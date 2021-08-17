(Clarinda) -- American Rescue Plan dollars are being earmarked for improvements to the Page County Annex facility.
By a 2-to-1 vote at its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with HGM Associates totaling $14,000 for proposed upgrades on the building's second floor. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen reviewed the contract and projects with Supervisor Alan Armstrong and County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman. Wellhausen says the projects address small improvements needed at the annex, including making second floor restrooms handicap accessible.
"This portion would include the engineering for the HVAC," said Wellhausen, "and making them (the restrooms) handicap accessible. That is an issue over there, that the restrooms haven't been met. This would allow for the structural engineering for the lift that would be put in to be able to take people from the first floor to the second floor."
Welhausen says other proposed improvements would assist the county's public health department.
"This would allow us the ability, then, to socially distance public health," she said, "then as well, with vaccinations potentially increasing again, for a waiting room, and for them to be able to socially distance people in there, which is one of the main funding purposes of the ARP."
Armstrong voted in favor of the contract, saying now is the time to make the building improvements.
"I think we need to move forward on that building," said Armstong. "Now is the perfect opportunity, when we've got funding that will not have to be used out of our normal yearly expenses. I find it pretty important to get this done, because who knows what the future will bring us. We need those handicapped bathrooms in that building."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes voted against the contract. Holmes sought a bidletting process, saying other firms could provide the services at a lower cost. However, Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris vouched for HGM's work, and questioned the time and effort spent on a bidletting process.
"By the time you go through the process," said Morris, "you've wasted a lot of time, and you've ruined kind of a relationship. These people have been pretty good to us. They've been fair, and they do a lot of work with municipalities and cities. They wouldn't be in business if they were over the edge on pricing."
Morris, however, says the company was not interested in bidding for a proposed window replacement project at the county courthouse. He says the firm doesn't have the expertise for such a project.