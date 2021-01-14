(Clarinda) -- Two attempts, one to reduce supervisor pay and the other to not receive a raise, by first-year Page County Supervisor Jacob Holmes were defeated during a meeting held Thursday, Jan. 14.
The Supervisors heard and reviewed various employee pay-increase proposals from other departments earlier in the week.
“I’d like to make a motion we cut the supervisors 4%,” Holmes said.
Holmes said his research is based on comparison of pay to other counties, population and “to lead by example by lowering the tax burden.”
Alan Armstrong seconded the motion, only to start further discussion.
“I have mixed feelings about raises, but I also feel that for supervisors, the future of supervisors, we probably need to continue in a forward motion. I would not vote for that decision Jacob. I feel for the county to progress and for the potential of people still being interested in doing it. For the compensation, it needs to be there for those to make it an interesting position to do. I do this for the love of community, love of the county, the love of my fellowship for people. Also there has to be somewhat of a reward at the end of the year to make it worth the time. I give up all my spare time, family time. I may be a little bit selfish; on the other hand I try to do the very best for a wide variety of people and their concerns.”
Armstrong estimates he spends four to eight hours a day on supervisor related work. The past year has been more intense because of the influence of COVID-19.
“I wish I had more time to give my place of business,” he said.
Holmes said Page County is not “grossly underpaid.” He says Page County ranks 50th of the 99 counties in population, while they rank 37th of the 99 counties in supervisor salary. He said the benefit package for the supervisors is, “quite a chunk of money it costs the county. This is a good way to lead by example.”
Holmes said some counties approved no raise and Union County decreased its pay by 3.85%.
“I think it is more the principle of the matter. It only backs us up one year. I don’t think we are going into the stone ages,” Holmes said. “I’m cutting my own pay.”
Supervisor Chuck Morris agreed supervisors are not underpaid.
Morris said nine southwest Iowa counties’ average per capita cost for supervisors is $3.10. Page County is at $2.41.
“We are under,” he said. “People can disagree; per capita cost of what taxpayers are getting for value is a good value.”
Commenting on Armstrong’s opinion, Morris said, “It’s easy to sit on the sidelines and talk about government employees how overpaid they are and how underworked they are. Some of the county’s employees could make more in the private sector.”
Morris didn’t question the quality of the county’s benefits and holiday schedule.
“If you want to lead by example, donate part of your salary back to the county to offer property tax relief,” he told Holmes.
Morris noted Holmes’ campaign that included expanding the supervisors to a five-member board.
“If that ever were to happen, the quality of people that you could attract if you don’t stay up with salaries, that’s what we are talking about with dispatchers. That’s what we are talking about jailers. Where are we at the market scale?”
Holmes said the county is not in desperate shape for paying enough money for those county positions, noting the number of applications.
“The supervisor role is kind of different than all the rest. It’s a service to the county more than a full-time employment. You might spend full-time hours, but you’re doing a big service to the fellow taxpayer.”
Morris implied the pay is the job part as a supervisor.
Morris said this has been a “tough year” having been called a liar and being yelled at from a room full of people. “That’s beyond public service. That’s going to drive people out of public service. You better have some money on the table to pay people.”
Holmes said he is not thinking of himself.
“There is nothing to do with money for me here,” admitting he did not know what his pay would be until after he was elected in November.
Holmes said county supervisor pay is aggressive. Page County Supervisor’s rate of pay has been in the top 15 of all Iowa’s counties in the past two years. Overall, Page County Supervisor pay is 37th of the 99 counties.
“We are climbing faster than anyone,” he said.
Holmes was the only one of the three to vote in favor of a pay reduction.
Morris had wanted to continue to discuss with the compensation board’s December recommendation of a 4 percent pay increase for all elected officials. Holmes then made a motion to not give a raise to the supervisors.
“I think zero would be more than fair,” Holmes said.
Holmes was the only one to vote in favor.
Morris said he is confident the budget would support a 4% raise although he has heard from citizens upset at the recommendation. Morris said the pay raise is a reward for the county’s employees considering how much county operations changed because of the influence of COVID-19 since March.
“When you talk about leadership and talk about leading by example by telling our valued employees we stand by you. You worked your tails off, you do every year, but this year was incredible. If we had a recommendation from the comp board and budget will allow that, I’m proud to say I will advocate loudly for a 4% increase. Thank you for your service.”
Armstrong made the motion for the 4%. Morris seconded. Holmes was the only person who voted not in favor of the 4%.
“I want to give as much as we can give them,” Holmes said about the elected officials. When you look at the other counties 10 below us and 10 above us, there are lots of twos and threes and one. And we're about the only four. We are the four and majority of them are 2.75 or 3.
Holmes did note the lower rankings in state pay for the sheriff and attorney position. Holmes noted his research included pay statistics from fiscal year 2021.
“We work for the taxpayer and some of them are hurting. It’s hard to see news articles we got 4% and they may have lost their business. This is our whole job. I believe in the current conditions 4% is too much. My feelings are two to three.”
Armstrong said all county departments and staff still continued services despite occasional interruptions or changes in procedures because of COVID-19.
“I have a much better understanding that we have something very special in our county. We have some top-notch people we are very fortune to have them,” he said.