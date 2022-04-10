(Shenandoah) – Yes sir, it was a busy winter of newsgathering!
Look at all the major stories that dominated the news since January 1st: The continuing debate over wind turbine and solar energy projects, the eminent domain issue connected to carbon pipeline projects, developments regarding education and tax reform at the Statehouse, the Shenandoah City Council debates over laundromats and fireworks, the school superintendent searches, the March 5th tornadoes and of course – the slap heard ‘round the world.
It’s enough to make a broadcast journalist take a vacation – so, I will.
Yes, this reporter is taking a week-long sabbatical to get some much-needed rest. That means you won’t be hearing my voice on KMA News this next week. And, this blog takes a week off, as well. My next Sunday morning effort is April 24th – much to the chagrin of my avid readers. All four of you.
But, hey, let’s look at the bright side – my vacation also means less typos on kmaland.com.
Despite my vacation, I couldn’t leave you without this week’s blog. So…it’s Useless Trivia time once again!
You know how this works: I’ll ask you some questions, and you have to pick the right answer out of multiple choices (some obviously bogus).
Today’s topic? Well, you’ll recall a few weeks ago, I wrote a blog about what I missed about the 1970’s. So, put on your polyester leisure suit and platform shoes, because our subject is all things ‘70’s.
1. What actor declined the Academy Award for best actor in 1972?
a. Burt Lancaster
b. Jack Nicholson
c. Charles Bronson
d. Marlon Brando
2. On May 15th, 1972, Democratic presidential candidate George Wallace was shot and paralyzed in what Maryland community?
a. Annapolis
b. Laurel
c. College Park
d. Baltimore
3. Staying with politics, which of the following Democrats did NOT run for president in 1976?
a. Edward Kennedy
b. Henry Jackson
c. Morris Udall
d. Frank Church
4. What movie beat “Star Wars” and three other films for the Oscar for best picture at the 1978 Academy Awards?
a. “The Goodbye Girl”
b. “The Turning Point”
c. “Annie Hall”
d. “Orca the Killer Whale”
5. What comedian hosted the first “Saturday Night Live” broadcast on October 11th, 1975?
a. Richard Pryor
b. Robert Klein
c. Steve Martin
d. George Carlin
6. What boxer defeated Muhammad Ali to win the undisputed heavyweight championship in 1978?
a. Leon Spinks
b. George Foreman
c. Ken Norton
d. Clubber Lang
7. What astronaut did Jack Swigert replace on the ill-fated Apollo 13 crew in 1970?
a. Stuart Roosa
b. Dick Gordon
c. Ken Mattingly
d. Buzz Lightyear
8. What singer had the number-one song “Convoy” in 1976?
a. Bee Bee Rabozo
b. C.W. McCall
c. Dee Dee Sharp
d. J.J Jackson
9. In 1974, what urban guerrilla organization kidnapped Patty Hearst?
a. The Black September Group
b. The Palestine Liberation Organization
c. The Symbionese Liberation Army
d. The Legion of Doom
10. January 1st, 1971 was the last day for TV commercials for what products?
a. hard liquor
b. hamburger cookers
c. sugar-free Tab
d. cigarettes
For those of you who didn’t peek, here’s the answers:
1. d., 2. b., 3. a., 4. c., 5. d., 6. a., 7. c., 8. b., 9. c. 10. d.
So, how well did you do? Here’s our scoring chart:
8-10: You were a child of the ‘70s.
5-7: You still listen to Disco music.
3-4: You’re a member of Generation X, Y or Z.
0-2: What’s a lava lamp?
