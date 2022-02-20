(Shenandoah) – Greetings and salutations! Happy Sunday!
After giving my blog last Sunday off due to the Super Bowl (and a few other things going on), there’s a lot of things to write about today. Let’s get to it…
Shameless Plug Department: Kudos go out this morning to KMA’s intrepid sports department. A big high five to our Trevor Maeder, Steve Baier and Ryan Matheny for their stellar coverage of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament, culminating in last night’s finals at Wells Fargo Arena. It’s amazing how Trevor and Steve can keep track of activities happening on three mats at the same time. A special shout out to Ryan for broadcasting a basketball tournament trail game Friday night, then traveling to Des Moines to assist with KMA’s wrestling tournament coverage.
While we’re at it, let’s also recognize Derek Martin and Ethan Hewett for their basketball tournament coverage the past few weeks, as well. And, there’s much more to come, as the tournament trail has miles to go before our team sleeps! Then, there’s the Iowa High School State Bowling Tournament in Waterloo this week, as well.
To keep track of what games will air on KMA AM 960 and FM 99.1—as well as on our X-Stream channels—and where all of our sports guys are heading, check our sports calendar page under our sports tab at kmaland.com. I’m sure our sportscasters have to check that schedule, themselves, as they are no doubt finding themselves coming and going these days.
I Love L.A. Department: Here we are, the first Sunday without pro football since August, and this reporter is still basking in the glow of the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory. There’s many reasons why I’m giddy about the Rams’ championship. Previous blog entries have detailed my history in L.A.—including, ironically, my visit to SoFi Stadium last Sunday. There’s also family history connected to the Rams—also mentioned in past blogs.
But, really, I’ve been following the Rams since the 1970’s, when season after season ended in playoff futility at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings and expletive-deleted Dallas Cowboys. There’s the move to Anaheim in the 1980’s under the hands of Madame Ram (Georgia Frontiere), the abandonment of L.A. for St. Louis (never a good fit), and the return to southern California in 2017. All of this made being a Rams fan a bit of a chore.
True, there was Super Bowl 14 in 1980, in which the Rams scared the daylights out of the Pittsburgh Steelers before losing 31-19. And, let’s not forget the Greatest Show on Turf, led by Iowa native Kurt Warner, who directed the ST. LOUIS Rams to a Super Bowl 34 victory in 2000. But, the truly joyous moments of this franchise have been few and far between.
Now—at last—the Good Guys have won. Players like Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald deserve anything that isn’t nailed down. And, it’s a travesty that Cooper Kupp didn’t win the NFL MVP award. True, the Rams have work to do to establish a true home field advantage. Many L.A. residents began following the San Francisco 49ers following the Rams’ departure in 1994. And, they must share their new stadium and the L.A. market with the San Dieg ERRRRRRR Los Angeles Chargers. Plus, there’s still a strong contingent of Raiders fans in the city—though the Silver and Black gang play in Las Vegas. But, it’s time for the Rams to celebrate. It’s been a long time in coming!
WHOSE HOUSE?? RAMS HOUSE!!!
Chief Concerns Department: The only thing that would have made Super Bowl 56 even sweeter is the Rams playing the Kansas City Chiefs. Alas, a bad second half in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals ruined the opportunity for a Chiefs-Rams Mike Peterson Super Bowl.
It’s amazing how that loss has changed fans’ perception of the Chiefs—especially among Kansas City fans. Then, there’s the narrative burying Patrick Mahomes, with so-called NFL experts on ESPN no longer listing Mahomes as an elite NFL quarterback. (By the way—who is Sam Acho? My two cats know more about football than HE does!)
Writing off the Chiefs and Mahomes is the “in” thing to do among the bobbleheads on these sports panel shows. In my opinion, it’s a big mistake. Yes, the Chiefs have a lot of issues to address—improvements in the defensive secondary, and the need for another playmaking receiver and game-breaking running back. But, let’s make one thing particularly clear: As long as the Chiefs have number 15 as QB1, Kansas City is a Super Bowl contender every year. And, rest assured, Brett Veach is working even as we speak to make necessary roster changes to fortify the occupants of Arrowhead Stadium.
Rest easy, Chiefs Kingdom, better days are ahead. So help me, Mitch Holthus.
Burning Question Department: Now that I’ve rambled on about football, I have one question I want to throw out this Sunday:
Why, for all that is holy, in this day and age are we talking about banning books?
I’ll just leave that there.
Happy Anniversary Department: Since I didn’t blog last Sunday, I missed out on marking an important anniversary. So, I’ll do it today.
Monday, February 14th, marked my 22nd anniversary at KMA. It still seems like yesterday that my family and I relocated from Creston to Shenandoah. So many things have happened over the years, and there’s been a lot of ups and downs. The past two years have been especially challenging in terms of news reporting, mainly due to COVID-19. Then, there’s the general angst against the news media that’s filtered down from the national to local level.
But, taking things in stride, I’m still very fortunate to live and work in a great community, and at one of the legendary radio stations in the country.
My thanks to all of you KMA listeners, and readers of kmaland.com, and all of my fellow staff members past and present, as well as the managers and owners for putting up with me all these years. God willing, I’ll be doing my thing at KMA for a little while longer.
What’s Cooking Department: July will be far from boring in Shenandoah—thanks to the folks associated with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah. In addition to the Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration at Priest Park July 2nd, plans have been announced for the 1st Annual Shenandoah Shendig Barbecue Cookoff. Teams of regional and local cooking competitors are coming to the community July 29th and 30th to decide who can barbecue the best ribs, chicken, brisket, port butts and shoulders. My mouth waters just thinking about it.
Much has been written about this upcoming event already. And, more details will be released in the near future. But, let me offer this one bold prediction: After July’s barbecue competition, anyone who says Shenandoah is a dying town will eat their words.
I’ll let myself out now…..
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter for KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessary those of this station, its management or its ownership.