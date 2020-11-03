(Undated) -- All the campaigning is over--now it's the voters' turn to render a verdict in the 2020 general elections.
Races to be decided in today's elections include those involving county offices. In addition to the big races in Page County, other county supervisors contests abound in KMAland, including a rematch for Montgomery County's 3rd district supervisor's seat. Randy Cooper defeated incumbent Bryant Amos in the June Republican primary, only for Amos to file nomination papers to run as a nonpartisan candidate in November. Cooper says he's running for supervisor to fulfill a longtime interest in county government.
"I've been looking at the county board of supervisors probably for the last four, five, six years," said Cooper. "I just thought it was time to give something back to Montgomery County.Montgomery County's been good to me, and I'm kind of interested in what goes on with the county supervisors, and the county. I just decided I wanted to run, and give something back."
A familiar face in Montgomery County government, Amos is running for a fifth term as supervisor. Amos says he circulated nomination papers to run as a Republican in June AND as a nonpartisan candidate on the November ballot.
"Being in the office for so long, I knew it would be a close race," said Amos. "I wanted to already have that done, and I had the decision in August whether to remain on the ballot, or pull it. I had so much encouragement from other people, and thanks for me staying in the race, that I decided to stay on the ballot as a nonpartisan."
Two candidates are running for a spot on the Fremont County Board of Supervisors vacated by Terry Graham, who's not running for reelection. Born and raised in Hamburg, Republican nominee Chris Clark graduated from Hamburg High School in 2003. A veteran firefighter, Clark has served with the Hamburg and Sidney Fire Departments, and is currently one of three fire captains on the Sidney department. Clark says one issue he's concentrating on is rebuilding the county's housing stock following multiple disasters--including the floods of 2019.
"We're really struggling with good housing--good middle class affordable housing," he said. "We've had multiple houses that are going to be coming down from the affects from the flood, as well as buildings in Hamburg. Also, Bartlett got hit pretty hard, and they're struggling with some housing up there. We've really got to work on that, (including in) Percival--especially with the bluff."
Democratic nominee Josh Heard served on the Randolph City Council when he was 19. Now living in Tabor, Heard has authored six books, and is a filmmaker. Heard says he's looking to create what he calls "county togetherness"--a blurring of community boundaries, and building a more cohesive county.
"Really taking advantage of everything we have to offer," said Heard. "If we could step back and look at what Fremont County has--we have boutiques, florists, grocery stores, dance studios, and so much more that we have to offer here. I really want to focus on creating communities of choice--and not just a collection of bedroom communities here."
When it comes to local races for county office, two big sheriff's contests stand out. Fremont County's sheriff's race features another rematch between an incumbent sheriff and a former deputy. Kevin Aistrope has served with the sheriff's office since 1987--the last 12 as sheriff. Aistrope defeated former deputy Zac Buttercase in the June Republican primary, only for Buttercase to receive the Democratic nomination in a special convention.
Yet another rematch for county sheriff is found in Nodaway County, between two candidates who faced off against each other four years ago. A former Maryville Public Safety police officer, Randy Strong defeated then-incumbent Darren White in 2016. White is back this year, attempting to win the sheriff's office from Strong.
KMA News will have results on these races and others on "Election Night In KMAland." Our night begins with ABC's wall-to-wall election coverage at 6:30, with special reports on local returns as they come in. You can follow along with all the results online at kmaland.com.