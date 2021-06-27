(Shenandoah) – June always means three things to me: weddings, softball and severe weather.
This reporter experienced all three in an extremely busy week. Monday and Tuesday nights were devoted to my stint as public address announcer for Shenandoah High School’s softball team at Bob “Lucky” Folden Field at beautiful Sportman’s Park in Shenandoah (as my usual opening goes). On Thursday night, Don Hansen and I were ringside for the bout with severe weather that swept through the area. And judging by the tree damage in Nebraska City, Riverton and Farragut, the storms won!
Then, there were the weddings. Saturday was a busy day across the region for weddings. And, we here at KMA were celebrating the wedding ceremonies of sports announcer and all-around good guy Trevor Maeder and significant other Gentry Sheffield in Bedford Saturday afternoon. All the best go out to Trevor and Gentry (not to mention their dog, Moose, and their cat, Catrick).
Saturday’s wedding was sentimental for me for many reasons. For one thing, it came 27 years and one day to another significant wedding in Orient, Iowa.
Where were YOU on June 25th, 1994? If you were in Orient that day, chances are you heard about the wedding of Michael Lee Peterson and Mary Blazek at the Orient United Methodist Church. Or, maybe you were there. As memory has it, the church was pretty packed that day when my beloved and I exchanged our vows.
Though it was a wonderful day, it still seems like a blur to me 27 years later. However, a few memories of that momentous day stand out.
First, the weather. Earlier, I mentioned that June is known for weddings and severe weather. Both forces were on a collision course for our ceremonies. Adair County and most of southwest Iowa were under a tornado watch at the time of our wedding that afternoon.
There’s an old saying that rainfall on a wedding day is a sign of luck. In that case, we hit the jackpot in Las Vegas! Sure enough, a severe storm swept through Orient shortly after our ceremonies. Torrential rain fell outside the church during the traditional picture taking ritual (which, thankfully, was indoors!). Where was Weatherology when we needed it?
Fortunately, the rain had stopped by the time we left the church for the Wedding Reception of the Century at the Williamson Legion Hall. Ah, the legion hall. The little venue that will live in history for the party-to-end-all parties. Great food. A great turnout. Great food. Lots of music and dancing. And then, there was the food.
It was the party that could have lasted forever. No doubt some family members could still be there today had we not wrapped things up at around 10 that evening.
Here’s a wedding fun fact: our reception DJ was Jeff Angelo. Then a fellow employee at KSIB, Jeff went on to become a state senator a few years later. He now hosts his own morning talk show at WHO radio in Des Moines. Undoubtedly, the exposure Jeff received as the Peterson wedding DJ helped boost him to bigger and better things!
All in all, it was a wonderful day. Mary and I remain proud of the planning that went into the wedding. Weather glitch aside, the ceremonies went off with the precision of an Apollo moon landing (except for Apollo 13, which is another story).
Almost three decades later, we’re still going strong. Mary remains my better half -- keeping me grounded, taking good care of me, and helping me keep my sanity in a grueling profession that can be thankless at times. She’s made a lot of sacrifices for me over the years. I don’t know what I would do without her.
Along the way, we raised two wonderful daughters. Which brings up another reason why Trevor’s wedding was sentimental to yours truly.
Twenty-seven years to the date of our wedding, my daughter Abby was engaged! Her longtime boyfriend Derek popped the question in Minneapolis on Friday. (In another touch of irony, Minneapolis is where Mary and I honeymooned in ’94!)
Our family eagerly awaits a wedding sometime next summer. And, I’ll be gearing up for my role of giving the bride away. And, I couldn’t be more excited than to give my daughter away to such a fine young man. Other than that, this reporter is going to sit back and let Abby and Derek plan their event. It should be a great time.
All I ask is that the tornado warnings hold off, and that the food is great. And, that the Huskers have a new athletic director by that time!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its station or its ownership.