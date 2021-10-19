(Clarinda) -- Page County is now the 24th county in Iowa to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary.
By a 2-1 vote Tuesday morning, the supervisors approved a resolution that would affirm the county's commitment to upholding citizen's rights to keep and bear arms. Supervisor Jacob Holmes presented the amendment after it was brought to him by a constituent.
"I think it's good, and I think with the current climate of attacks on individual liberties, this is a statement that we can make on the Second Amendment," said Holmes. "A few months ago, President Biden said that no amendment to the Constitution is absolute. So, I think that we need to send a clear message that we believe the Second Amendment is absolute, because it protects all of the other amendments."
Holmes was asked by Supervisor Alan Armstrong what the statement would mean if federal or state laws were ever passed that would infringe upon the Second Amendment.
"I think it's saying that our local elected leaders in Page County, we're saying we will uphold the Constitution," said Holmes.
Armstrong voted in favor of the resolution, saying it has the support of his constituents.
"I have had several members in my community talk to me about it probably three months ago," said Armstrong. "I told them I wanted to gather some more facts, I wanted to see some other counties do it. When all this started snowballing and Jacob brought it up, I would have to say I would support it just on behalf of those members of my community that think it's a good idea for the symbolism."
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris cast the lone dissenting vote. Saying he is a gun owner and believes in the Second Amendment, Morris says he feels the resolution is symbolic and does nothing to actually protect the right to bear arms.
"I believe in individual liberties, but I don't think this resolution does anything to strengthen my individual liberties," said Morris. "It's a symbolic statement."
Page County joins 21 other counties around the state, including Adams, Mills and Ringgold counties, in adopting similar language. Missouri has passed a statewide law that would declare it a sanctuary, while Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued a proclamation declaring his state a sanctuary. Efforts at the statehouse in Des Moines to make the entire state of Iowa a Second Amendment sanctuary have been unsuccessful thus far.