(Clarinda) -- Page County's Board of Supervisors is clarifying a recent change in speed limit on a county road near Braddyville.
In May, the supervisors approved lowering the speed limit from 55 miles per hour to 45 on stretches of J53 and J55 in southeastern Page County. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he recently attended a Braddyville City Council meeting where concerns were raised about a stretch of J55 east of town to Teak Avenue that was previously 35 mph. That stretch of road now has signs for 45 mph because of the board's resolution. Holmes says the supervisors wanted to leave the 35 mph stretch in place.
"I went back and looked at that speed limit situation east of Braddyville," said Holmes. "I went back and watched the meeting again. We clarified that it was from Teak Avenue over. There was some confusion on this, but I went to the way we made the motion, which was based on our discussion. (Sheriff) Lyle (Palmer) was here too and suggested 35 mph to Teak and then it switched from there. There was just some confusion in that."
The lower speed limits were requested by residents due to an increase in dust from large trucks using a nearby rock quarry and associated safety issues. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says prior to approving the resolution in May, he was unaware of the 35 mph stretch of J55.
"The parameters that I set out in the premeeting was based on my knowledge," said Morris. "I didn't realize until meeting day that it was 35 mph all the way to Teak -- I did not know that and I thought it was right on the edge of the city limits. I think our board's intent was to honor that and start the 45 mph at Teak."
Following discussion, the board instructed County Engineer J.D. King to remove the 45 mph signs from J55 between Braddyville and Teak Avenue, which would revert that stretch back to 35 mph. The 45 mph zone remains in effect on the rest of J55 to the Taylor County line.