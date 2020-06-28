(Shenandoah) – Stories as hot and heavy as the outside temperatures continue to dominate the news.
To provide some much-needed relief from the headlines, it’s time for something really irrelevant. So, from Media Center Shenandoah, it’s time for Useless Trivia!!! It’s time to put on your thinking cap for something that requires no thinking whatsoever. Today, I’ll ask you a series of multiple choice trivia questions covering a specific topic. You have to guess the right answer from the choices provided (and some of those are obviously bogus).
Today’s topic…DC Comics!!!(and if you’re a fan of Marvel Comics, chill out. You’ll get your own blog somewhere in the near future!) Here we go:
1. Which of the following superheroes was not an original member of the Justice Society of America in the 1940’s?
a. Doctor Fate
b. Hawkman
c. Shazam
d. The Atom
2. Comic book fans were stunned when this beloved character was killed off in issue 7 of “Crisis On Infinite Earths” in 1985. Who was it?
a. Starman
b. Supergirl
c. The Huntress
d. Captain Underpants
3. The reboot of this character in a 1956 issue of “DC Showcase” is credited with launching the Silver Age of comics. Who was he?
a. The Flash
b. The Green Arrow
c. The Blue Beetle
d. The Red Tornado
4. In 1983, Batman angrily quit the Justice League and formed his own superhero team. Name them:
a. The Doom Patrol
b. The Teen Titans
c. The Iowa Broadcast News Association
d. The Outsiders
5. Which of the following individuals was NEVER a Green Lantern?
a. Alan Scott
b. Hal Jordan
c. Pete Buttigieg
d. Kyle Rayner
6. Invented by Dr. T.O. Morrow as a villain, this robot became a superhero, instead. Name the character:
a. Cyborg
b. The Red Tornado
c. Booster Gold
d. Robot Man
7. In 2006, Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne, discovered he had a son named Damian as a result of an affair with this femme fatale:
a. Talia al Ghul
b. Selina Kyle
c. Kathy Kane
d. Minnie Pearl
8. This original member of the Teen Titans was not part of the team when it was reformed in the legendary 1980’s comic book series:
a. Wonder Girl
b. Kid Flash
c. Aqualad
d. Robin
9. Debuting in 1968, brothers Hank and Don Hall were the secret identities of this superhero duo:
a. Nighwing and Flamebird
b. The Green Arrow and Speedy
c. Hawk and Dove
d. Cheech and Chong
10. Originally named Paradise Island, the Amazon home of Wonder Woman was renamed in later years. What’s the island’s new name?
a. Atlantis
b. Themyscira
c. Thanagar
d. Imogene
Now, for those of you who didn’t peek, or use X-ray vision, here’s the answers:
1. c, 2. b, 3. a., 4. d, 5. c, 6. b, 7. a, 8. c, 9. c, 10. b
So, how well did you do? Here’s a scoring chart:
8-10: You originally came from the Planet Krypton
5-7: You’d make a great superhero sidekick
3-4: You couldn’t carry Lois Lane’s notebook
0-2: What did you do when you were growing up? Read REAL books??
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed is this blog (and the questions) are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.