(Riverton) -- Plans for a pumping infrastructure upgrade at a popular waterfowl hunting area in southwest Iowa have hit a snag.
Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources have been overseeing construction crews at the Riverton Wildlife Management Area this summer, working to replace an outlet and water control structure to the West Nishnabotna River. Matt Dollison is a wildlife biologist with the DNR who manages the Riverton WMA. Dollison says the plan is to address an aging outlet structure, but delivery for parts of the new system is falling behind.
"Our pre-cast concrete was suppose to be in right after the 4th of July and it's just showing up this week--so that's going to be going in," said Dollison. "The big one is that our new screw gate which is a new, nice steel screw gate got super delayed--it was suppose to be here in late August and now they're telling me October 13th."
The replacement efforts also come as the beginning of pumping season approaches at the WMA on August 15th. However, due to the delay in the gate, Dollison says they will not have a traditional way of stopping the water from flowing into the West Nishnabotna.
"So we're looking at other options trying to plug up the new box culvert that's replacing the corrugated, metal pipe that was in there," Dollison explained. "Or we could pump possibly through the pump house segment which is where the crop field is by the pump. So, we're looking at some options there and there could be some issues as far as maybe filling a little bit slower and we've also got to the electricity hooked up to the pump again--they had to take the power lines down for the construction."
On top of the replacements, Dollison says the West Nishnabotna is at some of the lowest levels they've seen near the beginning of a pumping season.
"We've got barely enough water right now that we think both pumps will run, but there's not a lot of rain in the forecast," he said. "So, it's definitely a concern and if the hunters out there are like, 'why isn't the pump on,' there's a good chance it's because we don't have enough water in the river--which will be a first of ever happening for our wildlife unit. It's drier than we've seen as long as I've been around Iowa anyway."
He also reminds residents that the WMA access road is closed due to the construction of the outlet structure. The 2,200-acre WMA is one of the area's most popular waterfowl hunting habitats, as well as a haven for birdwatchers. Dollison made his comments on the latest "Outdoors in KMAland" segment. You can hear the full program below: