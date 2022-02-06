(Shenandoah) – Frankly, I never thought I would be nostalgic about the 1970’s.
By no means do I consider that decade my “wonder years.” And, in no way I am going to write an in-depth review of my school years, because 1) certain things need to stay in the past, and 2) I don’t want to bore you. In fact, that period of my wife was so rough, I’ve avoided thinking about it, focusing instead on my early childhood years of the ‘60’s, and anything associated with the ’80’s and ‘90’s – decades that I sorely miss.
Though it may not have been as turbulent as the decade before, reviewing news events of the 1970’s reminds me that it was no cakewalk. There was the unceremonious end to the Vietnam War with the Fall of Saigon. The so-called energy crisis, when OPEC held the United States at bay, and gas lines were the norm across the country. The Apollo moon landings ended all too soon. Of course, there was Watergate—a black mark on American government. The Jonestown massacre demonstrated the dangers of zealots like Rev. Jim Jones and cults—lessons I fear we still haven’t learned. The Iranian hostage crisis topped off a decade to forget.
And, yet...events in recent days invoked surprisingly nice memories of the ‘70’s. They included the passing of Willie Leacox, a Shenandoah native and lead drummer for the rock group America for 41 years. In my radio news story marking Leacox’s death, I used a snippet of the song “Sister Golden Hair,” which America recorded after he joined the band. It was a song played constantly in the mid-1970’s on radio stations like WOW in Omaha—a station frequented by yours truly in his early teens.
It’s funny how one song can bring back a flood of memories. Now that I think about it, there are a lot of things I miss about the ‘70’s…
---To start with, I miss the music—not only America, but a lot of other groups and individual artists. Sure, there were the heavy metal acts like Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, Alice Cooper and Jethro Tull. But, the 1970’s gave us the Bee Gees, Peter Frampton, Linda Ronstadt, Olivia Newton John, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Three Dog Night, Elton John, and on, and on, and on….
And, whatever happened to the great soul groups like Earth, Wind and Fire, the Commodores, the Spinners and the Stylistics?
Whatever happened to the Starland Vocal Band?
----I miss the TV shows. Specifically, Saturday night television. In previously blogs, I’ve written about CBS’ blockbuster Saturday night primetime schedule. But, my favorite TV memories are connected to Saturday’s later hours. Three great shows aired in order in my junior high years: “The Carol Burnett Show” on CBS, whose cast included not only Burnett but also Vicki Lawrence, Harvey Korman and Tim Conway, “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” airing on Nebraska Educational Television (you read that right—Monty Python aired on a PUBLIC TV station), and, of course, the original cast of “Saturday Night Live.” Combine those shows with Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show,” and Gene Rayburn’s “Match Game,” you can see why some of my educational moments occurred outside the classroom.
----I miss my heartthrobs. “Family” was another TV I watched in the ‘70’s, for it starred my most favorite actress, Kristy McNichol. Simply put, I absolutely adored her. Many an hour growing up was spent pouring through those teen magazines, hoping to find the latest pictures of Kristy. Heck, I’ll bet I was the only kid in Fremont who read “Time,” “Newsweek,” “Sports Illustrated,” and “Tiger Beat.”
Of sure, there were other favorites—Melissa Gilbert and Melissa Sue Anderson from “Little House on the Prairie,” Lisa Whelchel, Brooke Shields and all three of the “Brady Bunch” girls. And, yes, I was one of the million American boys with the Farah Fawcett Majors’ swimsuit poster pinned on bedroom walls.
----I miss the sports. Believe it or not, sports actually existed before ESPN, “College Gameday,” sports talk show hosts, blogs and podcasts and Stephen A. Smith. Yes, the ‘70’s were the heydays of Nebraska football, as explored in a November blog on the Game of the Century between Nebraska and Oklahoma. But, there other great sports moments—the Kansas City Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win, the Immaculate Reception, Game 6 of the 1975 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds, Game 6 of the 1975 NBA Finals between Boston and Phoenix. Secretariat, Seattle Slew and Affirmed winning triple crowns in horse racing. All those great NHL hockey brawls with the Philadelphia Flyers. Borg versus McEnroe at Wimbledon.
And, don’t forget the “Super Fights” between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, topped by “the Thrilla in Manilla” in 1975.
---I miss Howard Cosell, Keith Jackson, Jim McKay, Frank Gifford, Curt Gowdy, Ray Scott, Dick Enberg. I miss listening to Lyell Bremser on Saturday afternoons.
---I miss Walter Cronkite, John Chancellor, Frank McGee, Barbara Walters, Tom Brokaw and Jane Pauley. And, that’s the way it was.
Other things I miss: eating at McDonalds in the ‘70’s (especially the prices). Spending summer days at Fremont’s Memorial Pool—a huge facility similar to Shenandoah’s old pool. DC and Marvel comic books. Movies like “Star Wars, “Jaws,” “Animal House,” and “Airplane.”
Moreover, I miss the elegance of the decade. You may not have liked disco music in the ‘70’s, but can still wax nostalgic over the fashions. Sure, people today laugh at leisure suits, wild shirts, platform shoes, hot pants and some of the women’s outfits. Then, of course, there were the hairstyles. But, it can be argued that the 1970’s was perhaps the last great decade of style, of class. An era when people still believed in dressing up and looking respectful.
Sometimes, it’s hard to look back. And, quoting a line in Rick Nelson’s song, “Garden Party,” “if memories are all I sang, I’d rather drive a truck.” But, writing this blog was a revelation to me, a reminder that even dark times have their precious moments to hold onto.
Besides, both my parents and several family members from that era are gone forever. In that respect, the 1970’s went too fast.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.