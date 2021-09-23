(Sidney-Malvern) -- A KMAland superintendent involved with a continuing facilities project hopes for smoother sailing with a future project.
Tim Hood is superintendent of the Sidney School District, where construction continues on projects associated with a $10 million bond issue approved by voters nearly two years ago. Hood is also superintendent of the East Mills School District, which recently passed a $22 million dollar bond issue for a major buildings initiative earlier this month. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Hood says he hopes the East Mills project will avoid some of the pitfalls experienced with Sidney's project. Delays in the construction of additions and renovations to Sidney's junior-senior high school and elementary building forced the postponement of the 2021-22 school year by two weeks. Hood attributes the delays to manpower and supply issues associated with COVID-19.
"The COVID issues that we dealt with obviously haven't helped as far as getting people to come to work," said Hood. "We've also had supply chain issues. We've had materials sitting some place, and can't get them shipped to us."
Hood, however, says there are differences between the two projects. The superintendent says work at Sidney was facing a different time schedule.
"Ours at Sidney, we needed to be out of our elementary (building)," he said, "and basically put all new HVAC and lighting, and all those kinds of things into it. So, we had a very short window there to get that stuff done from the time school was out, to the time school started."
Hood adds work at East Mills will be completed in phases.
"At East Mills, the phasing of it potentially will be adding the new addition onto the junior-senior high," said Hood, "then moving the students when that's done over to that, and then remodeling the existing junior-senior high, then finishing up the following year with the other things that will be added, as well."
Plans call for relocating pre-K-6 students to Malvern, basing all of the district's students at one renovated and expanded complex. East Mills is partnering with Iowa Western Community College and the state's iJAG program for a Regional Center for Career Technical Education at the existing Hastings elementary building once the move takes place.