The Dave Clark Five
b. The Yardbirds
c. The Rolling Stones
d. The Walker Brothers
2. What 1960's group appeared in animated form in an episode of "The Flintstones?"
a. Paul Revere and the Raiders
b. The Jefferson Airplane
c. Herman's Hermits
d. The Beau Brummels
3. Future members of this group backed up Bob Dylan on his 1965 "electric" tour:
a. The Band
b. The Stone Ponies
c. The Seeds
d. The Byrds
4. Which of the following performing artists was NOT under contract at Motown?
a. Marvin Gaye
b. Martha and the Vandellas
c. Jackie Wilson
d. The Four Tops
5. Staying with Motown, which of the following songs was NEVER a hit for The Temptations?
a. "My Girl"
b. "Baby, I Need Your Loving"
c. "Cloud Nine"
d. "Ball of Confusion (That's What the World Is Today)"
6. What group did electric guitarist Jimi Hendrix open for in a 1968 concert?
a. The Cowsills
b. The Monkees
c. The 1910 Fruitgum Company
d. The Ronettes
7. What famous keyboardist backed up such artists as the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and the Everly Brothers?
a. Billy Preston
b. Mike Smith
c. Ray Manzarek
d. Alan Price
8. Which of the following songs was a number-one hit for the Animals in 1964?
a. "I'm Crying"
b. "Don't Bring Me Down"
c. "The House of the Rising Sun"
d. "San Franciscan Nights"
9. What group had a big smash hit with the theme song from "Hawaii 5-0?"
a. Dick Dale and Delltones
b. The Chantays
c. The Tornados
d. The Ventures
10. Going back to 1964, what song did "I Want to Hold Your Hand" by the Beatles knock off from the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100?
a. "Duke of Earl" by Gene Chandler
b. "Hello Dolly" by Louis Armstrong
c. "There I Said It Again" by Bobby Vinton
d. "Chapel of Love" by the Dixie Cups
For those of you who didn't peek, here's the answers:
1. c., 2. d., 3. a., 4. c, 5. b., 6. b., 7. a., 8. c. 9. d., 10. c.
So, how well did you do? Here's the answers:
8-10: Casey Kasem is up in heaven smiling!
5-7: You grew up with Top 40 AM radio.
3-4: You were born after the 1960's.
0-2: Go back to your opera records.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.