(Shenandoah) – It was, perhaps, television’s last great golden era.
An area when quality television – or something like it – was still available for free viewing. Cable television was still in its infancy – CNN, ESPN, HBO, Nickelodeon, etc. – had just arrived on the scene. MTV actually aired music videos. TBS and WGN were still superstations, with Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs’ games on almost every day. Moreover, the shows were still memorable, lasting more than two or three seasons.
Sometimes, I can’t help getting nostalgic about the 1980’s – especially after a week in which school shootings and severe storm outbreaks dominated the news. Thank goodness for the Iowa Hawkeyes’ run in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four. And, what can you say about Caitlin Clark? Make no mistake about it--as Iowa takes on LSU in today's women's national championship, we're all Hawkeyes.
But, I digress.
We’re talking about 1980’s TV. And, that’s the theme for another edition of – you guessed it – Useless Trivia!
You know how this works – I’ll give some multiple choice questions, and you’ll have to come up with the answer (and don’t sweat this out, because some of the questions are obviously bogus).
Here we go…
1. “Let’s be careful out there,” was the phrase uttered by what “Hill Street Blues” character?
a. Frank Furillo
b. Phil Esterhaus
c. Mick Belker
d. Bobby Hill
2. What actress replaced Charlotte Rae -- a.k.a. Mrs. Garrett – on the final two seasons of “The Facts of Life?”
a. Mary Tyler Moore
b. Angela Lansbury
c. Betty White
d. Chloris Leachman
3. Who replaced Tom Brokaw as Jane Pauley’s co-anchor on NBC’s “Today” show in 1982?
a. Matt Lauer
b. Hugh Downs
c. Bryant Gumble
d. Greg Gumble
4. Before he played B.A. Barracus on “The A Team,” Mr. T appeared in what famous movie?
a. “Goonies”
b. “Star Wars Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi”
c. “Good Morning Vietnam”
d. “Rocky III”
5. What former NFL football star played the father in the 1980’s ABC sitcom, “Webster?”
a. Alex Karras
b. Ahmad Rashad
c. Bart Starr
d. Terry Bradshaw
6. Before he portrayed James Bond, Pierce Brosnon played the title role in what 1980’s TV show?
a. “Matlock”
b. “Mr. Belvedere”
c. “Remington Steele”
d. “Max Headroom”
7. Which of the following soap operas replaced “Capital” on the CBS daytime schedule in 1987?
a. “Search For Tomorrow”
b. “Ryan’s Hope”
c. “The Bold and the Beautiful”
d. “The Secret Storm”
8. Which of the following characters was not a villain in the animated cartoon series, “G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero?”
a. Destro
b. Cobra Commander
c. The Baroness
d. Strawberry Shortcake
9. Which cast member of “L.A. Law” later became a cast member in another Steven Bochco-produced series, “NYPD Blue?”
a. Jimmy Smits
b. Harry Hamlin
c. Susan Dey
d. Michael Tucker
10. Sam “Mayday” Malone, Ted Danson’s character on “Cheers,” was a relief pitcher for what baseball team?
a. New York Mets
b. Boston Red Sox
c. Toledo Mudhens
d. Los Angeles Dodgers
Here’s the answers for those who didn’t peek:
1. b., 2. d., 3. c., 4. d., 5. a., 6. c., 7. c., 8. d., 9. a., 10. b.
So, how well do you do? Here’s a scoring chart
8-10: You get misty eyes over "Full House" reruns.
5-7: You were in love with Martha Quinn.
3-4: You were a college student in the 1980’s.
0-2: Who was Gary Coleman?
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog is not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.