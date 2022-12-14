(Red Oak) -- Plans to rezone some Montgomery County property for a proposed storage area are on hold.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors tabled the second reading of the proposed rezoning of property at 2663 U Avenue in Villisca from R-Residential to C-Commercial. Owner Joshua Kendrick filed the request in order to operate a storage business for recreational vehicles, including boats and campers. But, Montgomery County Sheriff Jon Spunaugle voiced a number of concerns over the proposed storage business. Spunaugle and his wife recently purchased property across from the proposed storage area in order to live outside city limits. He questioned whether a commercial venture is an appropriate use for the land.
"Acreages are at a premium," said Spunaugle. "They're very hard to come by. People move to the country to try to get away from the city life that we've lived in forever, and now we're looking at it being commercialized."
Spunaugle expressed concerns that his property values would drop, and questioned whether the county would receive any value back from the storage operation. He also questioned whether the property would be properly taken care of.
"If you look around at some of these outdoor storage places," he said, "whether they're run the right way or the wrong way, I'm sorry, but they still look like a junkyard next door. With everything parked outside, not everybody parks a nice, sparkly, brand-new camper to where it makes it look like a showroom instead of a junkyard."
Kendrick replied that treebreaks were placed on the south and west sides of the property to address visual concerns, and added he would be willing to place a treebreak on the east side.
"You are correct--we can own the land, and own the property, and manage it as best as we see fit," said Kendrick. "But, ultimately, whoever is paying to park there, it is their property that's parked there."
Last week, the supervisors approved the proposed rezoning's first reading--with stipulations. The first entails the installation of privacy screening along a fence next to a neighboring property. Secondly, downcast lighting must be installed in order to prevent bright lines from shining onto adjoining properties. But, Supervisor Charla Schmid asked to table the second reading in order to view the property in question. After further discussion, board members tabled the second reading, and placed the third reading on the agenda for next week's supervisors meeting.