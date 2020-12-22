(Clarinda) -- Page County Supervisor-elect Jacob Holmes asked the board Dec. 22 for more involvement in choosing the committees he will represent the county.
Holmes, who is scheduled to be sworn into office for 2021, told the board he has had little input on committee assignments and claimed this transition has not been like in the past. Holmes won the District 1 seat in the November election replacing Jon Herzberg who did not run for re-election.
No formal action was taken after Holmes’ explanations.
“As you will find out today, the current board of supervisors has already made the decision as to who will serve on which board and committees for at least 2021,” Holmes read from a 10-page statement. “It is evident those decisions were finalized prior to the list being emailed to me on Dec. 2 and probably before they told me a few of the boards they would be assigning to me, which took place following the Nov. 24 public meeting. Perhaps Chuck Morris and Alan Armstrong will vote and prevail on the assignments in January, but I think it is important to reveal what is happening to the representation of Page County taxpayers and to the seat of District 1.”
Each of the three supervisors represents the county on various committees with either a region or state interest including the Fourth Judicial Court, soil and water boards, juvenile detention, Page County Landfill, among others.
Holmes claimed Morris provided him earlier this month with a list of the new assignments for each supervisor.
“I immediately noticed that five of the six committees served on by District 1 in 2020 had been transferred to district 2 and 3, including multiple boards that are clearly and historically agriculture related boards,” Holmes said.
Holmes said his career in agriculture makes him viable to represent the county on Hungry Canyons Alliance and Golden Hills Resource and Development. During the past 20 years, Holmes said District 1 was the representative for those groups. Herzberg first served as supervisor in 2005. The 2021 proposal of assignments do not list Holmes for those entities.
Alan Armstrong is proposed to be on Hungry Canyons and Morris would join Golden Hills. Morris told Holmes to meet with other Golden Hills members to learn more about the entity. Morris speculated the group may do more than agricultural-related projects.
“These boards are just two clear examples as to why some boards simply don’t change districts. Looking at the services these boards provide, and where those services and the issue they seek to fix take place, it would be a disservice to the taxpayers of Page County to have a non-rural representative to these boards,” Holmes said.
In support of Holmes, former Page County Supervisor Elaine Armstrong said during her 20 years of service, committee assignments she and Herzberg had when he started were “mutually agreed upon.” She said Holmes should continue representing the county on Golden Hills, Hungry Canyons and the landfill.
“They have relevance,” she said.
Holmes also showed a recorded video of former supervisor Bob Anderson, who Herzberg replaced. He said Holmes not having input on the assignments was “ridiculous.”
“You’re in here as a team,” he said.
Morris apologized to Holmes for have had calling him a “rookie” in past conversations. Morris said he had no input on the assignments he was given when he started his first term. He replaced Elaine who did not run for re-election.
In conclusion, Holmes used the word team.
“As I do this, the two of you can conspire and plan and vote me down to suit your own interests, but you can rest assured it won’t be done in darkness,” he said. “I hope we can work together as a team that makes Page County more transparent, more accessible and more efficient than it has ever been in order to serve the residents of Page County in the best way possible.”
Retired Page County Auditor Judy Clark told the board she sees a “lack of respect” and “animosity” among the board.
“I am fine with reducing my load. I’ll sit on whatever board,” Morris said about his committees. “On our first meeting will sit down and hash this out.”
The committee assignments of supervisors in the county from the past 20 years can be found below as provided by Holmes.