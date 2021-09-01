(Clarinda) -- The City of Clarinda will not have to pay previously-owed property taxes on its new City Hall.
By a 2-1 vote Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted to abate the 2020 property taxes for 101 North 15th Street. The building was gifted to the city last year for use as a city hall after Bank Iowa moved its location to the southwest corner of the square. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says since the transfer was a gift and not a sale, the property taxes that were owed at the time were not dealt with.
"Typically on a transfer of property, there's a sale involved," said Morris. "The seller brings the taxes up-to-date and that's a part of the transaction. This is a gift, so it's kind of like being on The Price is Right and winning the showcase. You go home with the showcase and now you've got taxes."
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon says the city has asked to have the full $15,144 abated. Of that amount, nearly $9,000 would have gone to the city in tax revenue anyway, with $4,900 slated for the Clarinda School District and $2,400 earmarked for the county's general basic levy.
"The building was donated to us, and we have put $98,000 of improvements into the building," said McClarnon. "Of that, 1,500 square feet of it will be leased out, so I know that part will be coming back on the tax rolls. In the old city hall, we have approximately 2,500 square feet that we're leasing, so there's part of that that's going to come back on the tax rolls, as well. So, even though we're asking for you to abate these taxes, there is going to be some future revenues that come."
Morris says the issue was a difficult one.
"Whichever way this board goes, there's potential for somebody saying it's the wrong call," said Morris. "I think there are probably two right answers here, to be honest with you. I'm very appreciative of the investment Bank Iowa has made and what improvements (the city) has made. It goes without saying, that should be applauded, not penalized."
Supervisor Alan Armstrong voted in favor of the abatement, saying the county will receive much more in property taxes from Bank Iowa's new location.
"I think the one thing to look at is the fact that they went from paying $15,000 for that building in property taxes and now they are paying almost $41,000 for the new building in property taxes," said Armstrong. "The area has gained a tremendous by Bank Iowa's investment in this community and the school district and everything else."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the lone dissenting vote. He questioned the message it sends when a taxing entity is asking to have its own tax bill wiped out.
"I see all that and understand why," said Holmes. "I just wonder that these are people who collect and then ask for an abatement. Everybody would like to have their taxes abated. It's a one-year deal, so that's why I voted nay."
In a unanimous vote, the supervisors agreed to abate $216 in property taxes that the city owed for an adjacent parcel to City Hall that was renovated into a pocket park.