(Las Vegas) – For decades, Las Vegas has been a top worldwide vacation destination.
And, after the COVID-19 shutdown two years ago, “Sin City” shows signs of a rapid recovery. For five days this past week, this reporter spent time amid the throb of visitors – not to mention the heat – romping up and down the famous Las Vegas strip. It was my third trip to Vegas – and it remains a destination for fun and adventure. It also offers a dichotomy of American society, where homeless people can be found on every corner of the strip –even outside luxury hotels.
Just like after my southern California excursion last summer, I’d like to offer a few observations from my Vegas vacation:
Highlights:
1. The Miracle Mile Shops: Located in the Planet Hollywood complex on the strip, the Miracle Mile Shops offer provide an eclectic mix of stores and restaurants, all in air conditioned comfort. You could get lost in this place – and believe me, even with a map, I had trouble navigating this menagerie. Then again, yours truly would get lost in College Springs.
Other shopping destinations along the strip include the Forum Shops at Caesar’s Palace, and the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian. Fair warning: buying anything from these shopping areas won’t come cheap. Visitors on a budget can find more reasonable shopping at the Fashion Show Mall, a gigantic center located on the northern part of the square.
2. The LINQ Promenade: Another mix of shops and restaurants, only in an outdoor setting between the LINQ and Flamingo hotels. Among the attractions is an In-N-Out Burger that you don’t have to drive through, and the High Roller – a 550-foot observation wheel providing visitors with spectacular views of Las Vegas. With 28 cabins, the High Roller takes about 30 minutes to make a complete rotation (though I admit I was too chicken bleep to ride this).
3. The Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N: There’s something for everybody along the strip. And, comic book geeks (like me) will enjoy this attraction located at Treasure Island. Visitors to the S.T.A.T.I.O.N – which stands for Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network – engage in special interactive exhibits testing their Marvel Comics knowledge and reflexes in battling supervillains. But, the biggest drawing card is the vast array of costumes and props used in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – such as Captain America’s costume and Tony Stark’s complete Iron Man armor collection. Leaving this attraction will have you prepared to battle Hydra agents, and muttering to yourself, “Bah! Puny humans! Hulk SMASH!!”
4. Restaurants: Las Vegas is a foodie paradise. All across the strip, you can find trendy, expensive eateries owned by famous chefs – most notably Gordon Ramsay – to cheap eats, like a stand in Harrah’s Las Vegas offering a $2.50 foot long hotdog.
My eating stops included the PBR Grill at the Miracle Mile Shops – where I enjoyed great barbecue – Victory Burger at Circa, the newest hotel located in downtown Vegas, and the Wicked Spoon at the Cosmopolitan – my lone buffet of the trip.
5. The Fremont Street Experience: No visit to Las Vegas is complete without taking a “walk on the wild side.” Stretching three blocks in the downtown location, the Fremont Street Experience offers a big slice of Vegas, including gambling halls, restaurants, souvenir shops, all located under a giant canopy projecting electronic video displays. And, the people frequenting the attraction are, uh, interesting.
6. The Bellagio fountain displays: Perhaps the best free attraction along the strip are the spectacular fountain displays outside the Bellagio during the evening hours, set to popular music from artists such as Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson.
Tips and observations:
1. Yes, you can still gamble in Las Vegas hotels. But, beware: the days of the penny slots appear to be over. Most of the machines now take only paper bills or credit cards.
2. Some buffets are open again. However, many are operating under limited hours. And, the buffet costs vary – some of the more popular buffets, such as Caesar’s Palace’s Bacchanal Buffet – are pricey.
3. For those thinking they can walk the strip in a day, think again. The Vegas strip is vast. Hotels that look like they’re close may be a good 20-to-30 minute walk – something that’s not easy for old guys like me. Depending on how long you’re staying in Vegas, try covering one or two attractions in one day, thereby providing plenty of free time for gambling or pool activities.
4. Driving in Las Vegas is NOT recommended. You’re better off by taking public transportation. Las Vegas RTS offers the Deuce, a bus service operating along the strip. There’s also the Monorail stretching between the MGM Grand and Westgate, and various other trams connecting certain hotels. And, of course, taxis and Uber drivers are plentiful.
5. Beware of some the individuals you’ll run into along the square –most notably people dressed as showgirls, and move and cartoon characters. Typically, these Southwest Iowa Theatre Group wannabes ask you to take their picture, only to demand an exorbitant fee afterwards.
6. Marijuana is legal in Nevada. And, you won’t have trouble finding a pot dispensary along the strip. In fact, you can smell it in certain locations along the street. To put it this way: one more day in Las Vegas, and I wouldn’t have needed to fly home in a jet.
One other tip: make sure you watch plenty of Las Vegas-theme videos on YouTube before your trip. And, that leads me to a shout-out to the Celebrity of the Trip: YouTube personality Norma Geli. Known as “Miss Las Vegas,” Norma’ videos offer great information on attractions, hotels, restaurants, pools, as well as the do’s and don’ts of visiting Vegas.
I had the pleasure of meeting Norma on my last night in Las Vegas. Not only is she an outstanding communicator, but also a nice person, as well. Here’s hoping she continues to produce her videos for future visitors.
During my vacation, I missed a number of top news stores. One that I regret missing the most is an impromptu assembly at Shenandoah High School, where my wife Mary received the Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award from the Green Hills Area Education Agency. Mary began her education career in the Creston School District for 33 years before coming to Shenandoah with me in 2000. Mary’s been a mainstay at Shenandoah High School for 22 years, not only teaching special education, but also serving in various other roles. All the while, she managed to find time to take care of me, and to raise our two daughters.
The word “pride” doesn’t begin to describe my feelings toward my wife’s big honor. And, the word “embarrassment” doesn’t being to describe how I feel about missing the ceremony. Needless to say, this is the LAST time I’m taking a vacation without her!
A big thank you to the three Shenandoah High School staffers who nominated Mary for this prestigious award: Linda Laughlin, Heather Weiss, and Crystal Wittmer, as well as everyone at the high school and the entire Shenandoah School District for their support of Mary and our family over the years.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News: The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.