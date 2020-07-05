(Shenandoah) – Mercifully, we’ve reached the halfway point of the year 2020.
And, here’s a halftime score for you: COVID-19, people-0.
Actually, that “score” doesn’t begin to tell the story. Let me put in these terms: coronavirus is kicking this country’s butt. Big time.
It’s a blowout. If this were a college football game, coronavirus is the 1982 Nebraska Cornhuskers, and we’re New Mexico State. COVID-19 is Muhammad Ali, pre-1967 suspension. We’re Pee Wee Herman.
The grim statistics confirm this: As of this Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States are almost 2.9 million. Deaths have exceeded 132,000. In Iowa, another 786 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, for a total of 31,141. The state’s death toll now totals 721.
Back in March, when coronavirus first reared its ugly head in KMAland, I wrote about the lack of intelligence and maturity of those who insisted on blaming legitimate news sources for a worldwide pandemic. That early assessment is holding true. And, that’s why this country has yet to get a handle on this insidious killer.
You can point the figure at several factors as to this country’s poor performance in dealing with the pandemic. You could start at the very top, with a president (?) who decided to turn coronavirus into a political issue, instead of a public health issue. I could go on and on about his missteps on the issue, but it’s all been well documented.
Truth is, we need to look at ourselves in the mirror: we refused to listen to public health officials and scientists on social distancing. We pushed for premature reopening of public buildings and businesses. We were more concerned about having our little lifestyles crimped than the safety and well-being of others. And, yes, we were more upset about the cancellation of special events than the lack of personal protective equipment or ventilators.
But the biggest failure involves doing the simplest thing: wearing a mask.
At first, people heeded the warnings, and wore masks inside and outside public facilities. Four months later, face mask wearing has dramatically declined. I challenge you to walk into any major retail outlet and grocery store in this area, and find a majority of people wearing face coverings.
Of course, the reasons given to not wearing a mask exceed Larry King’s marriages. It all evolves around an I-don’t-give-a-damn attitude toward coronavirus on the part of the public. Popular statements in this area include, “If you get it, you get it.” Then, there’s the most recent stance from the nuclear scientists at the White House: “People need to live with it.” (Try telling that to those who lost family and friends to COVID-19)
There are the unproven theories that wearing a mask actually endangers your health, and interrupts your breathing (which must come as a complete surprise to the doctors and nurses wearing masks during surgeries).
But the really doozy of an excuse to not wearing a mask centers on some sort of violation of “freedom.” For the life of me, I don’t understand this sort of reasoning. Wearing face coverings is as easy as wearing a ballcap—something that is common in this region.
In fact, I’ve put my finger (I won’t say which one) on the type of people who complain about their freedom being restricted by wearing a mask:
---They’re the same type of people who stand outside watching storms during severe weather, instead of taking shelter.
---They’re the people who insist on driving on icy roads at either the speed limit or faster during winter—despite numerous warnings from law enforcement officials to slow down.
---They’re the people who ignore barricades, and drive on flood-damaged roads (of course, that’s never happened in Fremont County).
---They refuse to use seat belts in vehicles.
---They drive through stop signs (of course, that never happens in Shenandoah).
Yeah, they’re all about freedom. Freedom without responsibility.
But, here’s the thing: if we don’t start taking coronavirus more seriously, if we don’t start listening to health officials, and—more importantly—if we don’t start wearing masks, we will lose freedom. COVID-19 doesn’t give a rip about anybody’s freedom. After all, freedom goes out the window when you’re in a hospital bed, depending on a machine to breathe.
If we don’t start wearing masks, we’ll see more and more events go by the wayside. We’ve already lost the spring sports seasons, the College World Series, RAGBRAI, the Iowa State Fair, and too many others. The fall sports season—including high school, college and NFL football—is not guaranteed. Nor is opening the school year with children in classrooms.
So, please, please, PLEASE wear you mask. By wearing face coverings, we’re not only protecting ourselves, but people around us. We’re showing respect. Wearing a mask shouldn’t be a political issue. It shouldn’t be a divisive issue. It should be unifying. It should be a symbol of a people willing to do whatever it takes to fight a pandemic that won’t go away anytime soon.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.